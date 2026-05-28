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stuart burstin
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I do not have the background to thoughtfully evaluate the legality of this action. However, it has been standard procedure for elected servants of the people to avoid a semblance of corruption beyond the actual committing of acts that are actually corrupt. The jury of public opinion was strong enough to be a barrier to corrupt actions, while legal actions were expected if they did occur. The current regime has gone beyond the appearance of corruption to what may well be actual corruption if it is ever adjudicated. They do this by claiming prior administrations were corrupt and attempting to use the judicial system as a weapon to target prior officials and threaten anybody that will oppose their actions. They are also painting a dystopian view of reality. If the mechanisms available in our system of checks and balances are not used to end this rapidly, it will be because those who are to uphold the constitution and serve the people of this country have lost the virtue necessary for this country to have a functional government. We will need to admit that we have drifted down to the level Franklin was concerned about when he may have said that we have a republic "if we can keep it." For a president to openly say he does not care about the results of upcoming national elections in the midst of an ongoing was that he refuses to follow his constitutional obligation to obtain congressional approval, while also threatening to attack another sovereign country if it did not bow to his orders is clearly grounds for a congressional consideration of high crimes and misdemeanors

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