Credit: Talpa from Pixabay

Reliance Industries is one of Russia’s best friends in India. Reliance Industries was the largest Indian importer of Russian oil in 2025 and the world’s largest single buyer of Russian crude in 2024 and 2025. (Some of this happened way back when Trump said he was upset about these purchases, remember that?).

As a forthcoming study our associated 501c3 is publishing will show, Reliance Industries has also been Russia’s largest provider of oil-refining catalysts (a specialty chemical that Russia can’t produce domestically in sufficient quantity), which are key to keeping the Russian war machine fueled. To boot, Reliance Industries was also a big importer of oil from Venezuela — before Trump made it part of his empire.

On March 10, Trump announced on Truth Social that this foreign company, the very same one that is in business with the Russian kleptocrats and reliably on the wrong side of US policy (when that policy still aimed to punish Russian authoritarian aggression), is going to finance the construction of America’s first new oil refinery in 50 years. This new refinery will be located in Brownsville, Texas, which is right on the Mexican border, and will refine 60 million barrels/year of US light sweet shale crude.

The company that owns the refinery is named “America First Refining.”



Who owns “America First Refining”? This is unknown, but the name is a hint. It is a private, unlisted company. However, the incoming Vice President of America First Refining is Nick Ayers, a former Assistant to the President in Trump’s first term, someone said to be close to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and the co-founder of the pro-Trump nonprofit “America First Policies.”

Oh, did I mention that Ayers is also on the board of PSQ Holdings, which has Don Jr. as a fellow board member and an early investor? Other board members of PSQ include Omeed Malik, an important business associate of Don Jr.; the Thiel protégé and crypto evangelist Blake Masters; and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Trump’s head of the Small Business Administration. PSQ Holdings is an anti-DEI lifestyle brand company that sold, among other things, baby wipes. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Credova, had been under CFPB investigation for selling guns on credit. Then Don Jr. joined the board, and the investigation coincidentally went away. Thus, Ayers is about as close as you can get without having the last name “Trump” or “Kushner.”

One more connection — the “financial advisor” for America First Refining is Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm where Commerce Secretary and Epstein associate Howard Lutnick served as CEO until he joined the administration. His kids now control the firm and deny any conflicts of interest.

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Back to the Indian firm, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries is Mukesh Ambani, who is said to be the richest man in Asia. Mukesh and his wife, Nita, were special guests at Trump’s inauguration and the only Indian guests at a special, 100-person candlelit dinner. They have courted the Trump clan before. Ivanka and Jared were guests at the wedding celebration of Mukesh’s son in Gujarat in 2024, and Reliance has spent substantial sums on lobbyists, including some linked to the Trump clan.

This refinery deal, though, is something altogether different. The wedding, the lobbying, and the inauguration were all before Trump was president again, before Reliance Industries became the target of Trump’s policies in his brief slap-fight with India.

This refinery deal is not just a business deal. It appears to be a strategic investment by a major Indian billionaire clan into the Trump clan and a way to guarantee revenue for the Trump clan for the foreseeable future.

How will Mukesh redeem this investment? Well, there is the obvious way of using this investment as protection against other sanctions or executive orders — at least as long as the Trump clan is in office. That is almost certainly already happening, but there are other ways that political favors could be turned into hard cash.



Recently, the Trump administration issued a waiver of its October 2025 energy sanctions, allowing companies to buy Russian oil already at sea. Trump’s current attempt to stem the surge in global oil prices after his insane attack on Iran would explain these sudden policy changes regarding Russian oil. Still, one can’t help but wonder if Reliance Industries also called in a favor. There were 15 million barrels of Russian crude already sitting in tankers off India when the waiver came out — just waiting for an opportunity to head to Reliance Industries’ refinery. After the waiver was issued, Reliance Industries’ stock surged 6%. That’s already a pretty good initial installment payment from the Texas oil deal, if these indeed are linked.

Of more concern is, now that the camel’s nose of dropping oil sanctions is underneath the tent, the rest will surely follow. Trump’s Iranian misadventures provide an excuse for bringing Russia back into the fold, maybe even finally and decisively abandoning Ukraine. There’s little doubt that Reliance Industries will be around if that happens.

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Unfortunately, India and Reliance Industries may have learned the shameful lesson by now. If you want to avoid trouble from the American government, the key is NOT to be a good friend to America. You have to be a good friend to the Trump clan. If you hurt America and its allies, but if you are a good friend to the Trump clan, it doesn’t matter. And you know what the very best friends of the Trump clan do? They don’t just buy $1 million hunting trips or special dinners from the Trump boys. They set up businesses in key sectors that will outlast Trump’s term in office, to ensure that influence and cash keep flowing to provide continued protection and wealth.

A warning to all kleptocrats, corruptioneers and Trump clan investors/influencers - you had better hope that Trump is immortal and never leaves office. Because one day someone will examine these deals and links, and it will be a tough reckoning.



However, that is also the scariest part. To what lengths will the Trump clan go to delay or deny their day of reckoning? With the help of foreign money, foreign influence, or even foreign intelligence agencies, and backed up by the profits from foreign-issued investment projects, what else can they do to continue to smother our democracy’s once vaunted checks and balances and secure their ill-gotten gains?

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