Image by smuldur from Pixabay

The Trump administration’s dismissal of charges against the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani highlights, in one court filing, its policy of entrenching a two-tiered justice system. Adani was accused of bribery but hired the president’s personal lawyer. He dangled a $10 billion investment, and then he watched a serious criminal case vanish.

It is the blueprint for a country where the rich simply buy their way out of justice while you cannot.

What the government said Adani did

In November 2024, federal prosecutors indicted Adani and seven others. According to the indictment, they had agreed to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to lock up solar power contracts worth billions, prosecutors said. The group then lied to American investors about its anti-bribery practices while raising money on US markets.

The SEC said the Adanis told bond buyers the company would not pay bribes, even as the alleged scheme ran.

A separate Treasury arm later settled with Adani Enterprises for $275 million over apparent violations of Iran sanctions. It was a sprawling case showing Adani to be a critical enabler who helped the Mullahs build the very things Trump is spending billions to blow up.

Trump turned it all into a deal

Adani hired Robert Giuffra, who is one of President Trump’s personal attorneys. Giuffra walked into the Justice Department and argued the case lacked evidence and jurisdiction. He also stressed that Adani wanted to invest $10 billion in the United States and create 15,000 jobs – touching, but not technically a legal consideration; more arm-twisting. The billionaire said he could not spend that money while the case dragged on.

In May, the Department dropped the criminal charges with prejudice, meaning they can never be brought again. Its entire public explanation was that it had decided, using its prosecutorial discretion, not to devote further resources to the charges—just a shrug, on a case about hundreds of millions in alleged bribes.

The department that killed the case is run by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also served as Trump’s personal attorney. Thus, the two counterparties to this settlement that allowed a billionaire to buy criminal immunity were two people who had served as the president’s own lawyers.

An old bribe in a new wrapper

The Trump administration has proudly waved the promised $10 billion and 15,000 jobs as the new twist that justified this sudden perversion of justice. But Adani floated the same promise—$10 billion, 15,000 jobs—back in November 2024. He posted it while congratulating Trump on his election win. Eighteen months later, the same dangle slid across a table at the Justice Department as the price of a dismissal.

Adani is widely seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s closest ally. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has long accused Modi of protecting him. After Trump and Modi reached a trade deal, Indian opposition figures suggested the dismissal as a favor to Modi’s favorite tycoon.

In other words, Trump sees the Justice system as leverage for his dealmaking

Forget, for a second, whether one wire transfer can be traced. The rule of law functions when like cases get treated alike, and your bank balance does not buy you a different legal system. But Adani’s wealth bought him exoneration with the mere (repeated) dangle of investing billions. An ordinary person cannot hire the president’s lawyer. An ordinary person cannot credibly offer a government $10 billion to make a felony go away.

The administration paused enforcement of foreign bribery laws by executive order in 2025, claiming they were a drag on dealmaking. With the Adani dismissal, we are seeing their goals come to fruition. Impartial justice must first be filtered by the veto of the rich. They must first decide whether the law applies.

An oligarchy arises at the hands of a small circle of the wealthy, lawyers, and loyal officials, quietly deciding when the public process should stop. Congress writes the laws. Regulators build the rules. Prosecutors bring the case. But a few connected people connive to decide whether it applies to one of their own. Democracy and the rule of law are hurdles, if they get in the way at all, not requirements.

Share

You may feel inclined to ignore this. Don’t.

Federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis still must sign off on the dismissal, and it’s easy to shrug this off as something for our over-complicated legal system. However, that process has no bearing on the fact that Trump’s project is about seconding the rule of law to his whims. And to the whims of global oligarch elites that Trump and his supporters like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel believe should be unconstrained by democracy. For years, Thiel and his supporters (including J.D. Vance) have preached what they call the “Dark Enlightenment.” Strip away all the deliberately impenetrable pseudo-philosophy pablum, and they’re just preaching a corrupt system whereby the wealthy oligarchy operates above the rule of law.

And more Americans should be alarmed at Trump’s handling of Adani because this is the institutionalized system of corruption for which they have been advocating.

As a nation, we have a rule of law to prevent exactly this sort of thing and to constrain the executive branch. Most Americans will ask why they should care about an Indian billionaire bribing the Indian government. They may not even care about his Iran sanctions. Yet, the Adani affair represents a theft of something that belongs to you, the plain idea that the powerful answer to the same courts you do.

You should care about the Adani case dismissal because it not only indicates where Trump is headed by constructing a two-tiered justice system, but also that it is already here.

Events like this can feel intangible or not relevant to your life. But they are. Please help us explain them more clearly, so more people understand why it’s important.

Leave a comment