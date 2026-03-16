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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
Mar 17

As you said, these people do not sneak around, their outrageous corruption is right out in the open. They must know that no one currently in office will stop them. I will share this outrageous stuff. Thank you for your excellent research and reporting.

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