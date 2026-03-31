Crypto corruption in focus

The SEC’s top enforcement official, Margaret “Meg” Ryan, resigned on March 16 after clashing with Chairman Paul Atkins, the former crypto industry lobbyist who now runs the agency, over cases tied to President Trump’s family and their business partners. Ryan lasted six months. Senator Richard Blumenthal sent a letter on March 30 demanding records of all communications between SEC leadership and Trump family members, World Liberty Financial, Justin Sun, and Changpeng Zhao.

Why it matters: The SEC, the agency that is supposed to protect investors from fraud, dismissed its fraud case against Justin Sun, a major Trump family business partner, just 11 days before its own enforcement chief walked out. A Cornerstone Research report found that SEC enforcement actions against public companies are at their lowest levels in at least a decade.

What it means for Americans: On the same day Blumenthal sent his letter, the Labor Department proposed a rule that would open 401(k) retirement plans, which hold trillions in American workers’ savings, to cryptocurrency and other risky alternative investments. The Biden administration had warned employers to exercise “extreme care” before exposing retirement savings to crypto. That guidance was rescinded last May. TL;DR: Americans, hide your wallets!

What to watch: Blumenthal’s letter requests a response by April 14. The 401(k) rule is open for 60 days of public comment. Both deadlines will test whether any accountability mechanisms still function.

The enabler watch

This week: The crypto industry’s money laundering machine

The Chainalysis 2026 Crypto Crime Report, released in recent weeks, documents the scale of what the crypto industry has enabled. In 2025, illicit cryptocurrency addresses received at least $154 billion. That number is a floor, not a ceiling, because analysts continue to identify new criminal wallets after the fact. The 2024 estimate was revised up from $41 billion to $57 billion within a year.

The enablers are easy to find. They are the stablecoin companies, the exchanges and DeFi protocols that process transactions without asking questions. Stablecoins, digital tokens designed to hold a steady dollar value, now account for 84% of all illicit crypto transaction volume, according to the Financial Action Task Force, the global anti-money laundering watchdog. That is $129 billion in criminal activity flowing through the same type of product that the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial issues.

Chinese Money-Laundering Networks have emerged as the dominant infrastructure providers. These are not ad hoc services. They are full-service criminal enterprises offering laundering-as-a-service for everything from fraud proceeds to North Korean hack funds and terrorist financing. One network, Huione Group, processed $39.6 billion in 2025 alone before being designated by FinCEN, the Treasury Department’s financial crimes bureau.

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The money trail

Fairshake, the crypto industry’s political action committee (a fund that pools crypto industry money to influence elections), now has $221 million to spend on the 2026 midterm elections, according to donation data tracked by researcher Molly White. The industry has already deployed $271 million into races this year.

The money bought results. On March 17, two weeks after Fairshake’s biggest donors, Coinbase, Ripple, and a16z, each gave tens of millions, the SEC and CFTC issued a joint interpretation declaring that most crypto assets are not securities. That means the SEC will not regulate them. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and 14 other tokens were classified as “digital commodities” under the friendlier CFTC. Chairman Atkins called it “clear lines in clear terms.” For the companies that donated to put him there, it was the return on investment they paid for.

The PAC lost one high-profile race: Fairshake spent $10 million opposing Juliana Stratton in the Illinois Democratic Senate primary. She won anyway. But Fairshake-backed candidates prevailed in three House primaries the same day.

A noteworthy fact: The Fairshake PAC ads rarely mention crypto. They simply run ads favoring those that they know are pro-crypto. The industry knows Americans find it toxic and won’t elect people who support it, so they just amplify an attribute of their preferred candidate that will get them elected. Pro-tip for candidates: If you are running against a pro-crypto candidate – especially if Fairshake is spending against you – make that an issue. In fact, drop us a note. We may have some crypto-corruption research that could prove useful.

The SEC’s enforcement division has lost 18% of its staff through buyouts and departures in fiscal 2025, according to a Government Accountability Office report. New enforcement actions against public companies are at their lowest levels in at least a decade. Acting enforcement chief Sam Waldon said he does not think case counts are a good measure of effectiveness. The enforcement director position is now vacant. We are seeing the results of the Thiel, Andreessen and crypto bro donations.

Ordinary Americans harmed

The Labor Department’s new rule could expose trillions of dollars in American retirement savings to cryptocurrency. There are roughly 70 million Americans with 401(k) plans. The Biden administration warned that crypto posed “serious concerns” for retirement savers, citing volatility, fraud, and theft. That warning is gone.

In just January and February, the crypto industry lost $113 million to hacks and scams across 31 incidents. Phishing attacks, where criminals trick people into handing over their account credentials, surged 1,400% year over year—every scam and grift dreams of unlocking access to America’s retirement system. The cryptocurrency industry bought its way in.

“Pig butchering” scams are a huge problem. These confidence schemes steer victims into fake crypto platforms. The FBI reported $6 billion from pig butchering in 2024 alone, and the DOJ seized $61 million in funds tied to them in North Carolina this month. TRM Labs estimates $35 billion flowed to fraud schemes in 2025. The United Nations estimates more than 200,000 people are held in scam compounds across Southeast Asia, many of them trafficking victims forced to run these schemes.

American Bitcoin, the Trump son’s public “Bitcoin Mining” company, has lost 90% of its value since going public last year. Its Q4 report printed a $59 million loss. It now trades at $0.81 from a high of over $14. Though we don’t know ABTC’s goals, the typical goal of a company that hoards bitcoin is to grow large enough through rising bitcoin prices that it gets added to a major stock index, forcing pension funds to buy it. This is what happened to Trump’s media company, which runs Truth Social. Millions of teachers across America and Canada now have their retirements invested in Truth Social. We even ran a letter-writing campaign in California about it last year. California’s legislators didn’t respond. Don’t be surprised if you wake up to find your 401(k) invested in Eric Trump. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

One thing to watch

Fairshake lost the Illinois Senate primary despite spending $10 million. But the PAC still has $221 million, and its sights are on New York House races. Reps. Dan Goldman, Laura Gillen, and Ritchie Torres, all Democrats who voted for the CLARITY Act, the bill that would codify the SEC’s new crypto-friendly interpretation into permanent law, are on Fairshake’s watch list. Goldman faces a primary challenge from former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander. Whether Fairshake intervenes could determine if the CLARITY Act’s biggest Democratic supporters survive the midterms.

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