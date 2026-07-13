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Richard Steele's avatar
Richard Steele
9h

Russia began a war against Ukraine over 4 years ago. It is an aggressor Nation. No reason to attack Ukraine except for a land grab. The community of Nations needs to stand with the people of Ukraine who have been placed under intense pressure and physical attack so Russia could conquer their country. Russia had no reason except to begin to return territory that had been part of old Russia. Unfortunately, the only way to point out the fact Russia is an aggressor and not welcome among peaceful Nations is to bar them.

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Steve Mondschein's avatar
Steve Mondschein
13h

Can you assist with where letters specifically need to go? Many worthwhile organizations provide a ready made letter that can also include further statements that one simply submits to various sites. I would donate to help that happen. Thanks!

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