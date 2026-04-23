Credit: Ümit Yıldırım

Donald Trump is putting US oil and gas workers on the jobless line by cutting shady side deals with Vladimir Putin to benefit his family. The roughnecks in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and North Dakota will eat the loss. Democrats keep trying to win MAGA voters with policy pitches. That will not work. What works is showing Trump voters the exact moment their president sold them out for a kickback.

The Alaska handshake

Last fall, a Texas financier named Gentry Beach quietly signed a deal with Russia’s second-largest gas producer, Novatek, to build liquefied natural gas capacity in Alaska using Russian floating LNG technology. Novatek is a company with an extremely tight connection to Putin. Beach is no stranger. He is a college friend of Donald Trump Jr. and served as the vice chairman of Trump’s 2017 inauguration. The New York Times broke the story in February 2026, right after a round of US-led Russia-Ukraine talks in Geneva.

Beach says his ties to the Trumps had nothing to do with it. In Russia, nominee ownership has been one way oligarchs have laundered family money for 30 years. Beach does not have to be a Trump. He only has to be trusted. That is the system. Trump learned it from the best and is bringing it home.

Russian gas and US gas mix through a shared shipping chain. Putin gets a back door into Asian markets and a foothold on US soil. The moment that door opens in Alaska, sanctions on Russian LNG start to crumble worldwide. Russian gas is always cheaper because Putin wants the leverage, not the margin. He will undercut every US cargo until he has the buyer on a leash. That point will become vitally important in a moment.

The Bosnia play

In addition to that deal, Don Jr. flew to Banja Luka, Bosnia, on April 7 to meet Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb secessionist who was under US sanctions for eight years until the Trump Treasury quietly lifted them in October 2025. On the table was a $1.5 billion energy deal called the Gas Pipeline Southern Interconnection, pushed by a brand new outfit called AAFS Infrastructure and Energy LLC.

AAFS was set up in Wyoming in late 2025. It has never built anything. Joseph Flynn, brother of Trump’s disgraced national security adviser, Michael Flynn and Jesse Binnall, a former January 6th civil case defense lawyer for Donald Trump, represent it. Neither has experience in the Balkans nor in energy that I have identified. However, Joseph’s brother, Michael Flynn, did lobby on behalf of Dodik, alongside disgraced Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

Here’s why Putin so badly wants this. The pipeline would connect Bosnia to the Krk LNG terminal on Croatia’s coast, which currently receives large volumes of US gas. The Kremlin wants this deal because it chips away at US market share in Europe. Every cubic foot of Russian gas that bumps a US cargo is a ruble of leverage won back. And there will be plenty of those because Russian gas will be cheaper. Always.

Who actually pays

Now connect the dots for the only audience that matters here. US LNG is a 2022 story. Before Putin invaded Ukraine, our LNG exports ran about 10 billion cubic feet (Bcf) a day. By 2025, we were shipping 15 Bcf a day. Europe took 68% of it. Almost every new cargo, every new terminal, every new drilling rig in the Permian, the Haynesville and the Marcellus owes its life to Europe shutting out Russian gas and turning to us.

Harold Hamm, Kelcy Warren, Vicki Hollub, Cheniere, EQT, Venture Global. Oil and gas bosses gave at least $75 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign and aligned PACs, plus another $11.8 million to his inaugural fund. Every one of them lined up because Trump told them he would unlock LNG. Texas alone holds over 400,000 direct oil and gas jobs, nearly 40% of the US total. Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, North Dakota, and West Virginia fill out the map. These are Trump counties. These are Trump voters.

Almost all of them. Meanwhile, corrupt Trump family deals are aimed directly at their livelihoods.

Wood Mackenzie says that if Russian gas returns to Europe, 25 million tonnes a year of US LNG capacity goes idle. S&P Global estimates that this amounts to $120 billion for American LNG. That is drilled wells capped early. Rigs stacked in yards. Wildcatters filing for bankruptcy. Welders and roustabouts and truckers going home to tell their kids the work dried up.

And while they pack up their tools, Gentry Beach cashes a check. Joseph Flynn cashes a check. Jesse Binnall cashes a check. Huge checks. The people who tried to help an American president steal an election would hit the jackpot, and American workers would hit the unemployment lines. America’s newest genocidal ally, Putin, would get his leverage back as he resumes his mission — delayed by sanctions — to make Russia a key player in the global LNG market, where it has previously had a single-digit market share. Trump gets his cut through friends and family so he can say, with a straight face, that he did no business with the Russians while rewarding loyalty. Mobster rules.

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The lesson from Budapest

Democrats just watched something remarkable happen in Hungary. On April 12, Viktor Orbán gave up a landslide loss to Péter Magyar after sixteen years in power. His corruption destroyed that country. The only people who thrived were the bankers, lawyers and Orbán cronies too cowardly or conflicted to speak up for their country. Trump is constructing the same system here, and the same variant of enablers is creating the permissive environment for him. But Magyar showed that selfishness and cowardice also hold the keys to undermining the entire system. Magyar did not beat Orbán by arguing climate policy or EU subsidies. He beat him by talking, every single day, to the people Orbán’s grift was robbing. Teachers. Nurses. Shop owners. Workers. He made the theft local and named the thieves.

Democrats, go to Midland and Odessa. Go to Williston and Washington County, Pennsylvania. Go to Cameron Parish. Hold a press conference outside an LNG terminal. Tell the workers about Gentry Beach, Joseph Flynn and Jesse Binnall. Hell, I’ll help you do the research. Explain the Novatek deal. The president they voted for is choosing corruption over them and is about to let Putin undercut the cargo they load, the pipes they weld and the wells they drill. Trump’s friends will get richer, and Trump’s voters will have to figure out how to feed their families.

Political messaging does not get more obvious than this, and Péter Magyar just showed you that anti-corruption packaging will give you enormous traction with voters.

When talking about this, one message only: Trump is using the sellout of Ukraine as the ante for a private gas business, and the payoff comes out of your paycheck. The payoff is your paycheck. His son’s college roommate gets rich. Putin gets his leverage. You get laid off.

Mobster rules always. The boss takes care of his own, and the rest are marks. For ten years, Democrats have watched Trump voters stick with him through indictments, fraud verdicts, and broken promises, and they have decided nothing moves them. What will move them is a stolen paycheck. Show them the thief. Name him and his enablers. Put his signature on the page. Throw his enablers in the dock using state law enforcement. Then let voters decide whose side they are really on.

You already know the answer. The question is whether Democrats will finally learn how to ask.

How can we talk about the corruption while keeping it interesting for you? There’s just so much of it, and it’s all so tedious. Nevertheless, it’s critical that we figure it out. What are your suggestions? I genuinely want to know.

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