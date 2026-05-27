CRYPTO CORRUPTION IN FOCUS

Vladimir Putin, a crypto bro, the Polish President and Kristi Noem walk into a bar…

The most consequential crypto scandal this week happened in Poland. We had originally intended to take a couple of days off. Then we got excited, thinking we could write a corruption newsletter that wasn’t about Trump. But this story is too bananapants – a very technical political science term. It leads straight back to the Trump White House via the Kremlin and Kristi Noem. Buckle up.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament on April 17 that a cryptocurrency exchange built with what he called “Russian money” sponsored politicians from Poland’s former nationalist government and a 2025 CPAC conference. Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke at that conference, where she endorsed nationalist Karol Nawrocki for president of Poland.

The Polish exchange Zondacrypto, formerly known as BitBay, is Poland’s largest crypto trading platform, with 1.3 million customers. Polish intelligence believes the company was taken over in July 2018 by the Tambovskaya Bratva, one of Russia’s most violent organized crime groups, with documented historical ties to Vladimir Putin’s St. Petersburg political machine.

The story begins normally. The exchange collapsed. Polish prosecutors opened a criminal case. The CEO then fled to Israel. But we lurch into 2026. The founder has been missing since 2022 and is presumed murdered. Shortly after he vanished, the company redomiciled to Malta and then Estonia, a documented hub for this type of crypto-laundering architecture. Customer losses exceed 350 million zloty (roughly $95 million), with more than 30,000 victims (both figures are high for Poland).

Why this matters to Americans: Last year, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 100-plus page report calling Trump’s White House the world’s most corrupt crypto startup operation. That was a US story. Now, we have a documented European mirror with the same political furniture, with a twist that feels…very on-brand Trump: Russian organized crime captures a crypto exchange. The exchange sponsors a Trump-aligned political conference that functions as a major convening authority for GOP-aligned groups. A Trump cabinet secretary endorses the exchange’s preferred candidate. That candidate wins. He kills crypto regulation, calling crypto an “innovation” that had been unfairly persecuted by regulation, which he then discards. He then visits the Oval Office, where he meets with Trump.

What to watch: Polish, Estonian, Monégasque, and Emirati investigators are now chasing the same exchange across four jurisdictions. The American political network that helped install its preferred candidate has, so far, said nothing. And the Democrats seem not to have noticed.

THE ENABLER WATCH

This week, two enablers: the Tambovskaya Bratva and CPAC, a line we never thought we’d pen.

Start with the Russian criminals: The Tambovskaya Bratva, also called the Tambov gang or Tambov clan, was formed in St. Petersburg in 1988 around Vladimir Kumarin, nicknamed the Night Governor of the city. By the early 2000s, the group controlled the fuel and energy sector of St. Petersburg. The NSA tapped Kumarin’s phone in 2002 and 2003 to probe his ties to Putin, who had been deputy mayor during the gang’s ascent. A 2025 New Lines Institute strategic assessment documents that since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has systematically used Russian organized crime groups to conduct sabotage, political targeting, and financial crime abroad, financing covert operations with the proceeds. Think of the Russian mob as the FSB’s Blackwater.

Gazeta Wyborcza cited a classified Polish internal security service file that described how the Tambov gang wrestled control over BitBay in July 2018, when the exchange was in financial distress. The shareholding was subsequently routed through three United Arab Emirates shell companies registered at the Burj Khalifa via nominee agents, a structure widely used by Russian oligarchs to evade Western sanctions.

Now the American criminals: In May 2025, Zondacrypto served as a strategic sponsor of CPAC Poland, the first Conservative Political Action Conference held in the country, five days before the Polish presidential runoff. Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addressed the conference and told the crowd that nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki, in her words, needs to be the next president of Poland. She called his opponent an absolute train wreck of a leader. It was an extraordinary – scandalous? – act for a sitting U.S. cabinet officer to stump for a candidate in a foreign election… more so now that we know it was underwritten by likely FSB-linked Russian mob money.

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp opened the conference with a call for global conservative solidarity. The corporate sponsor of that solidarity event, according to Polish intelligence, was a Russian mob asset.

Donning our tinfoil hat: Two people deeply involved with the Eastern European far right wing and crypto worlds have been Steve Bannon and his close friend, Jeffrey Epstein. If the Epstein Files ever see the light of day, will they contain crypto information?

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THE MONEY TRAIL

The Polish version of the crypto-to-politics pipeline looks identical to the American variant.

Zondacrypto CEO Przemysław Kral paid 450,000 zloty (about €100,000) to the Sovereign Poland Institute associated with former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro of the Law and Justice party. He also paid roughly €70,000 to political structures connected to Przemysław Wipler, a member of parliament from the far-right Konfederacja party. Polish prosecutors are examining the alleged Zondacrypto financing of Nawrocki’s 2025 presidential campaign.

The day after the CPAC event, Nawrocki posted on Facebook that Poland needs innovation, not regulation, and that, as president, he would guarantee that draconian laws restricting Polish freedom would not come into force. Substitute Trump for Nawrocki, and the sentence reads as White House press release, and the resulting policy could have come out of the SEC.

Nawrocki won in 2025. He met Trump in the Oval Office that September. He vetoed Polish crypto regulation that December and again the next February. Both vetoes preserved Zondacrypto’s unregulated market. The second veto came weeks before the exchange collapsed.

ENFORCEMENT TRACKER

Four jurisdictions are now chasing the same exchange.

For comparison, the US SEC has dismissed every major crypto enforcement case under Chair Paul Atkins. Atkins previously co-chaired the Token Alliance, a crypto industry lobbying group. A Kroll analysis found a 33% dismissal rate in crypto matters, compared with 4% across all other matters. Estonia and Monaco are out-policing Washington on crypto crime.

ORDINARY AMERICANS HARMED

The 30,000 Polish victims of Zondacrypto are Polish, but scale up this scandal, and alarm bells should ring here.

Roughly 2 million Poles hold about €9.4 billion in crypto, with market penetration broadly comparable to that of the United States in terms of share of the population. The Zondacrypto collapse shows how thin consumer protection becomes when a government deliberately weakens its regulator. Polish prosecutors confirmed 700-plus victims in the first weeks. Total customer debts may exceed 500 million zloty as more victims come forward.

The US variant of this risk has already started. An estimated 764,000 wallets lost money on Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin alone. Retail buyers have lost an estimated $2 billion combined. Under the SEC’s collapsed enforcement regime, no federal action is in progress against the issuers. House Democrats spent five days on Anti-Crypto Corruption Week last July, holding up $TRUMP as a microcosm of what could hit the US. The full-scale variant playing out in Poland is Exhibit A.

Capture the regulator. Kill the rules. Walk away with the money. It worked on 30,000 Poles. It is working on Americans. And this potential wrecking ball, hoisted above the American financial sector, may have Kremlin fingerprints all over it.

CORRUPTION RECEIPTS

A case stayed this week, a donation next week and a policy change the week after. The pattern only emerges through persistent monitoring.

ONE THING TO WATCH

The November 2025 House Judiciary Democrats report sent letters to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent requesting Suspicious Activity Reports tied to World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP memecoin. Bessent has not responded publicly. With the Polish case now demonstrating exactly how a Russian-mobbed-up crypto exchange laundered political influence through CPAC, the Democrats need to demand a response to these SARs — and do so very loudly. Will any official demand a response from Treasury? Or any U.S. media outlet willing to ask CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp who vetted Zondacrypto’s sponsorship? Or anyone subpoena Noem? We know Trump delivers a new scandal every day, but some of the most odious characters in Trumpworld, the European far right, the Russian mob, the Kremlin and a script that looks like a carbon copy of Fairshake PAC, all converge in Warsaw. This story is wild. Will Democrats start overturning rocks here to see if the scandal extends here, too?

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