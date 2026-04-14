The Dekleptocracy Substack

The Dekleptocracy Substack

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
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I love your incredibly well researched and analyzed essays. It is definitely disheartening that ANY democrats are going to vote for this toothless bill. “Clarity.” What a scam in the name. And worse, it prevents the states from enforcing common sense fraud regulations. This is criminal. In plain sight. It’s shocking to me that the NY atty gen has done nothing to reign in the crypto fraud. This country has gone way off the deep end on constant grift. What would we do without you!

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