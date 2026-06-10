Credit: G. Edward Johnson

Why haven’t we paid more attention to the companies that poured rocket fuel on a design disaster that evokes a car crash between Liberace and Saddam Hussein’s designers? A building debacle even worse than the metaphors used to describe it. Understandably, Trump’s embarrassing taste matters. But the timing of “donations” and the makeup of the “donors” don’t pass the smell test, and should be a bigger part of this story. So, let’s follow the money towards that more odious smell.

The companies that cut those checks all had billions of dollars riding on contract and regulatory decisions before the Trump administration.

Did Trump leverage his stewardship over a national monument and the powers of the federal government to shake down businesses?

The donors and the money

Public Citizen counted 27 corporate donors to Trump’s ballroom. Within six months of the East Wing coming down, more than half of them won as much as $50 billion in new or expanded federal contracts.

Lockheed Martin alone picked up about $44 billion. You do not hand that kind of money to a man and then walk into his offices as a stranger.

The funding deal let donors remain anonymous. Senator Richard Blumenthal had to write the secret givers directly and press them on whether deals got made in exchange for the cash. When the list of who paid for a public building has to be pried loose, that tells you plenty.

Donations or “donations?”

Look at what these donors needed from Washington, and the timing gets loud.

By now, we know the crypto bros threw historical sums at Trump’s election. But was that enough? Weeks into the new administration, the SEC dropped its fraud case against Coinbase. Ripple, another crypto donor, watched the SEC walk away from its appeal. Both firms had spent years fighting the government. Then the fight just ended. Was this all due to the campaign donations, or did the check they wrote to Trump’s vanity project also play a role? In other words, which money was the pay-to-play, if any?

The Justice Department cleared T-Mobile’s merger with US Cellular and closed the books around the time of T-Mobile’s donation to the ballroom. Union Pacific also gave to the ballroom. And it has an $85 billion merger before the Surface Transportation Board right now. Last August, Trump fired the board member most likely to ask hard questions, weeks before the panel even started its review. Senator Tammy Baldwin called it a favor to the railroad owners – and some of them just happened to donate to the ballroom.

Or take the techbros. Meta is fighting an FTC antitrust case. Nvidia is tangled in export controls on its chips in China. OpenSecrets found several ballroom donors were poised to cash in on an AI plan they helped shape. The country has not explored the timing in enough detail. They paid the king. Now the rules are bending their way.

None of this proves causality.

To be sure, nobody has produced a smoking-gun email in which a CEO trades a donation for a verdict. And I doubt they ever will. The oligarch-style money laundering and thievery that Trump allegedly practices never presents so clearly. Brazen, yes, but the law-breaking never fits cleanly into paint-by-numbers squares that tell you where to apply which statute.

But Trump’s ballroom does present as a distinct pattern that should feel unsettling. Twenty-seven companies, billions in pending decisions, secret money flowing to the president’s pet project, and a run of friendly rulings landing right after.

A pattern that only becomes clear over time, but only if we expand our thinking beyond the obvious issue of the ballroom being an affront to good taste.

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This does not give companies a pass

Far from it. The firms have shown no remorse for their role in defacing a national monument.

They weighed the cost of doing so and decided it was worth it. The issue of violating the rule of law never seems to have crossed their minds. And they clearly thought the gaudy monstrosity scarring the White House grounds should carry their brand.

And carry their brand, it should

Because you do not live in Washington, you can take this further

These companies bankrolled the destruction of the East Wing to buy a seat at the table while their own cases sat live before federal agencies. Those two facts leave only the question of whether they are connected. Were they coerced, complicit, both?

Congress is not the best body to answer that.

T-Mobile is based in Bellevue, Washington. Vantive is based in Deerfield, Illinois. Lockheed is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Few residents of those states hold the ballroom in high esteem. And each of them has regulatory and subpoena power over those respective companies. Even when not domiciled in a state, the states can still regulate it. For example, the daddy crypto company Tether calls El Salvador home, but they’re regulated under New York Securities law. Palantir thought they were escaping accountability by moving to Miami. But they were based in Denver at the time of this “donation.” Importantly, many of these companies have contracts with state governments. All state governments have clauses in their contracts requiring that their vendors abide by all federal laws. Violating that comes with hefty consequences, and the people charged with enforcing those laws are state officials.

Tell your local government officials to subpoena these companies and find out which one. It’s literally their job. Trump’s clan may have left no “smoking gun” email about the ballroom. Still, my experience has taught me that Corporate America tends not to write 10-figure checks without a paper trail – and state government officials have the subpoena powers to find out.

Sunlight is the whole game here. Local government – not Congress – has the power to shine it where Trump is most vulnerable, and Trump has no power to stop it.

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