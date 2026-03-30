Credit: Olena Bartienieva

Trump rejected Ukraine’s cheap interceptors that have been battle-tested against thousands of Iranian Shahed drones — the same drones that killed US troops. He is reportedly even blocking Ukraine from selling them to our allies in the Gulf, where Iran is targeting US servicemen and women. But it appears his sons want to buy the same interceptor technology and resell it. Is the White House blocking Ukraine from selling them directly, so they can profit from a technology that could have saved American lives?

On March 1, 2026, an Iranian Shahed drone struck a tactical operations center at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. It killed six Army Reserve soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa. Captain Cody Khork, 35. Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens, 42. Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor, 39. Sergeant Declan Coady, 20. Major Jeffrey O’Brien, 45. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54. The facility had no drone defense capability. Ground commanders had requested counter-drone systems. They never got them.

Eight days later, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump announced their investment in Powerus, a drone company planning to acquire Ukrainian drone technology and sell it to the Pentagon.

Seven months before those soldiers died, Ukraine had offered the Trump administration its combat-tested Shahed interceptors. They cost roughly $1,000 to $3,000 per unit. A Patriot missile costs millions. Trump’s team snubbed the offer. Now, 13 American service members are dead from Iranian attacks and roughly 200 are wounded.

The Rejected Offer

On August 18, 2025, Zelensky presented Trump with a PowerPoint titled “Making US-Ukraine Drone Industry Great.” It proposed “drone combat hubs” in Turkey, Jordan, and the Gulf to defend American bases. Ukraine has shot down over 44,700 of these drones during the Russian war. Nobody alive knows more about how to stop them. According to Axios, it “displayed a map of the Middle East and had this prophetic warning: ‘Iran is improving its Shahed one-way-attack drone design.’"

Trump told his team to follow up. They did nothing. One U.S. official explained the inaction to Axios in five words that now read as an epitaph and a canned excuse. They “figured it was Zelensky being Zelensky.”

In December, the administration banned imports of Chinese drones, creating a massive market vacuum. On February 28, the war began—the cheap, slow drones Trump had been warned about started killing Americans within hours. On March 5, the U.S. formally asked Ukraine for the help it had previously dismissed. Then, on March 13, with troops still dying, Trump went on Fox News and said this. “No, we don’t need their help. We know more about drones than anybody.” The next day, he told NBC that “the last person we need help from is Zelensky.”

Thirteen dead. And the president went on national television to say he doesn’t need help from the one country that actually knows how to stop these exact drones from killing his soldiers.

Follow the Money

Four days after the U.S. came begging to Kyiv, the Trump sons went public with Powerus. The merger agreement with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a Trump-family-backed golf course company (really), was signed on March 8. Planned Nasdaq ticker, PUSA. Co-founder Brett Velicovich told the Military Times there “does need to be an American face in front of it.” CEO Andrew Fox has no experience in the drone industry.

Don Jr. sits on the advisory board of Unusual Machines. This drone parts startup received a $620 million Pentagon loan, the largest in the history of the Office of Strategic Capital. Unusual Machines is an investor in Powerus. Powerus is also a customer of Unusual Machines. Eric Trump separately invested in Xtend, an Israeli AI drone maker with its own Pentagon contract.

Through 1789 Capital, the venture fund that Peter Thiel played a “central” role in founding and that Don Jr. joined shortly after the reelection, at least four portfolio companies won contracts with the Trump administration totaling more than $735 million. Before Don Jr. arrived, the firm made six investments in two years. After, it made 25. Don Jr. told a Future Investment Initiative audience that 1789 Capital understands what the administration wants because the firm helped craft the messaging.

Government ethics expert Kathleen Clark of Washington University told the AP what this amounts to. Government decision makers will feel pressure to use contract awards to enrich the president’s family. That, she said, is corruption.

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The Block

Eleven nations have contacted Ukraine about purchasing interceptors. Zelensky says Ukraine can produce 1,000 per day for export. The technology exists. The demand is desperate.

And the White House will not let it happen. Zelensky told reporters on March 15 that he tried to sign a drone production deal with the United States. “We did not sign the document with President Trump,” he said. “I do not have an answer as to why.” Ukrainian drone manufacturers say they are fielding constant inquiries from Gulf nations but cannot sell without government approval. The deal that would open the floodgates sits unsigned on somebody’s desk.

While that deal collects dust, companies like Powerus plan to acquire or license the same Ukrainian technology, manufacture it under American branding, and sell it to the Pentagon and Gulf allies at whatever markup the market will bear. Velicovich said it himself. They want to “provide the Department of War an outlet as a company to connect those dots and add an American face to it.”

That “American face” belongs to the president’s sons.

Read that again. Ukraine cannot sell its $1,000 interceptors directly to our allies, who would use them to protect our troops from Iran in a war that Trump started. The deal needs Washington’s approval. The president refuses to give it. Is it because his sons are worried that Ukrainian technology might save the lives of American troops and ruin a profit opportunity for his sons? The deal that protects our troops at cost sits unsigned. The deal that lets the Trump family take a cut moves forward at full speed. If this is what is going on, the number of GOP Senators doing their jobs by stopping this shocking level of corruption is zero. At a minimum, they should be calling for an investigation. The Pentagon is even considering diverting weapons meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, so the country whose inventions we need would lose its own defense supplies while American middlemen in the president’s immediate family capture the markup.

Six soldiers from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Florida, and California can no longer ask this question. So we will ask it for them. If Ukraine has the technology and production capacity (it has discussed building them on two continents), the Gulf needs the technology, and American troops are dying for lack of the technology. At the same time, his sons invest in companies that plan to resell the same technology at a profit. Why is the president blocking the direct sale?

You already know the answer.

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