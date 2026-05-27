The Dekleptocracy Substack

The Dekleptocracy Substack

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
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Your investigative and analytical essays are fantastic! I can’t pretend to understand crypto (or why anyone would think it’s good) but I can follow the blatant corruption you lay out beautifully. And I am certain it is in our current govt, starting with the ahole and his corrupt sons. Thank you so much for keeping us informed of the crooked deals that happen around us daily. No media and most Substacks don’t cover this stuff. But it’s super important. I’m glad to know Jamie Raskin is on it.

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