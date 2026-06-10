The Dekleptocracy Substack

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GreenElm's avatar
GreenElm
20h

‘The man who pays the piper calls the tune’. The ultra wealthy do not want to pay tax, corporations do not want to be hampered by rules and regulations, laws, so they pull the strings and ‘pay’ their piper to do their bidding.

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
20h

Thank you for your keen analysis and painful truth. I don’t think there’s any doubt that they’re all in on the grift. Apparently there’s a SCOTUS decision from the 1880s or thereabouts that found that corporations should have constitutional rights. So this bullshit has been going on for a long time. This country is more corporation than democracy. It’s a shame in every sense of the word.

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