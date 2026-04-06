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Someone is making hundreds of millions of dollars trading on Trump’s war moves. The same wallet just bet $109 million that things will get worse this week.

A mystery trader, the crypto world calls the “Trump insider whale,” just placed a $109 million bet that markets will crash. The wallet opened short positions on 1,000 Bitcoin worth $67 million and 20,000 Ethereum worth $41.2 million on Hyperliquid, a decentralized trading platform, in the days before President Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran on April 4, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The deadline expires Monday, when U.S. markets reopen. The trader has maintained a 100% win rate on major geopolitical trades since October 2025. Every single time this wallet moves, a Trump policy announcement follows.

The insider track that pays

This wallet first surfaced on October 9, 2025, when it opened over $1.1 billion in short positions on Bitcoin and Ethereum roughly 30 hours before Trump announced 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports. Blockchain tracking firm Arkham Intelligence labeled it the “Trump insider whale.” Bitcoin plunged from above $125,000 to near $102,000. The crash triggered more than $19.1 billion in crypto liquidations, the largest single liquidation event in recorded history. The wallet walked away with an estimated $160 million to $200 million in profit from that one trade.

The trader then profited roughly $75 million by anticipating the US-Israel strikes on Iran that began on February 28, 2026, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military commanders. Now the same wallet has opened another nine-figure short position ahead of the most dangerous 48 hours of the Iran standoff yet. Bitcoin has hit its 2026 low. Oil prices have surged more than 60% since the war began. The International Energy Agency has called the Strait of Hormuz closure the largest disruption to energy supply since the 1970s oil crisis.

An account claiming to belong to the trader denied any connection to the Trump family. But no macro thesis explains trades timed to within minutes of presidential announcements on Donald Trump’s personal Truth Social account.

A feature, not a bug

The pattern of suspiciously timed trading extends into the administration, too. On April 1, 2025, one day before the “Liberation Day” tariff announcement, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of Trump Media stock, according to financial disclosure reports first obtained by USA Today. Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor sold Trump Media stock worth between $15,000 and $50,000 on March 27. On April 2, the day of the announcement, Former Attorney General Pam Bondi sold between $1 million and $5 million in Trump Media shares. The stock fell 13% in the days that followed. Representative Jamie Raskin demanded an Inspector General investigation, stating that Bondi’s trade “bears all the hallmarks of insider trading.”

Then came April 9. Seven minutes after the market open, Trump posted on Truth Social that it was a “GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.” Less than four hours later, he announced a 90-day pause on nearly all tariffs. The S&P 500 surged 9.5%, its largest single-day gain since 2008, recovering approximately $4 trillion in market value. Trump’s own 53% stake in Trump Media rose $415 million in a single day. Government ethics expert Kathleen Clark of Washington University told PBS that Trump was “sending the message that he can effectively and with impunity manipulate the market.”

Betting on death

Political prediction markets have facilitated the financialization of war policy, which has brought the fraud to an entirely new level of sociopathy. When the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, $529 million was wagered on Polymarket contracts tied to the timing of the attacks. Analytics firm Bubblemaps identified six newly created accounts that made roughly $1.2 million by correctly predicting the strike date. All six wallets were funded within hours of the attack. None had any trading history before those bets.

The trader “Magamyman” placed a $87,000 bet on American strikes 71 minutes before news broke. The odds of that bet making money was 17%. But that position turned into more than $553,000, according to Quartz. A separate CNN investigation identified a trader who has made nearly $1 million since 2024 from dozens of well-timed bets that predicted unannounced military operations, winning 93% of five-figure wagers on events that were, by definition, classified.

Donald Trump Jr. sits on Polymarket’s advisory board, and his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has invested millions in the company. Polymarket, you may remember, is the anonymous, crypto-based political futures betting market owned by Peter Thiel’s Founder’s Fund. Peter Thiel is one of Trump’s biggest supporters. Last July, both the Department of Justice and the Commodity Markets Trading Commission (CFTC) ended their investigations into Polymarket without bringing charges. That probe, among other things, had led the FBI to raid Polymarket’s 26-year-old CEO’s New York home. Seven months later, traders with apparent advance knowledge of military operations were profiting on the very platform the government had just stopped investigating.

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Letita James, where are you?

The convergence of unregulated crypto markets, anonymous prediction platforms, and the toothless Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) (the penalty for violating it is a $200 fine, and no member of Congress or their staff has ever been prosecuted under it) has created an environment where federal government “servants” monetize their positions with zero consequences – including the president’s own family, his biggest political donors and other murky insiders with advanced knowledge of key policy changes.

When we get a serious Congress, we must force it to put a comprehensive ban on trading on insider information by members, their families, and senior executive branch officials, with penalties that actually deter. The SEC and CFTC have laws that would allow it, but the United States is currently experimenting with regulatory capture. When it ends (and it always ends very badly), the new regulators need to investigate the “Trump insider whale” wallet.

Luckily, our founders created a safety mechanism with federalism. The State of New York has more power to regulate this kind of fraud than even the SEC, as a result of its Martin Act. And Polymarket’s operating company is based in New York City. Moreover, if the “insider whale” is Barron Trump, as some social media accounts seem to intimate, it gets interesting, as he is a student at NYU.

Back when the US enforced laws and the State of New York was serious about keeping its securities markets clean and rule-based, its attorney general used the Martin Act to throw fraudsters in jail. The New York Attorney General has sole discretion to enforce it, but for whatever reason, AG James refuses to act. As longtime readers of this Substack know, there are at least a dozen cases that appear to be securities fraud that would apply. If a trading track record that includes 100% accuracy when trading on classified information isn’t securities fraud, then maybe the term no longer means anything (if any of my readers know AG James, perhaps ask her gently what it would take for New York to enforce its laws)?

Whenever we have a serious Congress again, they must ban prediction markets from offering contracts on military strikes – to say nothing of classified information. And the DOJ’s decision to close its Polymarket investigation must be reviewed in light of the platform’s apparent role as a clearinghouse for insider profits from classified operations.

When a government’s policies become a profit center for its own officials and their associates, you no longer have a republic. You have a casino. And the house always wins – except for the case of Trump’s casino, which managed to go bankrupt after becoming a watering hole for money launderers, organized crime and Russian mobsters.

The Trump insider whale just placed another bet. What will it take for anyone in a position of authority to take action using the laws on the books?

We’re slowly building our Dekleptocracy Explorer into a platform you can use to take your investigations further into public data. Try it out and let us know what you’d like to be able to investigate further.

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