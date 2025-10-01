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Ian Douglas Rushlau's avatar
Ian Douglas Rushlau
Oct 1, 2025

'the onus is on the president to prove that his company isn’t a conduit for bribes'

Any member of the Trump criminal cabal actually considering constitutional, legal and ethical responsibilities, let alone the scam artist in chief?

As the folks from the American South might say, bless you heart.

Of course the company is a conduit for bribes. The fascist regime in Washington (that would be the entire GOP), like every fascist regime in recorded history, having attained sufficient political authority to act with impunity (which is the primary purpose of every fascist political effort), are no longer bothering to hide the criming. Who's to tell them no?

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Katherine H's avatar
Katherine H
Oct 1, 2025

Thank you to Claire Berlinski for bringing me here . . . Astonishing reporting . . . And, yes, why don’t the Dems have the sense to make this corruption and breakdown of law and violation of national security the headline issues instead of (yawn) technocratic details of policy?

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