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On March 30, 2026, Daniel Tocci of Amherst, Massachusetts, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing more than 100,000 child sexual abuse images and videos. Investigators found those images while searching his devices as part of the January 6 investigation. Trump’s blanket pardon wiped his Capitol riot charges clean. His attorney then argued the child pornography case should be dismissed, too, because the evidence came from a warrant that supposedly should never have been issued. That motion failed. But the fact that it was filed tells you everything about what these pardons unleashed.

Donald Trump pardoned nearly 1,600 January 6th defendants in a single executive order. No background checks. No risk assessments. No individualized review. The result is a documented pipeline of harm running straight through American communities.

Just some of the cases

Andrew Paul Johnson, 45, was serving a year-long federal sentence for storming the Capitol when Trump’s pardon freed him. Seven months later, he was arrested in Hernando County, Florida, for sexually abusing two children. One was under 12. The other was between 12 and 16. He used the pardon itself as a grooming tool. According to police, Johnson told the children he expected millions in government restitution money and promised to put them in his will. In February 2026, a Florida jury convicted him on five counts, including molestation. On March 5, 2026, a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Then there is Tocci. His laptop also contained images of extreme violence and bestiality. His attorney tried to have the entire case thrown out by arguing that Trump’s pardon invalidated the search warrant. The attorney withdrew that motion before trial. Tocci pleaded guilty and received a four-year sentence.

These two are not outliers. According to CREW, at least 33 of the pardoned January 6 defendants have been rearrested, charged, or sentenced for other crimes since the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Six have been charged with child sex offenses—five with illegal weapons possession. The charges include conspiracy to murder FBI agents, aggravated kidnapping, reckless homicide, stalking, and assault. That was last December. There have been many more since.

Matthew Huttle, 42, of Hobart, Indiana, was shot and killed by a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on January 26, 2025. That was days after receiving his pardon. He was armed with a loaded handgun and resisted arrest. He had previously been sentenced to prison in 2010 for battering a three-year-old child.

Bryan Betancur, a self-professed white supremacist pardoned for his January 6th participation, was arrested last month for assault and battery after allegedly harassing women on DC Metro trains. At the time of the Capitol riot, he had been on probation and wearing a GPS monitor for a prior burglary conviction.

Edward “Jake” Lang spent four years in prison on an 11-count indictment that included assaulting police officers with a baseball bat. He is now running for the US Senate from Florida. He was arrested on a felony vandalism charge last February. He organized a protest last month, during which a homemade explosive device was thrown outside the New York City mayor’s residence.

Former special counsel Jack Smith told Congress in January 2026 that pardoned rioters are dangers to their communities and that anyone being reasonable should expect more crimes from these people in the future.

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Silence = complicity

Prosecutors warned that blanket clemency would produce this outcome. That warning has become a series of events, and those events are continuing. Those who remain silent enable that which continues.

Career DOJ attorneys typically spend months on a single clemency petition. They review criminal history. They assess risk to the public. They weigh the interests of victims and communities. Trump granted clemency to roughly 1,600 people in a single executive order without spending a single hour of individualized review on any of them.

Two children in Hernando County, Florida, were sexually abused by a man who would have been sitting in federal prison if not for that order. More than 100,000 images of exploited children were discovered on the devices of another pardoned defendant whose attorney then dared to argue the pardon should have shielded the evidence.

The question is not whether this was predictable. It was predicted. Jack Smith said so in front of Congress. CREW documented the pattern months before the worst cases went to trial.

The question is how long you will continue to pretend you did not know. Or stay silent about it. Or let it keep happening in your community. After Trump’s re-election, the 501(c)(4), Dekleptocracy Alliance, that sponsors this Substack, downloaded the entire DOJ database and built our own database with it. Then, with our partners, Arsenal PAC (as in Arsenal of Democracy), they built a tracker, so you could follow whenever Trump’s pardonees reoffend. It is built, and once Arsenal and we raise sufficient money to hire the engineers for the final stretch of construction, it will be open to all, as information this important should be.

This isn’t a time to demand that Trump supporters don a hairshirt or issue an apology. We want people to speak up to defend their communities against the abuse of power. That is why Dekleptocracy exists. Corruption and the abuse of power harm all of us. And this case is now one of the clearest examples of that statement that I have ever seen – and looking for examples is literally what I do for a living. This egregious abuse of power is not only harming our communities but also the children they are supposed to be protecting.

Trump abused the pardon power to reward personal loyalty and for political theater. He sent violent offenders and sex criminals back into your neighborhoods without a single safeguard. The founders gave the president clemency power to serve justice. He used it to build an army. That army is now attacking your communities.

He is what the founders warned us about. And the only question left is whether you will speak up before the next child gets hurt, or the next community buries its dead, or the next attorney tries to use a presidential pardon to shield evidence of 100,000 images of abused children.

Speak up. It is past time.

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