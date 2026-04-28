The Dekleptocracy Substack

The Dekleptocracy Substack

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OTOH/IMHO's avatar
OTOH/IMHO
10h

Read"crypto," think "klepto." Send this message to your Congressman today! This article deserves a Pulitzer Prize.

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George Robertson's avatar
George Robertson
13h

Does any of this digital pseudo-money still exist if someone pulls the plug on power to the datacenters?

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