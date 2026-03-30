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Viki's avatar
Viki
Mar 30

Holy shit! Very clearly presented. This is corruption in the worst sense. What can we do to get this out to a larger audience. Veterans groups. Mainstream media-they spend so much time rehashing the same stories. Here they can go deeper. Advice? Thank you!

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1 reply by Dekleptocracy
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GreenElm
Mar 30

The scale of corruption needs to be published far and wide. It is not just the drones either! Every time the WH occupant makes a move his family seems to have known and so is making billions. There also seems to be no Pentagon control before awarding contracts either, so friends and yes-men are benefiting as well.

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