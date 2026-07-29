Because we live in the worst timeline, and because the corruption of the American political system has brought us to this point, the first investigation in our new publishing format will be a thorough look into the corruption that set the stage for the parasitic diarrhea outbreak, ahem, roiling the county. This 2- (maybe 3?) part series will look at an issue which, we believe, is shaping up to be a consequential electoral theme for the elections this November.

While we make no secret of our distaste for Donald Trump and his corruption, our mission is a non-partisan one to make corruption an important part of the political narrative. Politics is, after all, how a country with 350 million people debates, and we really do need a national debate about corruption. Because of that and because we have rampant legal corruption in our political system, our national case of diarrhea is an agenda item for our upcoming national debate. Happy 250, America!

Credit: Mr. Location Scout at Pexels.com

The Nation’s Health is Too Important to Leave to Corporate Self-Regulation

The parasite diarrhea outbreak narrative dominating the news abjectly fails to dig into the structural corruption that led the country to the current situation. The narrative typically stops at the million-dollar check to the President’s super PAC, followed by a White House meeting the day before a recall.

But the family behind Taylor Farms has been writing checks in Washington since 1979 and helping write America’s produce safety rules since 2007. By the time this lettuce was contaminated, the system that should have caught it had already been built to make the parasite the American consumers’ problem, and not Taylor Farms’.

So how does a company end up policing itself? Slowly, legally, and in plain view.

Part one, forty-six years of checks

The first check sits in the FEC’s own archives. October 16, 1979. Five hundred dollars from E.H. Taylor of Salinas, California, with the employer listed as Bruce Church Inc – approximately $2,300 in today’s dollars. The recipient was Committee C00107227, the Senate campaign of Alan Cranston, Democrat of California.

The dynasty’s first federal check went to a Democrat. The million-dollar donation to Trump’s super PAC was simply the exclamation point on a bipartisan political corruption scheme endangering America’s food supply.

A little lineage helps. Thomas Bruce Church founded Bruce Church Inc. in Salinas, California, in 1926. His son-in-law, Edward H. Taylor, ran the company after Church died, built the holding company Fresh International, and launched the bagged salad brand that became Fresh Express. Ted Taylor died in July 1991. His son, Bruce, left the family firm in 1994 and founded Taylor Farms the following year. Three generations, one valley, the same crop.

Ted Taylor gave $19,050 to federal candidates and committees between 1979 and January 1991, all of it traceable in the FEC bulk files under Bruce Church Inc. and Fresh International. Modest money, mostly to the Republican Senate committee and to the moderate former California governor Pete Wilson.

The son does not give like the father. Bruce Taylor’s personal federal giving totals roughly $969,000 over 37 years, and 78% of it has been given since January 2020. Four separate $100,000 checks in 2024 and 2025 alone.

And the corporation dwarfs the man. Taylor Farms and Taylor Fresh Foods have put about $4.5 million into federal committees since 2010, nearly all of it into super PACs, with $2 million of that in 2025. Where it landed is worth sitting with. Keystone Renewal spent $80 million against Bob Casey in Pennsylvania. More Jobs, Less Government spent $28 million against Jon Tester in Montana. Heartland Resurgence spent $4.28 million against Deb Fischer’s opponent in Nebraska, six months after Bruce Taylor personally maxed out to Fischer, who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee. There’s a clear theme here.

California got its own program. State filings show roughly $512,000 from the family, and its companies have contributed roughly $512,000 since 2000, including $100,000 to the California Republican Party in a single day in October 2010 and $50,000 to Governor Brown’s committee backing the 2014 water bond.

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Then March 26, 2025. Taylor Fresh Foods wrote $1,000,000 to MAGA Inc. Bruce Taylor has confirmed this and stated what it was used for. The donation, he told Forbes, “earned me a seat at a dinner to discuss the ramifications of the tariff” on food imports from Mexico and Canada, which he said would have added more than $500 million a year to the cost of salad. He insists it had nothing to do with food safety.

Take him at his word. It makes the story worse, not better. The food safety rules were already handled.

Three weeks before that check, on January 16, 2025, the company registered its first federal lobbying account in its own name and hired Sidley Austin. The stated issue, in the filing’s own words, was “Regulation of food safety.” It has spent $810,000 since then, with $380,000 of that in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

None of which is the real story either. Money buys access to the people who write the rules. This family did something more permanent than that. Part two is about how they became the people who write the rules.

You can trace these donations and policy changes yourself using the free Quid Pro Quo Tracker tool built by our affiliated 501c3, Anti-Corruption Action. Rather than simply tracking money flowing into our political system, you can track what policy initiatives the politicians who received it pushed, the lobbyists that those special interests hired, the think tanks they supported, and the regulatory changes they called for (and often received).

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CC: Congressman Robert Garcia