Credit: Carol M. Highsmith - Library of Congress Catalog

Federal contracting stories usually die buried deep on the last page of the paper because they are dull. Yet, the Lafayette Park fountain contract is the rare exception.

Two ornamental fountains across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House now sit at the center of a story about who got chosen, how much they were paid, where the money came from, and whether all of that adds up to a federally prohibited reward. The fountains needed repair. Nobody disputes that. The real question is whether $17.4 million was the cost of fixing them or of something else entirely.

In January 2026, the National Park Service quietly handed Clark Construction a $17.4 million sole-source contract to rehabilitate two 1960s-era fountains in Lafayette Park. The Biden-era independent estimate for the same job came in at $3.3 million. Clark is also the firm Trump personally selected last summer to build his roughly $400 million White House ballroom under terms he has refused to disclose. The contract was never posted to USASpending.gov, where federal awards are supposed to appear within three business days. It surfaced only because the New York Times obtained internal Park Service documents.

The Park Service’s rationale for paying more than five times the original estimate rests on three accounting tricks layered atop one another. First, the agency marked up the original number by 27% to account for inflation. Then it marked the new number up by another 24%, again due to inflation. The broad CPI rose only 16% over that window, and the narrower construction-cost index rose 21%. Then the Park Service added a flat 50% surcharge labeled schedule compression. The original estimator told the Times he had never seen anything like it, and that the agency had taken the cover page of his estimate and added a bunch of money onto it.

There is something stranger about all of this than the math. The contract was revised upward, on paper, by the Park Service. But the project sits across the street from the White House, was tied to the White House’s own construction schedule by the Park Service, and was justified because Clark already had crews inside the White House security perimeter for the ballroom. Whoever set the price was working backward from a problem the White House created.

That arrangement breaks three basic rules of how federal contracting is supposed to work.

First, the White House is not the National Park Service. The Park Service answers to the Interior Department. It has its own budget, its own appropriation, its own contracting officers and its own legal duty to bid out competitive work. The two organizations are not interchangeable wallets, and the ballroom is supposed to be paid for by private donors, not by an Interior Department line item.

Second, the White House is not a fountain repair shop. We know that because its attempt to renovate the iconic Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has rendered it unable to reflect the memorial. So, it seems unlikely the White House staff has the engineering knowledge to estimate hydraulic equipment costs. When a White House preference shapes a Park Service number, the number stops being a cost estimate and starts being a price tag.

Third, the White House does not exist to execute federal contracts. We have agencies for that. The White House suggests a policy, Congress takes the pen and then budgets it, and the agencies execute the budget. That is how our government works. Or is supposed to work. When a contract appears to have been shaped by White House preferences, sized to fit a White House project, and routed to a White House contractor, Americans can and should ask if the payment was corrupt.

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The question is only whether our state governments will stop being so timid and do what they are supposed to do and police this corruption.

Clark Construction is a privately held firm headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and it is not a regional player. Industry rankings have placed Clark among the largest builders of state and local government facilities in the country, with offices and active projects spanning California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Illinois, New York, and beyond. Clark currently holds or has recently held work on courthouses, transit systems, university buildings, water treatment plants, and other state-funded infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions.

That footprint matters because state attorneys general have standing that the US Department of Justice, in its current configuration, has been visibly unwilling to use. If a firm sitting on state taxpayer money is also receiving inflated federal awards that congressional investigators have publicly framed as a potential undisclosed reward for political favors, state AGs have a direct interest. They are responsible for the integrity of the vendors their states do business with, and for ensuring that companies billing state taxpayers are not simultaneously laundering federal payments into a private White House vanity project.

A Maryland AG inquiry would be the natural starting point. But there is no reason to stop there. According to Clark’s own website, they clearly have government work in at least Maryland, Virginia, California, Washington, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia, and very likely in additional states. Any one of those states’ AGs could ask the question that Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Ritchie Torres have already framed. Did the firm we hired with state money agree to anything, formally or informally, in exchange for the federal contract that has now triggered two inspector general requests? States are entitled to ask that of their own vendors. They owe that to their constituents, as that’s responsible fiscal stewardship.

Blumenthal suggested that the fountain contract may constitute an undisclosed reward for Clark’s role in the ballroom. Torres asked if it was a bribe. The federal illegal gratuity statute, 18 U.S.C. section 201(c), does not require proof of an explicit deal, only that something of value changed hands for or because of an official act. State Attorneys General in states like Maryland and Virginia could answer that question. In fact, they owe it to their taxpaying constituents – and I am one – to find out whether State contracts are being given to a company that may have taken a bribe from the federal government.

The fountain contract is relatively little money by Washington standards. But what makes it dangerous is the complete lack of accountability. It’s nice that some Senators are doing the right thing and asking the right questions. But they have only limited authority over the situation, while in the Senate minority. State governments have the authority – and the duty – to investigate whether Clark Construction did nothing wrong, or whether the White House has been funneling federal money to the same firm working on the President’s vanity ballroom project.

Federal prosecutors aren’t acting because they are scared of Trump. But Trump has no authority over state prosecutors. They have a duty to ensure their states are not using state tax dollars to hire a contractor that may have accepted a payoff.

So, why aren’t they doing it?

Dekleptocracy Journal is supported by Dekleptocracy Alliance, a Texas 501(c)(4), an investigative transparency activism fund that incubates independent transparency organizations that put corruption at the top of the US political agenda. Like the rest of our projects, someday this will be an independent organization.

The US has grown cartoonishly corrupt, and that’s not just because of our current administration. We’re building organizations that will help Americans talk about the corruption crisis more freely, so that we can get on a path to restoring our democracy. You can support our mission here or explore our transparency portfolio here.

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