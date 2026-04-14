Crypto corruption in focus

The FBI released its 2025 Internet Crime Report this week, and the headline number is staggering: Americans lost $11.4 billion to cryptocurrency fraud last year, a 22% increase over 2024. Thank you, David Sacks! Crypto was involved in more than half of all online fraud losses. For context, that is roughly $31 million stolen every single day, enough to fund the entire budget of a mid-sized American city, every day, for a year.

Why it matters: the government agency responsible for tracking these crimes is publishing record losses at the exact moment the Trump administration is dismantling the agencies that investigate them. As we will talk about tomorrow, a very shady crypto bro (and large investor in WLFI, naturally) declared, “It’s crime szn, bro” when Trump got re-elected. He then moved his company to New York. And even though the New York Attorney General has all the authority that she needs to act, she has chosen not to… essentially proving him correct.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (the federal agency that polices financial markets) has dropped case after case. The Department of Justice disbanded its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team. The people who are supposed to stop this are being told to stand down. States could stand up, but won’t…

What it means for Americans: the average crypto fraud victim lost $62,604. Americans over 60 lost $4.4 billion. The FBI intervened to stop one victim from cashing out $750,000 from a 401(k) plan and sending it to scammers. Another was about to sell her house to wire $500,000.

What to watch: the CLARITY Act (a bill that would create rules for stablecoins, the dollar-pegged tokens at the center of many scams) is moving through the Senate, having been stripped of almost all consumer protection provisions. The crypto industry hasn’t just bought the GOP, though they have done that. They’ve also bought some key Democratic enablers, too. Even though these Democratic Members know that this is how Trump is making his billions and how dangerous this industry is, watch for critical Members, who have the leverage to put teeth in this bill, instead make excuses that cryptocurrency is a legit industry and enable the crypto bros.

The enabler watch

This week: Corey Caplan and the self-dealing lending loop

World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto company, deposited 5 billion of its own WLFI tokens into a small lending platform called Dolomite and borrowed $75 million in stablecoins against them. Dolomite is the 13th-largest crypto lending platform. Its co-founder, Corey Caplan, is also WLFI’s Chief Technology Officer.

Read that again. The Trump family’s crypto company borrowed tens of millions from a platform run by one of its own executives, using tokens it created as collateral. The borrowing drained Dolomite’s pool of WLFI’s own USD1 stablecoin so completely that other users who had deposited their money expecting to earn interest could not withdraw it.

WLFI called concerns about the arrangement, “FUD” (industry slang for fear, uncertainty, and doubt) and described itself as an “anchor borrower” generating returns for others. WLFI’s (effectively unregulated) token crashed to an all-time low of $0.08, down 82% from its September 2025 high. Analysts at Bubblemaps warned that selling just $8.2 million of WLFI into current markets would cause 72% slippage, meaning the collateral backing these loans could evaporate in a single bad day.

The money trail

Fairshake, the crypto industry’s political action committee (PAC), holds $191 million for the 2026 midterms. That is more money than it spent across the entire 2024 election cycle, when its favored candidates won 91% of their races.

The biggest donors: Coinbase ($75 million across cycles), Andreessen Horowitz ($70 million), and Ripple ($50 million). Each of these companies had SEC enforcement cases dismissed or settled favorably after the Trump administration took office.

A new crypto super PAC, the Blockchain Leadership Fund, launched this week and is backed by Anchorage Digital and Chainlink Labs. Anchorage Digital had a consent decree lifted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in August of last year. In lifting that decree, the Comptroller (a Trump-appointed crypto bro) stated that the company has effective money-laundering provisions and is therefore cleared to become a real bank. One of the company’s previous advisors was Kevin Warsh, Trump’s appointee to lead the Federal Reserve, a fact he and the company no longer advertise. If confirmed, Warsh will no doubt ensure that the Federal Reserve integrates Tether, a company associated with Howard Lutnick and proven to be a favorite of transactions for terrorists, Russia, China and Organized crime. Chainlink Labs got a long-sought decision from the SEC declaring that what they traffic in is not a security and thus should not face a security’s high regulatory bar.

The favor-for-a-favor should be obvious by now. Companies donate millions, their enforcement cases disappear, or they reap the fruits of regulatory capture. They have to keep donating to keep the politicians in office, so that they can keep stealing from your grandmother and laundering money.

Enforcement tracker

The Chainalysis 2026 Crypto Crime Report found that illicit crypto addresses received at least $154 billion in 2025, a 162% increase year over year. Sanctioned entities (organizations banned from the US financial system) accounted for a 694% increase. Stablecoins now represent 84% of all illicit crypto transaction volume.

Meanwhile, Operation Atlantic, a joint effort by the US Secret Service, UK National Crime Agency, and Canadian police, disrupted $45 million in crypto fraud and froze $12 million in stolen funds. The operation targeted “pig butchering” scams (schemes where criminals build fake romantic or investment relationships to drain victims’ savings) across 30 countries. Good work by law enforcement, but $45 million recovered against $11.4 billion lost is a recovery rate of 0.4%. Big numbers, but this virtue signaling pales in comparison to what Warsh, Trump and their cryptobro allies are permitting by punching holes in the US regulatory framework. And don’t forget the stories from last week’s newsletter: Don Jr. and Zach Witkoff were photographed with one of the biggest culprits of this scam, and Pro Publica proved that Trump’s company is partnered with that company.

Ordinary Americans harmed

The FBI’s numbers deserve to be repeated in human terms. In 2025, 181,565 Americans filed complaints about crypto fraud. The average victim lost $62,604. That is a year’s salary for many families. Nearly 18,600 people lost more than $100,000 each. The FBI stopped one man from emptying his entire 401(k) retirement account. It stopped a woman from selling her house.

The cruelest detail: 38 people the FBI contacted through its Operation Level Up program had to be referred for suicide intervention. They had lost so much that they did not want to go on living. Americans over 60, the people who can least afford to lose their savings, reported $4.4 billion in losses.

Meanwhile, in Argentina, phone logs published by The New York Times this week show libertarian poster child President Javier Milei made seven phone calls to a key insider on the night he promoted the $LIBRA token. The token surged to a $4.5 billion market cap, then collapsed 96%, wiping out $251 million in investor funds. Prosecutors found a draft $5 million payment agreement on the insider’s phone. Crypto corruption is now a global pandemic.

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Corruption Receipts

This section tracks ongoing stories across editions. A case stayed this week, a donation next week, a policy change the week after: the pattern only emerges through persistent monitoring.

One thing to watch

The CLARITY Act, which would create the first federal rules for stablecoins (dollar-pegged crypto tokens), is advancing in the Senate. Americans for Financial Reform this week warned that the bill “fails to prevent Trump’s billion-dollar-plus crypto corruption,” locks in weak oversight, and preempts state regulators from protecting consumers. It would strip state securities and banking regulators of their authority to pursue crypto fraud cases, the very regulators who have been the last line of defense as federal enforcement collapsed. Watch for: whether the bill’s ethics provisions get stripped before a vote, and whether any senator raises the conflict that Trump’s own stablecoin, USD1, would directly benefit from the law’s passage. Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and Mark Warner (D-VA) have signaled their support for some form of the bill and will not oppose it on principle. Schumer and Warner face an election this year.

This is all infuriating, of course. And there is so much corruption that it’s easy to become exhausted and give up. That’s the point. But as Hungary’s Viktor. Orbán can testify to the potency of anti-corruption as a political message. That is why the organization that produces this newsletter exists. It documents the corruption and then puts it in front of the eyes, where it will have the most political impact. And it is building organizations dedicated to doing nothing but put specific anti-corruption information in front of targeted audiences. We have spent decades living and working in Eastern Europe and Russia. If you would like to help us bring that populist power to this side of the Atlantic, we and democracy sure would appreciate it.