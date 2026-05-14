US Department of Transportation 05.29.2025-The Great American Road Trip Expo

Independent federal regulation is the silent promise behind every plane you board, every car seat you fasten, every cruise gangway you cross and every train ticket you punch. Sean Duffy’s Department of Transportation has flagrantly broken that promise. The agency now operates inside a culture in which regulated companies pay for the Secretary’s reality television, fund his son-in-law’s campaign for Duffy’s old House seat, and collect favorable regulatory rulings in return.

Despite this, Congress is about to hand this department a trillion-dollar (yes, with a T) check.

On May 12, 2026, Politico published the actual pitch deck for The Great American Road Trip, a 501(c)(4) shell that bankrolled seven months of reality-television filming starring Duffy, his Fox News host wife Rachel Campos-Duffy and their nine children, while he was a cabinet secretary. Four sponsorship tiers top out at the $1,000,000 Platinum level. This tier promised, in writing, “strategically placed speaking roles within program segments” and up to six VIP invitations to receptions and roundtables with a sitting Cabinet secretary. The producer was Bunim, the company behind Duffy’s 1997 stint on MTV’s The Real World.

Boeing. Toyota. Shell. Royal Caribbean. United Airlines. The Irish construction giant, CRH. Comcast/NBCUniversal. Chase Travel. Enterprise. Google. The donor list reads like the DoT regulatory schedule. Also: The US. Travel Association, whose former chief lobbyist now runs the nonprofit. Each is a regulated party that had active business before Duffy’s department during the filming window. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed an ethics complaint. The DoT Inspector General is reviewing. But the corruption eclipses ethical violations and raises tough questions for Americans.

For example, Boeing’s 737 MAX killed 346 people between Lion Air 610 and Ethiopian Airlines 302, and then, through sheer luck, avoided adding to the body count with a door-plug separation on Alaska 1282 in January 2024 – miraculously, the two seats next to the hole in the fuselage were empty that flight. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which Duffy oversees, blamed these deaths and injuries on manufacturing and oversight failure. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which Duffy also oversees, had capped MAX production at 38 aircraft per month to give Boeing time to fix what was broken.

But in October 2025, three months into filming the road trip, Duffy’s FAA raised that cap to 42. Then, just last month, the FAA administrator told Bloomberg the MAX 7 and MAX 10 were on track for certification in 2026. Boeing announced its road trip sponsorship in January 2025.

Did Duffy’s department clear Boeing’s aircraft because Boeing fixed the aircraft or because Boeing funded Duffy’s 7-month road trip? The evidence doesn’t give us an answer, but an important reason why we have independent regulatory bodies is that nobody has to ask that question.

European and Australian aviation regulators reviewed the MAX independently after the 2019 grounding. They should do so again before clearing the new variants for commercial service.

Duffy filmed the road trip driving a Toyota Sequoia. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), the regulatory body that ensures the seatbelts in your car are up to code, has recalled 2025 and 2026 models of the Tundra, Tacoma, RAV4, and Land Cruiser. Neither Toyota nor DoT disclosed what Toyota paid to sponsor the road trip. We can’t say whether those two things are related, but we wouldn’t blame a mom strapping a car seat into a Tacoma for asking why her safety regulator is starring in a Toyota-sponsored television show.

Duffy, his wife and their nine children were filmed enjoying Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas while it sat dockside in Florida. The US Coast Guard oversees most cruise ship operations, but the DoT has some regulatory responsibility. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), yet another regulatory body overseeing pipelines, finalized a rule in June that greatly benefited road-trip sponsor Shell by easing safety regulations. Another sponsor, American Airlines, saw DoT waive $16.7 million in fines for damaging mobility devices belonging to disabled passengers. Duffy’s office paused the “Wheelchair Rule” even after the National Council on Disability formally objected. DoT then proposed shifting airline consumer-protection enforcement from fines to warning letters, gutting the deterrent. That will help another one of Duffy’s airline sponsors, United Airlines.

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Then there is the family.

Duffy’s 26-year-old son-in-law, Michael Alfonso, is running for Duffy’s old House seat with Trump’s endorsement. Federal law prohibits senior government officials from using their office to influence elections, so we are supposed to assume Trump arrived at his endorsement free of Duffy’s influence. ProPublica traced $1 million from Duffy’s dormant campaign committee to a super PAC called Northwoods Future, plus direct PAC donations to Alfonso’s campaign from Delta, General Motors, Brightline, Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Travel Association, and a lobbyist for Archer Aviation. Brightline’s PAC wrote its $2,500 check after Duffy announced $42 million in improvements for the Brightline rail corridor. Archer’s lobbyist gave $8,500 before Archer was selected for the FAA’s eVTOL pilot program.

Duffy spent his post-Congress years at BGR Group. Politico reported that BGR has lobbied DoT for nineteen clients in 2025, more than the firm logged across Biden’s entire term. The one-year ethics agreement binds Duffy personally, but not the firm from lobbying him or his department.

18 U.S.C. § 201 prohibits bribery and gratuities to officials who might influence regulatory decisions. 18 U.S.C. § 208 governs personal financial entanglement. 5 C.F.R. § 2635 prohibits using public office for private gain. The Hatch Act prohibits the use of official authority to influence an election. Whether a criminal quid pro quo was the case hinges on facts not yet public. Normally, the DoT Inspector General would help settle these questions of fact, but Trump fired him. Duffy defended the corruption with a non sequitur, claiming that the department’s general counsel had signed off on the road trip. He also complained that “the radical, miserable left” was leading complaints about this. Your humble correspondent worked for Secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Condoleezza Rice. I wonder if they knew…? Anyway, a Democratic House, should we get one seated next year, should call the general counsel in to testify under oath about whether they had all the facts about the trip before signing off.

Until then, Congress has no business giving this department a single dime until it gets answers. The current Congress has set a goal of reauthorizing the $1.2 trillion transportation bill. Responsible Members of Congress are not protecting their constituents if they are not holding DoT’s funding hostage, if necessary, to ensure their constituents will not be boarding planes in service because Boeing sponsored a seven-month infomercial for the Duffey family.

The reason an independent regulator exists is so that a working mother does not have to wonder whether the car seat she just clicked sits inside a vehicle whose recall was postponed, minimized or quietly forgiven. So that a disabled traveler does not have to weigh whether her wheelchair will survive the flight, and whether the airline that broke it will ever pay. So that you do not have to wonder whether the aircraft taking you to Europe was cleared by a regulator on the sponsor's payroll. Duffy and his sponsors have collapsed those distinctions for a multimillion-dollar infomercial aimed at glorifying the secretary, his Fox News host wife, and, of course, he takes time to kiss the president's ring, which is why this vanity project is able to happen at all. Instructively, Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem may have lost her job for allegedly taking a chunk of $220 million in ad contracts from her own department. That she didn’t take into account the vertical nature of corruption and kick that money upstairs is likely her true undoing. Whether any of the DoT’s passion project leads to cash or consideration for the president remains to be seen.

And, in the meantime, Duffy wants America to trust him with over a trillion of their dollars.

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