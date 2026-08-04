Now that a couple of deaths are being attributed to the lettuce outbreak and the narrative has moved beyond Taco Bell, it’s time to talk more about Taylor Farms and dive deeper into the years of systematic corruption that have led the country to this point.

You can read Part One here.

Credit: Mr. Location Scout at Pexels.com

The White House meeting is documented because Taylor Farms is the source. There is no visitor log to check because President Trump stopped keeping one in February 2025.

Four days before the inauguration, on January 16, 2025, shortly before Trump’s inauguration, Taylor Fresh Foods registered a new federal lobbying account with Sidley Austin, the law and lobbying behemoth. Taylor Foods engaged them to lobby on food safety regulations and reported $710,000 in lobbying expenses for 2025. On March 26 of that year, Taylor Fresh Foods gave $1,000,000 to MAGA Inc.

Curiously, six days before Taylor’s $1 million donation to MAGA Inc., the FDA said it intended to push the compliance date for the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) food traceability rule back by 30 months. That rule includes iceberg lettuce by name (the vehicle for the Cyclospora), requires a company to produce supply chain records within 24 hours of an FDA request, and was set to take effect on January 20, 2026, six months before this outbreak. Now, enforcement is delayed until July 20, 2028.

Then came the week of July 16. That was when the FDA and CDC formally announced they were investigating a multistate Cyclospora outbreak “linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations” in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. It does not require more than Google to learn that Taylor Farms supplies Taco Bell.

The Taylor Farms-White House meeting occurred that same Thursday. Taylor Farms announced its voluntary recall the next day. That Saturday, the FDA found a positive sample, which it subsequently retracted on Sunday. Taylor Farms said the FDA apologized. The FDA disagreed, and the company deleted the posts.

HHS, the FDA’s supervisory agency, wrote that “nothing influences our decisions except science and the safety of the American people,” but then failed to link to any FDA decision or science. At the same time, the record does not say what Taylor Farms asked for in that room, and no administration has explained why a company at the center of a live outbreak got a White House meeting.

The FDA is part of the Department of Health and Human Services. Contrary to common belief, it is not on the statutory list of independent agencies. But Congress included an unusual clause in the mandatory food recall power it created in 2011. That authority “shall not be delegated to any officer or employee other than the Commissioner.” One person holds it.

Might the White House meeting have been to pressure the FDA into announcing a voluntary recall, so that Taylor Farms could avoid the expense of a mandatory one?

Industry has repeated a figure of roughly $10 million for the direct cost of a food recall since 2011. Peer-reviewed work published in 2025 estimates median recall costs for a producer-tier firm to be between $3 million and $72.7 million. In contrast, USDA’s Economic Research Service estimates the cost of each case of cyclosporiasis at $464.63. Multiplying by the 1,947 confirmed cases at the time and, according to the government’s own records, the total societal cost of an outbreak is only $905,000. Undoubtedly, Taylor Farms is aware of this. So, did Taylor Farms call for a White House meeting to convince the White House that pulling all Taylor Farms lettuce would cost the company several times more than the cost to the country at large?

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Taylor Farms likely also feared civil liability if pinned as the cause of the outbreak. Chipotle paid a $25 million criminal fine in 2020 after outbreaks sickened more than 1,100 people. Blue Bell paid $19.35 million.

Before 1906, federal food law barely existed. Harvey Wiley, the father of the FDA, found that 86.7% of ground coffee samples were adulterated. One sample contained no coffee at all. Congress sat on food bills for a quarter century. Then Upton Sinclair published The Jungle. “I aimed at the public’s heart,” he wrote that October, “and by accident I hit it in the stomach.” Theodore Roosevelt signed the Pure Food and Drug Act on June 30, 1906. Public disgust, not agency initiative, built the system that kept American children safe for a century. Federal government corruption is undermining that system now.

Hamilton wrote in Federalist 26 that state legislatures would be “not only vigilant but suspicious and jealous guardians of the rights of the citizens” and would “sound the alarm to the people.” He failed to see state governments on lazy autopilot in 2026.

Michigan’s agriculture director can tag food as embargoed and condemn it without a court. Ohio lets local boards of health embargo food at a restaurant. Indiana can embargo on probable cause for 15 days. Kentucky can quarantine on probable cause. West Virginia’s food code carries no embargo power at all (which is a scandal in itself).

Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act makes it illegal to knowingly sell a product recalled “voluntarily by the manufacturer, distributor, or retailer.” A voluntary recall triggers it, which exactly describes the current situation. Sam’s Club, Walmart, Costco, Target, Whole Foods, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and countless restaurants and other retailers continue to market Taylor Farms lettuce in Indiana. The Indiana legislature has the duty and legal tools to ensure that children in its schools are not served contaminated lettuce, but, like Bartleby, chooses not to.

Attorneys general in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia could issue investigative demands without seeking a judge’s approval. Michigan’s attorney general must first obtain a circuit court order, but then it could ask the questions the FDA did not.

Any of these state governments could compel Taylor Farms to turn over its correspondence with the FDA and the White House, its plant sanitation records, and its own test results. As of today, no attorney general in any affected state has taken any public action.

Matthew Moore, a food safety microbiologist at Amherst College, explained to The New York Times that Cyclosporiasis spreads when the parasite is transmitted from human feces into the food supply, and that such a large outbreak could only be explained by human waste spreading to the food supply at “surprising scale.” This strongly indicates wash water. It may be Taylor Farms de Mexico, or it may be the local irrigation water.

Moore’s description does not fit the theory that the outbreak originated at Taco Bell. But instead of getting to the bottom of this mystery, Bruce Taylor appears to have focused his energy on meeting Donald Trump at the White House, after which Taco Bell seems to have become the scapegoat for the outbreak. And instead of protecting schoolchildren from a parasite that originates from human feces, state governments in the US seem content to take the word of the FDA after a meeting between the company at the center of the Cyclosporiasis and the White House with Donald Trump.

You can trace these donations and policy changes yourself using the free Quid Pro Quo Tracker tool built by our affiliated 501c3, Anti-Corruption Action. Rather than simply tracking money flowing into our political system, you can track what policy initiatives the politicians who received it pushed, the lobbyists that those special interests hired, the think tanks they supported, and the regulatory changes they called for (and often received).

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