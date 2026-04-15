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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
1h

Thank you so much for your excellent analysis! I know this crap is happening every day. It’s frustrating. I tried sending AG James one of your essays, but it wouldn’t go to her. I will actually call her. I have nothing to lose and a country to regain. You guys are the best!

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MV's avatar
MV
3h

Pity, not one word about Biden's litany of pre-crime pardons. I expect Trump to do this also at the end of his presidency, and the sudden hypocritical caterwauling by the press will be predictable, yet tiresome.

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