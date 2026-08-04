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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
34m

Now that two people have died of cyclosporosis, I think the cost to society has gone up into the millions. Their survivors should sue Taylor Farms and the FDA.

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Norman Heldberg's avatar
Norman Heldberg
3h

Let’s elect Democrats to the House and Senate to obtain the majority and work to put these people (crooks?) in jail.

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