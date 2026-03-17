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Tranquil Rain's avatar
Tranquil Rain
Mar 18

Disturbing & important information.

Chris Murphy was just on msnow talking about the crypto corruption (betting on war) & trying to pass a bill to ban it. It was on Chris Hayes show tonight.

Starts at 4:59

https://youtu.be/u7QmClh6k68?si=1oonf6ZsjUGw7P5Q

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