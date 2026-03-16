The Trump administration will receive approximately $10 billion from the investor consortium that acquired TikTok’s U.S. business. Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX paid $2.5 billion at closing in January 2026 and will make additional payments totaling $10 billion to the Treasury. Trump previously alluded to the arrangement, saying the United States was getting “a tremendous fee-plus — I call it a fee-plus — just for making the deal.”

This is what the American Princelings thesis looks like at an industrial scale. Authoritarian governments invest in people close to the president. Then they collect in the form of American policy. The documented financial trail now runs from cryptocurrency deals through AI chip approvals, a war in Iran, algorithm control, media consolidation, and a $10 billion fee paid to the administration that brokered the deal for its own financial partners.

And they’re doing this in public.

The Consortium

Three managing investors each hold a 15% stake in TikTok’s new U.S. entity. Oracle, co-founded by Larry Ellison, a longtime Trump ally. Silver Lake is a tech-focused private equity firm with strong ties to China and the Middle East. And MGX, an Abu Dhabi state-owned investment firm chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security advisor and manager of its largest wealth fund. ByteDance retains 19.9%.

Remember that name. Sheikh Tahnoon, the national security adviser of the UAE. He shows up in every deal that follows.

The Crypto Connection

Four days before Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, associates of Sheikh Tahnoon signed a deal to purchase a 49% stake in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto company, for $500 million. Eric Trump signed the agreement. A firm backed by Sheikh Tahnoon, Aryam Investment, became the company’s largest outside shareholder.

Under the terms, $187 million flowed to Trump family entities. At least $31 million went to entities affiliated with co-founder Steve Witkoff, who had just been appointed Special Envoy to the Middle East. Witkoff’s son Zach is the current CEO of World Liberty Financial.

Half a billion dollars from a foreign national security advisor to the president’s family business from a country whose major regional enemy (Iran) would soon come under US attack. Four days before he took office. Nobody disclosed it publicly. And after the WSJ exposed it, the Republican Congress did not blush.

The AI Chip Deal

After the crypto investment, the Trump administration reversed Biden-era export restrictions and approved the sale of 500,000 advanced AI chips per year to the UAE. A significant portion went to G42, a firm chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon. Biden had declined to provide these chips over concerns they could be redirected to China. G42 has known and documented ties to China’s military.

Republican lawmakers had previously raised concerns about G42 CEO Peng Xiao’s links to Chinese companies. The Biden administration blocked the transfer specifically because American intelligence agencies flagged the risk that the chips would end up in Beijing. Trump overruled their concerns after a $187 million payday.

Sheikh Tahnoon’s $500 million “investment” should be considered one of America’s worst espionage failures in its history.

The Stablecoin and Binance

In May 2025, MGX used World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin to settle a $2 billion investment in Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Sheikh Tahnoon chairs MGX. G42’s Fiacc Larkin, a senior executive at a Tahnoon-backed company, serves as an advisor to World Liberty Financial.

Trump subsequently pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who had pleaded guilty to enabling money laundering on the platform. Binance had agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement with federal regulators. Zhao’s company assisted in business dealings that benefited World Liberty Financial.

Selling American military-grade technology had been so smooth that Trump established a pipeline to facilitate future, larger deals.

Jared Kushner and the Iran War

But it’s not just Trump.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested $2 billion in Kushner’s Affinity Partners in 2021, six months after he left the White House. The PIF’s own screening committee flagged concerns about the investment. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) personally overruled them. Kushner collects $25 million a year in management fees from the Saudi “investment” alone.

In September 2025, Affinity Partners and the Saudi PIF jointly acquired Electronic Arts for $55 billion, but MBS didn’t invest in Kusher for the inside track on video games.

Then Kushner went to Geneva.

Holding no government title and having pledged never to return to government, Kushner sat in Geneva representing the United States in nuclear talks with Iran alongside Special Envoy, Trump and UAE national security advisor partner Witkoff. Neither brought nuclear technical experts. A senior Middle East diplomat with direct knowledge of the talks confirmed to multiple outlets that Iran offered to turn over its enriched uranium stockpile as part of a deal.

Kushner told Trump that Iran was “basically playing games.” MBS got his money’s worth. Less than 48 hours after Kushner and Witkoff left Geneva, the bombs fell.

Trump confirmed that Kushner helped convince him to launch the war. “The situation was very quickly approaching the point of no return,” Trump said, “based on what Steve and Jared and Pete and others were telling me.”

That whistleblower complaint that Gabbard suppressed

Last year, the NSA intercepted a conversation between two foreign nationals who named Kushner as the Trump administration’s key decision-maker on Iran. Foreign intelligence services understood the American power structure better than the American press did.

The same Saudi PIF that pays Kushner $25 million a year was simultaneously lobbying Trump to strike Iran. They were talking about it on an open phone line. The NSA had proof, but Trump’s cabinet suppressed it. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple private phone calls to Trump in February 2026 advocating a U.S. attack, according to the Washington Post. The UAE was also lobbying for strikes behind the scenes, according to CNN. So, was Israel.

But you know who wasn’t? The American people.

American soldiers are now dying in a war that Kushner’s biggest financial backers wanted. The Strait of Hormuz is contested. Oil is above $100 per barrel. Weapons stockpiles are depleting, and most of the world now (correctly) sees China as a more reliable ally.

The Media Empire

In December 2025, Paramount Skydance launched a $108.4 billion hostile bid for all of Warner Bros. Discovery. SEC filings revealed the financing partners. Affinity Partners. The Saudi PIF. The Qatar Investment Authority. L’imad Holding Company of Abu Dhabi.

Kushner’s firm later withdrew from the bid after the involvement drew unwelcome political attention, but the other sovereign wealth funds remain. Larry Ellison’s family already controls CBS and Paramount through the Skydance merger. The same family holds 15% of TikTok. The Paramount bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, if it succeeds, would put CNN, HBO, and Warner Bros. studios under the same orbit as CBS and TikTok, backed by tens of billions from the same sovereign wealth funds that funded Kushner and backed the Iran war.

It’s the same playbook from Russia in the 1990s, but it’s funded largely by Gulf authoritarians.

Another Israel Connection

Ellison is one of the largest private funders of the Israel Defense Forces and a close personal friend of Netanyahu. He once offered Netanyahu a seat on Oracle’s board and hosted him on his private Hawaiian island. Oracle operates a $319 million cloud data center in Jerusalem under a government contract and runs a classified project with the Israeli Air Force called MENTA.

In September 2025, Netanyahu told a room full of social media influencers that TikTok was “the most important purchase happening right now.” He described social media as “the most important weapon” for securing Israel’s base in the United States.

The man whose family now controls TikTok’s content moderation runs classified military projects for the country whose prime minister called the TikTok sale the most important purchase happening.

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The Pattern

The question here is not whether some secret plan exists. There’s nothing secret here.

Sheikh Tahnoon invested $500 million in the Trump family’s crypto company. Then the administration approved AI chips for his companies (knowing they would go to China) and gave him 15% of TikTok. The same stablecoin his firm used to invest $2 billion in Binance was issued by the Trump family’s company, and the president pardoned Binance’s founder.

The Saudi PIF invested $2 billion in Kushner’s fund. Then Kushner sat at the negotiating table with Iran, told Trump it was hopeless, and less than 48 hours later, American bombs were falling on targets the Saudis wanted destroyed.

Ellison’s family controls CBS, Paramount, and 15% of TikTok. He runs classified military projects for Israel. Netanyahu publicly identified TikTok as a “weapon.” And the administration just collected $10 billion for making the deal.

No disclosure requirements apply to a son-in-law operating as a “volunteer.” No conflict-of-interest rules constrain a private citizen who collects tens of millions from foreign governments and then sits at the negotiating table for a war those governments wanted.

But the mechanism now exists to do it again. Binance helped develop the code for Trump’s stablecoin, and it is now a major growth engine for the president’s company. The company that once deliberately established a “decoy” operation in the US to absorb regulatory scrutiny and take pressure off its other activities is helping grow Trump’s business.

That way, the next time a foreign authoritarian needs to rent the Arsenal of Democracy, the process will be smooth.

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