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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
Mar 23

I am sick of these self-absorbed oligarchs, especially the highly self- inflated Thiel. Go the fuck back where you came from, and take your Nazi poison with you.

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OTOH/IMHO
Mar 23

Read "crypto,." think "klepto." And let your elected officials in no uncertain terms that you will do your best to unseat them if they support a national cryptocurrency which would eliminate cash and put you and everyone in an Orwellian panopticon.

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