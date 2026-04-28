Crypto corruption in focus

The crypto whale turned on his trainer last week. Justin Sun, the Hong Kong-based founder of the Tron blockchain (a major cryptocurrency network) and the single largest holder of President Trump’s namesake memecoin (a digital token tied to a person’s name with no underlying asset), sued the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial in California federal court on April 21. Sun alleges fraud, extortion, and that the company secretly installed a hidden blacklist function in its smart contract code to freeze his roughly 4 billion WLFI tokens, then threatened to burn them if he refused to invest hundreds of millions more in the firm’s USD1 stablecoin (a digital token pegged to the US dollar).

But who is the whale and who is the trainer?

When Trump’s project launched in October 2024 and sold only $22 million in its first month, Sun saved it by pouring $45 million into it, was named a company advisor, and was rewarded with 1 billion bonus tokens and the SEC case against him getting buried. Sales then accelerated. But Sun was already, as Molly White dubs him, a “shady crypto billionaire,” who founded the TRON blockchain, the crypto network most favored by terrorists, drug dealers and money launderers (which is a very high bar). When Sun refused to mint $200 million more in USD1 to prop up the stablecoin’s flagging retail demand, WLFI blacklisted his wallet. When Sun complained, Eric Trump’s response was a banana joke.

Why it matters. We brought this issue up in the last issue, but we’re repeating it because Sun’s complaint puts the Trump family’s largest revenue source on the witness stand. Don’t let this get lost in the din of Trump chaos. WLFI also borrowed at least $75 million against its own tokens earlier this month, a circular financing pattern crypto observers have compared to FTX, the exchange whose 2022 collapse cost retail investors billions. Sun’s filing warns the company faces collapse and potential insolvency. Discovery, if the case survives the inevitable motion to dismiss, could expose how the smart contract backdoor was added and to whom WLFI sold tokens.

Democrats: Use. This.

What to watch: WLFI has not yet filed a formal court response. Parts of the complaint are sealed under confidentiality clauses that Sun’s team disputes. Foreign press across Hong Kong (the South China Morning Post), Doha (Al Jazeera), and Sydney (The Sydney Morning Herald) led with the suit, while US coverage yawned. The whale has lawyers in Tehran’s neighborhood. The trainer is in Mar-a-Lago. Or maybe it’s vice versa. We honestly don’t know. However, we do know this case will generate nothing but dirty laundry about Trump or his business partner.

The enabler watch

This week. Zach Witkoff, the 32-year-old chief executive of World Liberty Financial and son of Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy for peace missions, whose portfolio includes Iran talks and South Asia diplomacy.

Witkoff is the lead defendant on Sun’s lawsuit. He is also the executive who, in January 2026, traveled to Islamabad to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government of Pakistan that would use Trump’s stablecoin, USD1, for cross-border transactions. Pakistan’s prime minister and army chief attended, which was strange. And as Russ Chuma noted, the same person attended Witoff’s Iran negotiations.

To underscore, Witkoff and the President of the United States are selling stablecoin infrastructure to a foreign government whose army chief is simultaneously a key channel for US negotiations with Iran in a war that nobody wanted. This is the same family-business pipeline that took in $500 million from the UAE’s deputy ruler, Sheik Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, four days before Trump’s second inauguration. His brothers are now intensely involved in spearheading shuttle diplomacy for the region, speaking to Marco Rubio and coordinating with the Gulf states.

Because it can always get shadier, Public Citizen documented this week that USD1 reserves are mostly held by Binance, the same exchange that previously admitted to facilitating billions in transactions for Iran, lots of terrorist groups the Russians and now Chinese toll payments through the Strait of Hormuz (or, as Trump called them, the “Iran Straits”) Trump pardoned the founder in October 2025, and is now generating business for his crypto company.

The money trail

The Trump family has made $4 billion off the presidency in 15 months, according to a tally Senator Bernie Sanders (I – VT) posted on April 23. Crypto accounts for $3.02 billion of that figure, with World Liberty Financial driving the bulk of it. House Oversight Committee Democrats publish their own running tally that pegs Trump family digital grift profits at nearly $2.5 billion, including $634 million from foreign sources.

Sanders called it unprecedented kleptocracy. Of course, that’s true. But Trump’s behavior is an indictment of the entire cryptocurrency industry. The people who love it are money launderers, terrorists, Iran, China and Donald Trump. Yet two of the biggest recipients of crypto-industry money are Elissa Slotkin (D–MI) and Ruben Gallego (D–AZ). Without their help, crypto’s various sham regulatory bills never would have passed the Senate. And without those bills, the Trump, Witkoff and Zayed families could not be raking in a disputed number of billions. So, yes, by all means, pummel Trump for his corruption, but Slotkin and Gallego are two of Trump’s most important enablers, Republican or Democrat.

Although Slotkin and Gallego appear not to have been invited, Trump held another “private” memecoin holders’ event at Mar-a-Lago, where he vowed not to let banks block the CLARITY Act, the bill that would shift crypto regulation away from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Perhaps he didn’t invite them because he needed them back in Washington lobbying on World Liberty Financial’s behalf. After all, they have long supported this bill. Trump’s crypto allies commanded the Senate to jump, and 12 Senate Democrats asked, “How high?”

Trump could not be Trump without crypto. The crypto industry could not be the crypto industry without Trump. They are effectively a single, corrupt organism feeding on American democracy, and metastasizing globally. And a handful of Democrats have sold their souls cheaply to help Trump’s corrupt ecosystem.

We will not stop beating this drum: The lesson of Hungary is that Hungarians hated Viktor Orbán’s corruption, but to beat him, Péter Magyar attacked that corrupt system, not Orbán. Lesson: If you want to beat Trump, you have to attack the system, not enable it.

Enforcement tracker

The CLARITY Act stalled again this week. After more than 100 crypto firms demanded a Senate Banking Committee markup, no markup was scheduled. We’re going to go on record: This legislation needs to die a violent death. CoinDesk’s Jesse Hamilton wrote that May is the month to watch. Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio warned that missing a Memorial Day deadline would put the bill on hold until 2030. Inshallah.

While the bill stalls, the SEC under Chair Paul Atkins, formerly co-chair of the crypto industry’s Token Alliance lobbying group, continues to retreat. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission added New York to the growing list of states it is suing to block their attempts to regulate crypto prediction markets. Federal regulators are using federal courts to disable state-level consumer protection. The states need to mount a blistering offense against this corruption. Remember, it was Letitia James who triggered the only full audit of Tether, the crypto company (in which Howard Lutnick has a financial stake), which owns more US debt than Germany or South Korea. The day is late—State AG’s need to stop playing nice. The world has changed, but they keep trying to pretend things will snap back to the way they were. Ask the Russians. This corruption will not go away unless we fight it.

Ordinary Americans harmed

April was the worst month for crypto theft since the Bybit hack of February 2025. North Korea’s Lazarus Group stole approximately $290 million from KelpDAO, a decentralized finance platform, on April 18 by hijacking infrastructure operated by another crypto firm, LayerZero. The funds were funneled through Tornado Cash, a mixing service used to launder stolen cryptocurrency. Trump dropped sanctions against Tornado Cash last month. Total decentralized finance losses in the first 24 days of April topped $606 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

The 29 top-tier guests at this Saturday’s Mar-a-Lago memecoin event held a median position of $539,000 in $TRUMP, an 84% drop from the $3.28 million median at last year’s first gala, according to Financial Times figures cited by Common Dreams. Many had liquidated holdings before the event. The $TRUMP coin trades 94% off its January 2025 peak. Conference organizers slashed the minimum holding required to attend from roughly $55,000 last year to about $8,460 this year, and counted merchandise purchases toward the threshold.

Sun himself, who once boasted of $100 million in the memecoin, skipped the gala. He filed his lawsuit instead.

Voters need a sharp focus on the corruption. Share this with a friend to help them keep up with it all. Share

Corruption Receipts

This section tracks ongoing stories across editions. A case stayed this week, a donation next week and a policy change the week after. The pattern emerges through persistent monitoring.

One thing to watch

The Senate Banking Committee markup of the CLARITY Act is expected in May. Chair Tim Scott of South Carolina has not set a date. The Democrats could kill it. If Scott sets a date before May, it means key Democrats have done as the crypto industry commanded. Eyes also on the WLFI court docket in the Northern District of California, where the company’s first formal response to Sun is due in roughly three weeks. Watch for which arguments WLFI deploys, and which it does not. What the company does not contest will tell us as much as what it does.

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