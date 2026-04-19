Image by Roland Schwerdhöfer from Pixabay

First: On March 25, Trump propagandist John Solomon reported that US intelligence had previously“intercepted Ukrainian government communications discussing a plot to route hundreds of millions of American tax dollars earmarked for clean energy…and move them to the US to enrich then-President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign…” Donald Trump tweeted (or “Truthed”) this report out the next day.

This idea is kind of silly, not only that the Ukrainians would not have the ability to covertly fund the Biden campaign in this weird fashion during a war, or that they would be crazy enough to do this, but that somehow a portion of the probably millions of dollars USAID spent on “clean energy” in Ukraine could matter to a Biden/Harris campaign that raised over $1 billion, not to mention the hundreds of millions even billions spent by pro-Biden/Harris super PACs and the DNC.

The way the propagandist John Solomon writes this report is also silly and shows just how tenuous the leak is (assuming that it is in any way accurate): It is not that US spies discovered that Ukraine was doing this, but that there was merely “Ukrainian government communications discussing a plot” to steer funds. This could have been gossip, paranoid speculation by Ukrainian officials, or even deliberate malicious pro-Russian Ukrainians saying crazy stuff like this in channels they think the Americans monitor, precisely to get this kind of news story out there.

Normally, we would just have taken one look at this silly Solomon report and brushed it off as typical Trump propaganda to get an anti-Ukraine headline, not a big deal… except that:

Second: Oleksandr Dubinsky, a Ukrainian former member of parliament associated with Russian information operations and also with the oligarch Kolomoisky, tweeted (from prison) that a Ukrainian court has “opened an official investigation into USAID’s activities in Ukraine”. The target, according to him, is “how U.S. taxpayer dollars were misused in Ukraine by activists and organizations linked to George Soros and other so-called ‘civil society’ groups.” The document Dubinsky posted shows that he submitted a “complaint” (again, presumably, from prison) in December 2025 that Ukrainian officials had been involved in corruption connected to USAID.



So, first of all, Solomon’s leak may be just reporting on Ukrainian officials discussing this jailbird’s report. What is interesting, however, is the date of Dubinsky’s document: March 25.



Dubinsky claimed that the probe will be “handled by NABU,” a.k.a. the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. NABU is the main enemy of Ukraine’s corruptioneers. It is an independent investigatory agency established in 2014 and has historically been strongly supported by the US and other Western embassies in Ukraine. Saying that NABU is in charge of this investigation may be a way of pressuring NABU, or tarring NABU for “not investigating”. In July 2025, Zelensky tried to dissolve NABU, a move that sparked protests across Ukraine, and he backed down. Might Ukraine’s corruptioneers try again to end its independence - maybe using this US-nexus made-up “scandal” as an excuse?

Now, maybe you aren’t convinced that there is a link between Dubinsky and shenanigans going on in DC. Dubinsky himself disagrees: “This fits with ongoing efforts by the Department of Justice and ODNI to track down and stop any waste, fraud, or abuse of American aid money sent through USAID.”

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A bit of background on Dubinsky: He is a former journalist and former member of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party. He was also a big player in ginning up the response to Trump’s 2019 Ukraine scandal, and was involved in trying to shift blame for interference in the 2016 US election from Russia to Ukraine. He was expelled from Zelensky’s party in 2021 after getting sanctioned by the US for involvement in interference in the US’ 2020 election, and being part of the pro-Russian clique around the Russian intelligence agent and former Ukrainian politico Andrii Derkach, and after accusations emerged of his involvement in corruption. He was arrested and imprisoned in 2023 on charges of treason. According to a report in the Kyiv Post, the Ukrainian security service believes he is using the code name “Buratino” (Pinocchio) and is ultimately working for the GRU, Russian military intelligence.



Thus, so far, we have two possibly related recent events in Ukraine and the US - some Trump-ish attack on USAID, the Bidens and possibly NABU. Interesting - but then:

Third: On April 18, Julie Kelly reported that the “Counsel to the AG to lead the Russia collusion hoax investigation” will be none other than Joe diGenova. DiGenova will work out of Fort Pierce, FL, the “home of Judge Aileen Cannon”, as Julie Kelly points out.

Julie Kelly, to remind you, is a champion of the Trumpist push to push the narrative that the January 6 attempted coup was in fact a federal psyop.

You may remember Joe diGenova as one of the sleazeballs who was supposed to be on Trump’s defense team for the Trump-Russia case back in his first term. He’s also close friends with Rudy Giuliani and had visits from authorities because of it. The two of them were deeply involved with trying to “obtain” damaging information about Joe Biden from Ukraine. He also came up in Trump’s Impeachment hearings, and a significant amount of information that they gathered was Russian propaganda fed to them by the Russian security services. What you might not know is that he has also been the lawyer for the exiled Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. This came to light in 2019.

Firtash was a major pillar of Russian support in Ukraine, having made his billions as a middleman in corrupt gas deals with Russian exporters. It’s a role Trump seems to envision for himself. Firtash was arrested in Vienna, where he lives, in 2014 and has been fighting extradition to the US to face corruption charges there. Together with diGenova and Giuliani, he was heavily involved in the pro-Trump pushback against the 2019 Ukraine scandal, trying to dig up dirt on the Bidens, possibly in exchange for the Trump administration dropping charges.





Oh, one more thing - diGenova has also been the lawyer for John Solomon.

So, what do we have here? These three events are showing us the outlines of a new Ukraine-and-Russia-related effort that Trump propagandists are winding up for. We aren’t yet sure what they are going to target, what the specific scandal is going to be - though obviously something related to energy and USAID and Ukraine - but watch this space, and be prepared!

Here are a few more predictions we are going to make about where this is headed:

Complaints about Hunter Biden will surface. We can almost guarantee it. It’s an automatic way to plug into the Trump propaganda machine and even get the man himself to bring up a story during a speech. He loves repetition, and this would be playing the hits. We don’t yet know how they’ll do it, but they will try. There will likely be a focus on destroying/sidelining NABU - at least from the Ukrainian side. Don’t forget, these corrupt Ukrainians don’t really give a toss about Trump. If they could all go free and enjoy their stolen millions in exchange for hurting Trump, they probably would. They hate NABU, they hate transparency, and they hate the anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine since 2014. That is their target. Attacking our democracy is just incidental. So, expect them to try and inject attacks on NABU into this one way or another. In fact, did you know that when the Russian intelligence agent and former Ukrainian politico Andrii Derkach started a website in 2020 to smear Biden, he chose the URL “nabu-leaks(dot)com”? On that subject, we can also basically guarantee that Derkach will make an appearance here, somehow. He is hiding in Russia, but he still apparently has a lot of influence and control within Ukraine. Ok, he isn’t so much in hiding as he is now a member of the Russian Federation Council - basically the equivalent of a senator. He may be masterminding the Ukrainian-Russian side of this thing. Don’t be surprised if Derkach’s pal Erik Prince shows up to talk about Ukraine on Steve Bannon’s War Room, maybe armed with new “leaked” documents – and if that happens, remember that that podcast is platformed by Peter Thiel’s Canadian MAGA propaganda platform, Rumble. On the US side, this scandal will probably go after the “Deep State”, i.e. any US official involved in USAID’s work in Ukraine should be on their guard and keep an eye out for sudden old-friends resurfacing, job offers that seem too good to be true, or corrupted FBI or ODNI officials wanting to get coffee and chat about “Ukrainian corruption”. Even if someone had nothing to do with anything related to Trump’s attempted blackmail of Ukraine in 2019, that does not matter. They will try to find heads to put on pikes - or, in the case of true believers in the Trumpy conspiracy theories, they will try to pressure people to tell them about the conspiracy they KNOW exists. Even if they don’t find anyone, corrupted Trump officials will probably engage in a campaign of selective declassification to tar the people they want to tar or direct narratives. (For example, declassifying an intelligence report that some uncooperative Ukrainian official is corrupt, but not declassifying the report exonerating him.) Will this campaign go after Zelensky? Difficult to say. On the one hand, Ukraine’s corruptioneers would love to clip Zelensky’s wings a bit and have him collaborate in NABU’s destruction without disturbing the Europeans. This way, Zelensky could be the face of Ukraine for the West while Ukraine returns to its old ways. If the corrupt Ukrainians are smart, they would try to use this line of lies to get Trump to pressure Zelensky to shut down NABU, release Dubinsky, drop sanctions on corrupt pro-Trump Ukrainians like Andrii Telizhenko, and maybe even get amnesty.

In our opinion, a strong anti-Zelensky aspect of this campaign is more likely than not, given that Putin is getting desperate. This is not 2019 anymore, and Putin wants to crush Ukraine now, this year - before the US midterms. He will throw everything at the wall to weaken Ukraine and make Zelensky more likely to cut an unfavorable deal. Also, remember, Derkach is in Russia. He is not an independent actor. If Putin says jump, he will say how high.



Republicans are about to play with fire with Ukraine and Russia, again. They are going to get burned, again.

Watch this space.

We know what you’re thinking: why? We wish we knew.

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