Crypto corruption in focus

The crypto industry bought this war. Fairshake PAC, the crypto industry’s political action committee (PAC), reported $193 million in cash on hand for the 2026 midterms. Peter Thiel, the PayPal co-founder who bankrolled Trump’s rise and helped install JD Vance in the Senate, is back pumping millions into Republican PACs. These are the same donors who purchased a president, a Congress, and an SEC chair who would look the other way on fraud. Now that the president has started a war in Iran, and the people who bought him are still cashing checks.

This week, while American service members died in the Middle East and oil surged past $112 a barrel (up 44% since the war began on February 28), the SEC and CFTC (the two federal agencies that police financial markets) issued a landmark 68-page interpretation declaring 16 major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, to be “digital commodities” rather than securities.

Thiel and the cryptobros may or may not have wanted war with Iran, but the war was worth it to see regulatory capture come full circle this week.

With this regulatory move, the government just said these assets don’t need the same investor protections as stocks and bonds. This corruption-laden industry, which has little practical use beyond laundering money, has been stripped of all regulatory oversight. Sure, there will be regulatory theater, like with Trump’s business partner Binance (which set up a US entity to distract from the criming undertaken by its foreign entities), but none of that will protect American investors or stop any actual corruption.

What it means for Americans: gas prices are climbing because of a war launched by an administration that crypto billionaires helped install. And while you’re paying more at the pump, those same billionaires just got their regulatory wish list handed to them on a silver platter.

What to watch: Trump extended his deadline on striking Iran’s power plants by five days. Bitcoin whipsawed between $67,500 and $71,200 in a single session. More than $400 million in crypto positions were liquidated in four hours. The war isn’t just geopolitics. It’s a volatility machine that crypto traders are profiting from while ordinary people lose their savings and go into debt to fill their cars with gas.

The enabler watch

This week: Paul Atkins delivers the goods

Paul Atkins is the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency responsible for protecting investors from fraud. Before Trump appointed him, Atkins co-chaired the Token Alliance, a crypto industry lobbying group. He held $6 million in crypto assets. He is the definition of regulatory capture, which is when the people running a government watchdog agency used to work for the companies they’re supposed to police.

On March 17, the SEC and CFTC issued the biggest gift the crypto industry has ever received from a regulator – a joint interpretation declaring that most crypto assets are not securities. This means Coinbase, Ripple, and the other companies whose enforcement cases Atkins already dismissed no longer face the presumption that they were selling unregistered securities. The cop who dropped the charges just changed the law, so there were never any charges to begin with.

The interpretation is technically agency guidance that a future administration could reverse. That’s why the industry is pushing the CLARITY Act through Congress to make it permanent. The bill passed the House in July 2025 and cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee in January 2026. The Senate Banking Committee markup is next. Every dollar Fairshake spent bought a step in this pipeline.

And the Iran war is the cost you have to bear, so that Thiel and the cryptobros could get their payday

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The money trail

The network that built this administration is doubling down. Peter Thiel, the billionaire who doesn’t believe freedom and democracy are compatible (his words), is back in the political spending game. After sitting out 2024, Thiel is pumping millions into Republican PACs. Thiel is part of the PayPal Mafia alongside Elon Musk and Trump’s “Crypto Czar” David Sacks.

Fairshake PAC scored wins across the board in the first 2026 congressional primaries on March 4. In Texas, Jessica Steinmann, a former DOJ lawyer backed by Trump, won with nearly 70% of the vote after Fairshake spent over $750,000 on her behalf. House Financial Services Chairman French Hill, the point man on crypto legislation, cruised to victory with $400,000 in Fairshake support.

Meanwhile, Fairshake spent $1.5 million targeting Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat who co-sponsored a bill to ban Trump’s personal crypto business interests. Green was forced into a runoff. The message to Congress is clear: criticize crypto corruption, and we will spend whatever it takes to end your career.

Enforcement tracker

The SEC’s March 17 joint interpretation didn’t just classify crypto assets. It functionally ended the enforcement era. Under the new taxonomy, the companies that Atkins already let off the hook, including Coinbase, Ripple, and Binance, now have formal confirmation that the assets they were accused of selling illegally are not securities. The SEC dismissed crypto cases at a 33% rate versus 4% for everything else. Now it’s rewritten the rules so there’s nothing left to dismiss.

Bright spot: the U.S. Secret Service, along with UK and Canadian agencies, launched Operation Atlantic on March 16, targeting “approval phishing” scams (a type of fraud in which criminals trick people into granting full access to their crypto wallets). These scams are often linked to pig butchering operations, where victims are groomed over weeks or months before being robbed. The SEC may have stopped policing the industry, but someone still is.

Ordinary Americans harmed

The war in Iran has turned crypto markets into a meat grinder for retail investors. Bitcoin crashed from $76,000 to $67,500 in a week as oil surged past $112 a barrel. More than $243 million in leveraged positions were liquidated on March 23 alone, mostly from traders who bet Bitcoin would keep rising. To put that in human terms: imagine 2,430 families each losing $100,000 in a single day because of a war that Jared Kushner and his corrupt friends convinced the government to start without consulting the American people.

The $TRUMP memecoin (a joke cryptocurrency issued by the president himself) is now trading at $3.19, down 95.7% from its all-time high of $73.43. The people who bought at the top have lost almost everything. Insiders control over 525 million of the 1 billion tokens in the supply. This week, Trump announced another Mar-a-Lago dinner for top holders, temporarily pumping the price 35% before it fell back. Senator Elizabeth Warren called the last dinner an “orgy of corruption.” This one is scheduled while the president is actively waging war, and it conveniently conflicts with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Meanwhile, a Resolv stablecoin (a cryptocurrency designed to maintain a steady $1 value) crashed by 70% after an attacker withdrew $25 million. The recovery rate for victims of crypto theft remains below 1%.

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