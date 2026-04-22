Credit: Umair Ali Asad

Hungarians wrote history last Sunday when, after a record high voter turnout, they ousted far-right prime minister Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power. With the new center-right Tisza party in government, the question is whether other countries will follow Hungary’s example. Is this the end of populists all over the world? What does it mean for MAGA?

Orbán’s political career has been unique by European standards. He has spent four consecutive terms as Hungary’s prime minister, making him the longest-serving leader currently in the EU. Over that time, he has shown how a far-right leader can transform an inclusive democracy into what some describe as an “electoral autocracy” or, as Orbán called it, an “illiberal democracy.”

Orbán placed himself at the center of that movement by building a network of institutions, including think tanks that act as bridges and build the global right-wing ecosystem. These institutions, such as the Budapest-based Danube Institute, developed policy ideas and strategies to make their agenda more acceptable to the public while linking key nationalist figures.

Orbán served as a model for a growing far-right movement across the Western world, most notably for US President Donald Trump’s MAGA circles.

Orbán’s defeat carries wider significance. It raises questions about the future of far-right networks on both sides of the Atlantic. His loss may signal a rejection of extremist ideologies, but there are a lot of factors we have to take into account.



The result in Hungary may have delivered a setback to the global far right, but it does not mark a broader reversal of the national-populist movement. There is an undeniable symbolic dimension: Europe’s longest-serving far-right leader, widely seen as an inspiration to others, was defeated despite operating within a system that favored him. But it is important to see that the outcome was not a rejection of Orbán’s illiberal model of governance, nor was that the primary motivation for voters.

Instead, the election has been driven by mounting domestic concerns, including growing anger over corruption benefiting Orbán’s allies, frustration with rising prices, low wages, and the weakening of public services, particularly health care and transportation. These issues united Hungarian conservative and liberal voters.

This analysis cannot be shared widely enough. Hungarians rejected Orbán for his corruption. If Democrats wish to emulate Péter Magyar’s success, then they need to focus like a laser on the corruption. That’s all this journal does — and why we do it. Please help as many people as possible see this message. Share

While the result may cause a momentary panic among far-right movements, particularly given Orbán’s role at events such as CPAC Hungary, its wider impact is likely to be limited. Hungary’s prime minister-elect, Peter Magyar, said during his first international press conference that Hungary will not fund such events in the future.

There could be more tangible consequences if Magyar follows through on plans to curb funding for institutions such as the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) and the Danube Institute (DI), which have received substantial state and corporate support. These institutions brought in “B-tier” academics from the US, the UK, and other Western states at staggering salaries to promote Orbanism to international audiences. They have paid right-wing commentators such as Rod Dreher, Michael O’Shea, and Christopher Rufo, as well as US think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation and the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

A source inside a pro-Orbán think tank told the Dekleptokracy Project that MCC and the Danube Institute have already held staff meetings. “Of course, the two-thirds Tisza majority raises several questions here. The first is whether money that has already been paid out can be reclaimed. The initial legal assessment is that it cannot, or at least not without a legal battle, which takes time. The second question is whether they can pay the amount that has already been approved. The consensus is that they’d rather not, so they won’t be accused of wasting money,” he added. The Batthyány Lajos Foundation (BLA) will be the easiest to dissolve due to its ownership structure. The new government will have a more difficult time with MCC because of its funding structure. It owns large stakes in the Hungarian state oil and pharmaceutical companies.

The outcome may also prompt debate within the far-right movement, such as MAGA, over future leadership, but it does not provide a broader template for defeating such movements elsewhere.

Within the DC-based conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation (whose partnership with the Danube Institute is ongoing), we can most likely expect a continued emphasis on regulatory, judicial, and administrative strategies, with fewer references to Hungary as a point of comparison, since it has become politically less advantageous. MAGA will likely continue operating through transnational networks such as conferences, think tanks, and media platforms, but with an even stronger focus on local political realities.

Orbán has lost his role as a symbolic anchor, but the US right has other European forces with which it is building relationships, such as the AfD in Germany. They also have serious toeholds in the Netherlands, Finland, Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Sweden, and Nigel Farage and Reform UK lead Kier Starmer’s Labour Party in the UK by 10 points in the latest YouGov poll.

For conservative political activists like Peter Thiel, a recalibration will likely be tactical rather than ideological. Thiel has previously backed several right-wing figures aligned with his priorities in technology, governance, and institutional reform, so his interest doesn’t necessarily depend on Orbán remaining in power.

The American far right’s intense fascination with Hungary has been layered and often contradictory, but at its core, it has had little to do with Hungary itself. Hungary is a country with universal healthcare, strong ties to China, abortion is legal, and it’s not a particularly religious country. MAGA and Orbán have not had much in common to begin with. The US far-right’s admiration towards the outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister was mainly about how he managed to stay in power for so long, and less about an actual ideological bond. Whether voters in the US will follow the example Hungarians set last weekend will largely depend on whether Democrats succeed in uniting Americans over the corruption here.

The Dekleptocracy Journal is a project of Dekleptocracy Alliance, a Texas 501(c)4 whose mission is to put anti-corruption on top of the national political agenda. We are building independent anti-corruption organizations to raise more awareness of it. You may support the organization by donating here, or, if you’d like to support the Journal directly, please subscribe above.