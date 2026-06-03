Photo by Daniela Aguilar

Russia had a show called Kukly. Puppets. It was one of the most-watched programs in the country, and every week it roasted the powerful with latex, the truth and a sharp script. It mocked Vladimir Putin to his face and ripped his unpopular war in Chechnya. It portrayed him selecting ministers as baying hookers on Moscow’s main drag. Putin has thin skin, so he reached for the state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, which seized the network that aired it, still called Independent Television or NTV, and killed the show. Anybody watching knew what it was. A corrupt hand reaching through an until-recently-private company to stop criticism of one fragile man was an attack on Russia’s democracy. Russia’s bankers and business titans, the people with the money and the standing to say something, mostly kept their heads down.

I lived in Russia then. I watched it happen. So when I tell you the same move is running at CBS right now, I am not guessing. Nor am I being hyperbolic.

On Monday, Scott Pelley stood up. In a staff meeting, he looked the people who were taking apart 60 Minutes – widely regarded as America’s premier investigative news program – in the eye and said out loud what the whole building already knew. The most trusted newsroom in America is being gutted on purpose, to please Donald Trump and clear a corporate merger. Almost nobody else with a platform will say it. He knew it would humiliate Weiss, would lead to his firing. He did it anyway, knowing it would brand Weiss and Ellison for what they are.

Bravo.

What Pelley said

Pelley told the room that Bari Weiss was brought in to kill 60 Minutes and is doing exactly that, according to audio obtained by Oliver Darcy at Status and confirmed by CNN. He called her changes to the CBS Evening News catastrophic. He named the week before as Black Thursday, when CBS fired executive producer Tanya Simon, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega in a single sweep.

Some of those staff, by the way, landed on the Ellison hit list because they had the gall to report on the US flying people to El Salvador’s gulag, CECOT, with no recourse to habeas corpus. When the story came down from Ellison’s staff to kill that story, the journalists behind the report made their displeasure known. Last week, to please Trump, Ellison appears to have had them shown the door. And Pelley wasn’t having it. After he said his remarkable piece, the staff applauded him.

You do not applaud unless you have been holding your breath for months.

The money excuse falls apart.

Weiss and Ellison’s staff say they are fixing a money pit. That is some weak nonsense. 60 Minutes pulled in between $67 million and $69 million in ad revenue in 2024 and again in 2025, per iSpot figures compiled by Variety. It closed season 58 as America’s number one news program for the 52nd straight year, averaging 9.1 million viewers, up nine%, with more than 2.5 billion video views, per a CBS release.

That is a gold mine that also does real journalism.

Now look at Weiss’s management of it. Her first big swing handed the Evening News to a solo anchor. The broadcast immediately sank to historic lows. She took a hammer to a franchise that was clearly growing. So spare me the turnaround story. You do not torch the profitable, popular thing to save money. You torch it for another reason.

Trump hates the associations with Putin. Maybe he should stop acting like him?

In July 2025, Paramount paid Trump $16 million to settle his outlandish lawsuit over an edited interview with then-candidate Kamala Harris, with the money routed to his presidential library. Purely by coincidence, we are to assume, weeks later, federal regulators blessed the Skydance takeover. Then Paramount bought Weiss’s opinion site for $150 million and made her editor-in-chief of CBS News, a job she had never remotely held. Now David Ellison’s Paramount is chasing Warner Bros. Discovery and CNN, a deal that again needs Trump’s blessing.

Press freedom groups warn that CNN is next. 60 Minutes veterans say the show is being neutered to grease that approval. America’s premier news program for over half a century is the sacrificial lamb because it said something that upset Donald Trump.

David Ellison “runs” Paramount, but his father Larry is one of Trump’s biggest backers. When Weiss spiked a finished segment about Venezuelan men shipped to CECOT, that was a tell. When Bill Owens quit last year because he could no longer run the show independently, that was a tell. Cecilia Vega used the word censorship on her way out. I am not saying Trump is Putin. I am saying the method is the same, and it works. Gazprom did the dirty work in Moscow. A Delaware corporation is doing it here. Both times, corrupt oligarchs wanted to please think-skinned authoritarianism.

Where are the rest of them?

The Republican Party I knew once screamed bloody murder about defending the First Amendment.

But the sad sacks remaining in the party are just the American cousins of that vertebral-deficient crowd who hid from Putin’s attack on press freedom. They decided strongman-friendly was beneficial to them. But they have company.

Every newsroom watching this and staying quiet is showing you its own spine, or the lack of one. A company that lives by the rule of law should not enable people trying to undermine it. Fox, ABC, CNN, I’m looking at you.

There is a tool sitting in plain sight

Paramount is incorporated in Delaware, and CBS now rides along with it. Under Delaware law, any shareholder can demand a company’s books and records to ensure their investment has been properly managed. To say the least, Paramount’s owners have plenty of reasons to question that, and those owners go well beyond Wall Street. The New York City pension systems, including NYCERS, are Paramount shareholders and already sued in Delaware over this merger. Rhode Island’s state pension fund went further, pressed one of these demands against Paramount, and won at the Delaware Supreme Court this spring. CalSTRS, the giant California teachers’ fund, posts its holdings. Weiss’s management has directly impacted CalSTRS investment in Paramount. These are pools of teacher, cop, and firefighter savings, and they have every right to demand answers.

David Ellison and Bari Weiss are the people doing this, not some faceless market force. Serious people cannot deny that they are taking hammer and tong to a CBS cash cow to ingratiate themselves with Trump’s regulators. Did she leave a paper trail in doing so? Paramount’s owners have every right to probe.

California gives its governor strong authority over its state pension system’s investments. Thus, Delaware’s corporate laws present California’s governor and aspiring US President with an opportunity to take the largest state in the union, backed by the financial might of one of the world’s largest pension funds, to war against Trump’s toadies, the Ellisons and Bari Weiss, to try to stop a cartoonishly corrupt attack on the First Amendment. Delaware’s laws give him the chance to prove he has the moxy of Scott Pelly.

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