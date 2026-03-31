The Dekleptocracy Substack

The Dekleptocracy Substack

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
Mar 31

Thank you so much for your detailed and very well analyzed research. These crooks have the run of the table right now, but god willing, it won’t always be that way. You are educating people. In theory, that should help. I’ve kinda lost some optimism about the average person. But I have to believe knowledge is powerful.

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