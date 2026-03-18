The Dekleptocracy Substack

The Dekleptocracy Substack

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Jimmy Steve's avatar
Jimmy Steve
Mar 20

This right here is why I spend my time reading Substack. Thank you for your diligent work here.

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1 reply by Dekleptocracy
Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
Mar 19

Great research. I cited it in this Follow-The-Money map.

Funding the Enemy: Why is $150M a day flowing to Russia? Svetlana from the Epstein Files might know!

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/03/19/svetlana-epstein-files-trump-russia-oil-sanctions/

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