Crypto corruption in focus

The most important crypto story this week is not American. It is the takedown of nine industrial scam compounds across Burma and Cambodia, where trafficked workers were beaten and forced to defraud Americans through cryptocurrency investment schemes. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 276 arrests on April 29, alongside the seizure of 503 fake investment websites and more than 701 million dollars in restrained crypto. Investigators reviewed more than 8,000 phones and 1,500 computers from a single compound, called Shunda, in Burma, where one supervisor’s team stole more than 3 million dollars from a single American victim and celebrated it.

Why this matters: The compounds are the consumer-facing edge of a global criminal supply chain that runs on cryptocurrency, particularly dollar-pegged stablecoins (digital tokens designed to maintain the value of the U.S. dollar). The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center estimated that Americans lost roughly $7.2 billion to these schemes in 2025 alone. The same week, the Treasury Department sanctioned Cambodian Senator Kok An and 28 associated entities for converting Crown Resorts properties into compounds where humans were enslaved to run pig-butchering scams (a fraud where victims are slowly cultivated into sending savings to fake crypto investments).

What it means for ordinary Americans: The same FBI office that announced this takedown said it has now notified almost 9,000 American victims and saved an estimated $562 million from being lost. Ninety-three of those victims have been referred to a victim specialist for suicide intervention, according to The Crypto Times. This is the human cost of a system Congress is racing to legitimize.

What to watch: The compounds keep running. Foreign Policy reported more than 250 scam factories still operate in Cambodia, staffed by an estimated 100,000 trafficked workers and protected by the same political patronage systems that just had one senator sanctioned.

What we wish we were watching: On Earth 1.0, we would be talking about the fact that the son of the president of the United States and Zach Witkoff, the CEO of the president’s company, were photographed with Jacky Sui, the beneficial owner of an entity deeply intertwined with the aforementioned pig butchering. Indeed, World Liberty Financial has a partnership with that company.

The enabler watch

This week, the enablers are not in Cambodia. They are in the United States Senate.

Senators Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Ruben Gallego of Arizona are two of the largest recent recipients of political spending from the crypto industry. Without their votes, the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin law that gave the Trump and Witkoff family-linked USD1 stablecoin a federal regulatory home, would not have passed the Senate. They were among the 16 Democrats who crossed over to advance the bill in May 2025.

This December, Slotkin partnered with Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas to introduce the SAFE Crypto Act, which is sometimes informally called the SAVE bill. The bill, S. 3428, creates a federal task force on cryptocurrency scams and explicitly defines its membership using the GENIUS Act’s definitions of permitted payment stablecoin issuers. Slotkin’s press release frames the bill as a measure to protect Michiganders from crypto fraud.

Read the text closely: The task force is required to “work with permitted payment stablecoin issuers” and to encourage industry “participation” in real-time interdiction networks. In other words, the same companies whose products are being used to launder the proceeds of human trafficking are written into the consultative body that will tell Congress how to regulate them. TRM Labs, the blockchain analytics firm whose own vice president for policy was quoted in Slotkin’s press release praising the bill, has already documented that more than $141 billion in stablecoin transfers in 2025 went to illicit entities, a five-year high.

The bill treats crypto fraud as an industry hygiene problem rather than a structural feature of the product. It accepts the premise that the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin pipeline is permanent, and asks only how to police its edges. That premise is what enriches the Trump and Witkoff families. The Trump family’s World Liberty Financial USD1 stablecoin now has roughly $4.2 billion in circulation. Every dollar of that float earns the family interest on Treasury reserves. Every cross-border payment routed through it, including the ones being negotiated by Steve Witkoff’s diplomatic missions, generates fee or yield income.

This corrupt system would not exist without the enthusiastic support of Slotkin and Gallego. They are two of the most important enablers for the Trump and Witkoff families and the cryptocurrency industry. The vital lesson of Hungary was that Péter Magyar ran against a corrupt system. He did not run a campaign to manage the corrupt system better than Viktor Orbán. Anti-corruption is a unifying political force against a corrupt system. If the Democrats go to market and say that they should run the system (instead of destroying it), they will vastly underperform their potential. That argument gave Orbán 16 years to pilfer Hungary, and it has given Trump the same here. The cryptocurrency industry wears Trump’s scent like a low-rent mobster leaving Trump Casino after a hard night drinking in Atlantic City. If the Democrats cannot stake out a principled position against this wildly corrupt, orange-hued industry built for money laundering and that facilitates trafficked humans from stealing the life savings of grandma, then they need to take a very long look in the mirror. Cryptocurrency is the avatar of corruption that opposition politicians like Magyar could only have dreamed about.

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The money trail

World Liberty Financial, the Trump and Witkoff family-controlled crypto firm, sold $5.9 billion previously locked WLFI tokens in undisclosed private deals to accredited investors after raising more than $550 million in two public rounds, according to Bloomberg’s review of governance filings. The company will not say who bought the tokens or where the proceeds went. Sources told Bloomberg much of the money flowed to entities affiliated with the founders. Pro tip: Companies that do this tend not to be doing well financially.

Side note: As a nation, we need to have a very serious discussion about the security threat posed by a president who has built a company intertwined with questionable Chinese “assistance” at critical junctures that may be hurting financially…

Public investors who bought WLFI at five cents in the public sale are still locked out of 80 percent of their tokens. The token traded near six cents this week, down 88% from its September 2025 peak. A separate governance proposal moving toward a 99% yes vote would lock another 62 billion tokens for at least two years, with full insider unlocks not arriving until 2030, conveniently after the end of Trump’s term.

Meanwhile, the Senate Banking Committee is preparing to mark up the CLARITY Act, the broader market-structure bill that the crypto industry has lobbied for since 2024. Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks released a stablecoin yield compromise on May 1. Senator Cynthia Lummis said the markup will happen in May. The ethics provision Democrats had wanted, the one that would prohibit a sitting president from owning a stablecoin company, is being negotiated separately and will not be in the Banking Committee’s text.

Enforcement tracker

The visible enforcement this month came from outside the United States. The European Union imposed its 20th and largest sanctions package on Russia on April 27, including a total ban on Russian crypto providers and the ruble-pegged A7A5 stablecoin, which Chainalysis has documented as having processed roughly $120 billion in sanctions-evading transactions to date.

In the United States, FinCEN and OFAC issued a joint proposed rule on April 10 that, for the first time, requires permitted payment stablecoin issuers to maintain a sanctions compliance program. The rule does not yet apply to USD1 because the Trump-linked World Liberty Trust Company national bank charter application remains under OCC review, with a final decision unlikely before 2027. But Trump’s own Treasury Department has final say over whether Trump’s company will get the license. If you want more information about these licenses, we wrote about them here. TL;DR: Hide your wallet.

Ordinary Americans harmed

North Korea’s Lazarus Group stole approximately $577 million from two American-facing crypto platforms in April. The Drift Protocol breach on April 1 took $285 million. The KelpDAO bridge exploit on April 18 took $292 million. TRM Labs reports North Korea is now responsible for 76% of all crypto hack losses in 2026 through April, a record share, and that the regime’s cumulative crypto theft now exceeds $6 billion since 2017. Most of that money funds nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs aimed at the United States and its allies.

Each of those hacks emptied the deposits of retail savers who had been told that decentralized finance (a peer-to-peer crypto banking system) was safe. After the KelpDAO theft, hackers laundered roughly $175 million before flipping the funds into Bitcoin and routing them through Chinese-language money laundering networks.

Closer to home, Tether froze $344 million in USDT on April 23 in response to U.S. law enforcement requests tied to pig-butchering and sanctions evasion. The seizure is welcome. The fact that this volume of fraud and sanctions evasion was running through a single stablecoin in the first place is the actual story. Surely, the fact that the Commerce Secretary used to be the custodial treasurer is part of it.

Corruption Receipts

This section tracks ongoing stories across editions. A case stayed this week, a donation next week, a policy change the week after, the pattern only emerges through persistent monitoring.

One thing to watch

The Senate Banking Committee CLARITY Act markup is targeted for the week of May 11. The version that emerges from the committee will not contain the Democrats’ ethics language barring a sitting president from owning a stablecoin company. That language is being handled separately and may or may not survive merger with the Agriculture Committee version. Watch which Democrats fight for it, and which ones quietly let it disappear…or whether they fight at all.

The Dekleptocracy Journal is a project of Dekleptocracy Alliance, a Texas 501(c)4 whose focus is seeding the political landscape with transparency organizations to put the authoritarianism on the run. Visit our new website. It is almost finished. You may support the organization by donating here or by subscribing above.

As always, we want to hear what you think. This crypto stuff is painfully tedious. Our brains hurt trying to explain it, but we’re happy to try to answer your questions.

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