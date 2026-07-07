CRYPTO CORRUPTION IN FOCUS

The man leading the polls to become Britain’s next prime minister took £5 million from a crypto billionaire, then privately pressed the Bank of England to change policy in ways that would make that billionaire richer. On July 2, Labour MP Phil Brickell reported Nigel Farage to Parliament’s standards watchdog over exactly that sequence.

The billionaire is Christopher Harborne, a reclusive British investor living in Thailand who owns roughly 12% of Tether, the company behind USDT, the world’s most traded cryptocurrency. USDT is a stablecoin, a digital token built to hold a fixed $1 value, and it is the plumbing of the global crypto market. The Guardian revealed in April that Harborne gave Farage an undisclosed £5 million personal gift in 2024, months before he ran for Parliament. Farage’s story about the money has shifted from paying for his security, to a reward for Brexit, to the answer he gave in June. “What’s it got to do with you?”

The new complaint alleges that in September 2025, Farage privately urged Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to scrap plans for a state-run digital pound and to drop a proposed £20,000 cap on personal stablecoin holdings. Both policies threatened Tether’s business. UK rules bar MPs from lobbying officials on behalf of anyone who paid them in the prior 12 months. Farage has since claimed credit for the Bank softening its stance.

Americans should care because the pattern is not British. It is global, and it runs through Washington. Crypto money buys politicians who will protect it, and it shows a striking fondness for politicians friendly to Moscow. Farage once called Putin the leader he most admired and still blames the West for provoking the invasion of Ukraine. Tether’s USDT, meanwhile, moved tens of billions of dollars for Russia-linked users through the sanctioned exchange Garantex before US enforcement froze its wallets.

THE ENABLER WATCH

This week, the enabler is a law, and the two cabinet officers holding its keys.

The GENIUS Act is the federal stablecoin statute Congress passed in July 2025. It forces American issuers to hold real reserves and submit to federal examination. Then it cuts a door in the wall for foreign issuers. Tether, which moved its legal home to El Salvador, does not meet American standards. Under Section 18, the Treasury Secretary can simply declare El Salvador’s rulebook “comparable” to ours, and the Treasury separately holds the power to issue licenses, waivers, and safe harbors for foreign issuers, including ones it has designated as noncompliant.

The Treasury cabinet colleague, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, spent years vouching for Tether on television. Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm that Lutnick ran for three decades before handing it to his sons, custodies most of the roughly $184 billion in reserves behind USDT and negotiated a 5% stake in the company worth about $600 million. You’ll also be shocked to hear that one of Tether’s other co-founders, child-star Brock Pierce, was accused in suits brought by minors of rape, assault and death threats. You’ll be further shocked to learn that Pierce had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In twelve years, Tether has not completed a single independent audit. It publishes “attestations,” one-day snapshots that no accounting standard treats as an audit. The closest anyone came to forcing the books open was New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office concluded that “Tether’s claims that U.S. dollars fully backed its virtual currency at all times was a lie,” collected $18.5 million, and banned the company from New York. The CFTC fined it $41 million.

Thus, a company banned from New York and never audited is part-owned and custodied by the Commerce Secretary’s family. At the same time, the decision to bring it to the American market is his cabinet colleague’s. It has given a £5 million “gift” to a politician trying to undermine the rule of law in America’s closest ally. And that politician happens to be pro-Russian. Since 2026, the hat company has also had a worrying association with people credibly accused of abusing and trafficking in children.

THE MONEY TRAIL

Harborne’s money bought a reach in London. Beyond the £5 million gift, Farage took two £25,000 donations for foreign trips, and Reform UK accepted £15 million from Harborne between August 2025 and February 2026. Tom Burgis, the Guardian journalist who profiled Harborne, has calculated that his money accounts for two-thirds of everything the party has ever raised. Britain has since banned crypto donations to political parties outright.

In Washington, the sums are bigger. Trump’s annual disclosure filed July 1, revealed roughly $1.4 billion in crypto income for 2025, including $594 million from World Liberty Financial and about $635 million tied to his meme coin. Senate Democrats are now demanding an ethics provision in the CLARITY Act, the pending crypto market bill, that would bar presidents and their families from profiting off the industry it regulates.

Crypto can be so dense that it is easy to ignore. Please do not. Few things are as corrosive to our democracy as crypto. Please forward this to friends and family to help them understand. Share

ENFORCEMENT TRACKER

Since the crypto industry captured US regulators, US market policing is mostly dead. The SEC removed crypto from its FY2026 priorities. The DOJ disbanded its crypto enforcement team in April 2025. Occasionally, the Treasury Department acts. OFAC sanctioned the Russian sanctions-avoidance network A7A5 last August, Britain sanctioned eighteen more entities in May, and the Secret Service charged two men in June over a $389 million laundering service.

ORDINARY AMERICANS HARMED

Chainalysis estimates that $17 billion was stolen from ordinary people through crypto scams and fraud in 2025, a record. That works out to about $46 million a day, most of it through pig butchering, a long con in which scammers build a fake romantic or financial relationship before draining the victim’s savings. Gentle reminder, Trump’s company, World Liberty Financial, signed a business deal with one of the companies involved in those scams. Scams run with AI tools now extract 4.5 times more per operation, about $3.2 million each. And North Korean hackers stole more than $2 billion in crypto in 2025 to fund the Kim regime. All of that corrupt crypto money moves unhindered through the same lightly-policed rails as the “legit” crypto money – by design.

CORRUPTION RECEIPTS

ONE THING TO WATCH

Greenberg has not said whether the lobbying complaint will become a formal inquiry. Watch also for the Bank of England’s answer to Labour MP Joe Powell, who has asked Governor Bailey to release details of the September meeting. If minutes exist, they will show what a £5 million gift buys.

Putting anti-corruption atop the national political agenda.

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