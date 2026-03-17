Crypto corruption in focus

The cryptocurrency industry spent over $290 million electing the president who just started a war.

Fairshake PAC, bankrolled by Coinbase, Ripple, and Andreessen Horowitz, was the single largest outside spender in the 2024 cycle. Its money helped install a crypto-friendly Congress, a crypto czar, and an SEC chair who dismantled enforcement. Now those same donors and officials are profiting from, enabling, or staying conspicuously silent about the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, which has killed over 1,400 people in 18 days.

Why it matters: The crypto-to-war pipeline is not metaphorical. Peter Thiel co-founded Palantir, whose AI systems helped justify the strikes. His Founders Fund invested in Polymarket, where over $529 million was wagered on the timing of those strikes, with suspected insiders collecting hundreds of thousands. Donald Trump Jr., a Polymarket adviser through 1789 Capital, sits at the intersection of war intelligence and war gambling. A Washington Post article identified 70 senior administration officials – that’s 1 in 5 – holding cryptocurrency positions ranging up to $120 million.

What it means for Americans: Oil passed $100 per barrel. The Dow fell over 400 points. That’s just the beginning. Crypto czar David Sacks finally broke his silence on March 14, not to condemn the killing, but to warn that escalation is bad for markets. He urged Trump to “declare victory and get out.” His concern was the Gulf’s desalination plants, not its schoolchildren.

What to watch: Whether Sacks’ public break with the war hawks signals a real rift or a hedge. And whether Congress investigates insider trading on Polymarket’s war bets.

The enabler watch

This week: The crypto-war complex

Palantir Technologies, co-founded by Peter Thiel, provided an AI analytics platform called MOSAIC that flagged the surge in uranium enrichment, which became the stated justification for the strikes. Byline Times found that Palantir’s three most prominent figures, Thiel, co-founder Joe Lonsdale, and CEO Alex Karp, each publicly advocated for exactly the military confrontation that followed.

Lonsdale was the most explicit. In a CNBC interview during the June 2025 Twelve-Day War, he urged strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, said he was told American bunker-busters “work,” and added he couldn’t wait to “invest in Iran” after regime change. Karp predicted war with Iran would prove the value of Palantir’s autonomous weapons. Thiel argued in a 2024 interview that every country acquiring nuclear weapons produces a regional war, framing Iran as a “catastrophe” requiring preventive action.

Palantir’s stock valuation now exceeds $300 billion. The company signed a strategic partnership with the Israeli Defence Ministry in January 2024. Its AI platform is being used to conduct the war its founders called for. That is not a coincidence. It is a business model.

Meanwhile, Andreessen Horowitz, the venture firm that gave $70 million to Fairshake PAC and whose partners gave millions directly to Trump, built a real-time war dashboard tracking strikes on Iran. The dashboard links to prediction markets, including Kalshi, a company that a16z has invested in. One X user asked if anyone wanted to “pull this up on a 100-inch TV” in San Francisco. War as spectator sport, brought to you by the same firm that bankrolled the “pro-crypto Congress.”

Marc Andreessen has not issued a public statement on the war.

The money trail

The crypto industry’s political spending created the conditions for this war. Fairshake PAC and its affiliates spent $290 million in 2024 to elect crypto-friendly candidates. Andreessen and Horowitz personally gave $5 million to a pro-Trump super PAC. The Winklevoss twins gave $1 million in Bitcoin to Trump’s campaign. Coinbase, Ripple, and a16z together gave over $190 million across affiliated PACs.

Those donations bought an SEC that dropped every major case, a Commerce Secretary (Howard Lutnick) whose firm manages $80 billion in Tether reserves, and an AI/crypto czar (David Sacks) who retains a 7.8% stake in BitGo while shaping the policies that benefit it. They also bought a president who rejected a negotiated nuclear agreement, reportedly within reach according to Oman’s foreign minister, and launched strikes four days later.

Fairshake now holds $193 million for the 2026 midterms and has already spent $271 million. Its targets include anyone who questions the crypto-corruption pipeline.

Enforcement tracker

Enforcement is not merely on pause. It is being actively dismantled while the administration wages war. No new SEC crypto enforcement actions have been announced since the conflict began. The war provides convenient cover for continued deregulation.

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Ordinary Americans harmed

Oil surged past $100 a barrel after Iran vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. The Dow fell over 400 points in a single session. The US is releasing 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest draw in years, but that is a PR move that does not even register against the largest energy disruption in history. Gas prices are climbing, and grocery costs will follow as fertilizer supplies through the Strait are disrupted.

David Sacks, the crypto czar who now warns of catastrophe, framed his concern in market terms. “This is a good time to declare victory and get out, and that is clearly what the markets would like to see.” Not what civilians would like to see. What the markets would like. A dozen US service members are dead. Over 1,400 Iranians have been killed. More than 170 schoolgirls died in a single strike on a school in Minab. Sacks mentioned none of them.

Meanwhile, crypto markets tanked alongside everything else, reminding retail investors that Bitcoin is not, in fact, a hedge against geopolitical chaos. It is a bet on the same system that produces the chaos. It just doesn’t have any US regulatory oversight.

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