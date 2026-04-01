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Joan Wiersma's avatar
Joan Wiersma
Apr 1

People SHOULD remember, AND keep in mind always, that some of these pardoned people SAID out loud, that they would KILL for Trump. LET it SINK in!!!! They are now roaming free and they ARE terrorists.

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jane's avatar
jane
Apr 1

Thank you, Mr. Harrison. Like goes to like. Those J6ers were rotten eggs before they teamed up with djt and maga.

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