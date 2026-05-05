The Dekleptocracy Substack

The Dekleptocracy Substack

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Rashmika Mehra's avatar
Rashmika Mehra
8h

Let’s grow together by supporting one another if you’re also new on Substack, feel free to subscribe and I’ll gladly do the same. I also write about fintech , crypto and so on

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