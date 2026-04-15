Credit: Adam Schwark

The president’s sons are now business partners with the founder of Binance. This happened days after Trump pardoned him. Binance’s engineers wrote the code for Trump’s personal stablecoin. A $2 billion investment was settled entirely in that stablecoin (see below). If you are looking for a word for this, try “racket.”

Invest

Changpeng Zhao founded Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, and it paid more than $4 billion in penalties for federal felony money-laundering charges in November 2023. Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the platform “allowed money to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers.”

Then the money started moving to Trump.

A UAE sovereign wealth fund used Trump’s USD1 stablecoin for a $2 billion investment in Binance. Binance engineers had built that stablecoin for World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture. On October 10, 2025, Trump Jr.’s firm Dominari announced a partnership with a blockchain project backed by Zhao’s family office.

Pardon

Thirteen days later, Trump signed the pardon.

It erased Zhao’s felony. It lifted every restriction on his ability to run financial enterprises and, importantly, go into business with companies associated with the president of the United States.

When CBS asked Trump why he did it, the president said, “I don’t know who he is.” His sons’ firm had just entered a business deal with the man’s family office.

Repeat

Justin Sun ran the same play from the other side.

The SEC sued him in March 2023 for wash trading fraud (a form of market manipulation). Sun invested $75 million into World Liberty Financial after Trump won the 2024 election. You remember him. He was the one at Trump’s crypto dinner.

Five weeks into Trump’s presidency, the SEC paused the case.

By March 2026, every personal charge was dismissed with prejudice. That means he can’t be tried at the federal level (hint, hit NY Attorney General Letitia James). The fine on one of his companies was $10 million. The alleged fraud was worth multiples of that. Sun kept his money and kept his freedom. A $75 million “investment” bought both.

The oldest business model

We’ve all seen this model in the Godfather movies. A powerful man offers protection. The people he protects owe him. They pay in loyalty, in business, in a permanent willingness to be useful. Nobody signs a contract. Nobody needs to. The arrangement is self-enforcing because both sides understand exactly what happens if it breaks down.

Trump is running that arrangement with the full weight of the American presidency behind it. Reuters estimated that the Trump Organization generated $802 million in crypto income in the first half of 2025. More than 90% of all revenue came from his crypto schemes. All told, he saw a 17-fold increase from the year before. The golf courses and the towers and the licensing deals that made Trump famous brought in $62 million. Pardons and dropped enforcement actions appear to have played the critical role in generating the rest.

The House Judiciary Committee documented it last November. Representative Jamie Raskin said Trump, “Turned the Oval Office into the world’s most corrupt crypto startup operation.” Then, total crypto holdings were valued at up to $11.6 billion. And every dollar is traceable to a web of pardons, paused investigations, and foreign money flowing through Trump-branded financial products.

Your government, his empire

The pardon power belongs to you. It belongs to me. It exists in the Constitution to enable presidents to correct injustice. Trump took that power, a power held in trust for the American people for centuries, and converted it into a loyalty program for foreign crypto billionaires who now build his personal financial infrastructure. Former US Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer, who oversaw thousands of clemency applications before Trump fired her, called the Zhao pardon what it is. Corruption.

Yet, a web of pardoned executives now orbits Trump. They built his stablecoin infrastructure. They route billions through his platforms to keep his companies profitable. They partner with his sons. And they owe their freedom to one man.

He is building a crew using pardons

We leave everything open because we want this to be a resource for people. You shouldn’t be expected to track all this. It will just exhaust you. But share this so that others may find this resource. Share

The enablers deserve blame

Silence in the face of a president monetizing the pardon power is complicity.

The Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act would have established criminal penalties for exactly this, and this is before we even begin a discussion about how this episode is gifting China the greatest strategic windfall in modern American history. A Republican Congress buried it. Shame on every Member who looked at these receipts and stayed quiet. Shame on the donors writing checks to a party that is watching this happen in broad daylight. Shame on the business leaders attending dinners in Washington pretending this is normal American politics. And shame on the staffers processing these pardons who tell themselves they are just doing their jobs.

You are building one man’s empire with tools that belong to the American public in the hopes that you get some of the crumbs that fall off the table.

What You Can Do

Go back and read the House Judiciary Committee report. It’s very good. Share it. While reading it, remember it is from November – things are far worse now. Then, notice how many of these organizations have a footprint in state jurisdictions.

For example, on page 13, the report mentions DFW Labs, a company that the WSJ accused of executing $300 million in wash trades and running systematic pump-and-dump schemes. Because DFW felt untouchable, it opened an office in New York City and “invested” $25 million in Trump’s crypto token. This came within days of Trump dissolving DOJ’s investigative crypto fraud unit – to which the managing partner replied on X, “It’s crime szn [i.e. season], bro.” That same managing partner was caught on CCTV in Hong Kong sprinkling something into a coworker’s cocktail. He has also had formal partnerships with VEB and VTB Banks, two very-sanctioned Russian banks. Did I mention he was Russian? Of course he is.

The federal government may be captured, but Americans need to remember their federalism. Donald Trump ushered in “crime szn,” but he also ushered in an outstanding excuse to give America a civics lesson. DFW clearly felt unshackled, but the New York Attorney General has the power to prove otherwise. By planting roots in New York, DFW exposed itself to one of the most powerful financial regulatory laws on earth, New York’s Martin Act.

I’m no New York securities attorney, but I’m reliably told that a lot of the above might be illegal under New York law. New York Attorney General James has the discretion to charge DFW, even if she has no proof that DFW intended to defraud. So, the question is, why hasn’t she? Call her and ask, then tell us the answer.

We’d love to know.

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