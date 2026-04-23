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stuart burstin's avatar
stuart burstin
12h

Trump seems to be actively helping Putin in many ways, as well as helping fossil fuel. Neither is in the best interest of the people of the USA or world. He is also clearly working to immortalize his belief that he is a great leader by erecting monuments to his self-defined magnificence. Yet his followers will not see these aberrations as in any way disqualifying him from becoming a tyrant. He has none of the positive attributes of a Napolean, but all of the destructive instincts of the worst of Romen emperors. The anti-institutional forces that made this possible have created a situation that has opened the door for the wolves in man's nature, and forgotten need for community, compassion, and reason to allow for the freedom to live in a global civilization rather than a Hobbesian jungle.

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Cheryl Pressgrove's avatar
Cheryl Pressgrove
12h

Good article and eye opening. The Trump gangsters are cutting deals everywhere. Please wakeup MAGA supporters and vote the people out who support this grift. We don’t need any connection with Russia, especially one that harms our economy and enables Putin to enrich himself and his comrades.

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