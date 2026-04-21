Crypto corruption in focus

The Trump family’s own crypto company is… in financial trouble. On April 9, CoinDesk reported that World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance platform (a type of crypto lending service) backed by Donald Trump and his sons, borrowed $75 million in stablecoins (digital dollars pegged to the US dollar) by pledging 5 billion of its own governance tokens as collateral. The lender was Dolomite, a platform co-founded by Corey Caplan, who is also World Liberty Financial’s own chief technology officer.

In English, it is basically self-dealing. The CTO of one company used that company’s tokens (think: equity) to borrow money from a platform he also controls. World Liberty Financial’s token, WLFI, crashed to an all-time low of $0.08, down 82% from its peak. At the same time, Dolomite’s USD1 pool hit 100% utilization, meaning ordinary investors who had deposited their funds could not withdraw them. They’re trapped.

What it means for Americans: Thousands of retail investors in WLFI have lost more than four-fifths of their money while insiders borrowed against the token at their own platform.

What to watch: World Liberty Financial has proposed unlocking 62.3 billion locked tokens. Justin Sun, the company’s largest outside investor, has accused World Liberty of embedding a hidden backdoor in its smart contract that would allow the team to freeze any holder’s tokens without notice. He’s warning that the company may not allow people to withdraw their money. World Liberty responded: “See you in court.”

Of course, if the Iranians figure this out, this presents an obvious bribe opportunity. As you likely know, their “toll system” for transiting the Straits of Hormuz is gaining traction. Leave aside that each ship pays, it proves the US Navy cannot guarantee freedom of navigation of the seas — a titanic crumbling of American power that Americans need to digest but haven’t seemed to notice. That’s another massive discussion because the last time this kind of thing happened was decades ago, when the British withdrew to become a regional power. We’ll have to discuss this meaty subject in future notes because we’ll need to discuss the likely coming Chinese control of the Straits, which gives Beijing unspeakable leverage over Washington (and your pocketbook)…all brought to you by corruption.

But back to the obvious potential bribe. Iran charges its tolls in crypto. What if they offer to require payment in WLF tokens? Suddenly, 20% of the world’s oil would have a $2M tax that would require purchasing WLF tokens. That’s the kind of demand that could prop up even a struggling Trump company. We don’t think there’s even a debate about whether Trump would accept that deal.

We began this organization with the premise that Donald Trump would mortgage America’s international leverage, power and prestige for his own benefit. That is precisely what’s happening. And he’s using crypto to do it.

The enabler watch

This week: Corey Caplan and the circular lending loop

Corey Caplan is technically World Liberty Financial’s chief technology officer. He is also the co-founder of Dolomite, a DeFi lending protocol that World Liberty used as its primary borrowing platform this month.

What he did: His company, World Liberty, deposited 5 billion WLFI tokens into Dolomite and then borrowed $75 million against them. More than $40 million of that moved directly to Coinbase Prime, a trading platform used for converting crypto to cash. World Liberty’s collateral now represents roughly 55% of Dolomite’s total deposits, meaning Caplan effectively attached his entire platform to the risk of another company (where he is a senior executive).

Multiple analysts have drawn direct comparisons to the structure that destroyed FTX in 2022, when Alameda Research borrowed against FTX’s own proprietary token, creating hidden leverage that collapsed the exchange. FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is now serving 25 years in prison. Caplan faces no such scrutiny, and there are betting markets (in which Trump’s son’s company invests) on whether Trump will pardon SBF. There is no SEC. Paul Atkins, the SEC chair (the top federal securities regulator), previously co-chaired the Token Alliance, an industry lobbying group. His agency dismissed seven major crypto enforcement cases in 2025. The likely incoming Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, is a known crypto evangelist. TL;DR: America, hide your wallet.

The money trail

Fairshake, the crypto industry’s political action committee, now has $193 million in cash on hand for the 2026 midterm elections, according to Axios. That is $60 million more than it spent on the entire 2024 cycle and more than ten times what the largest corporate PAC spent on any midterm before crypto entered politics.

On April 20, the Texas Tribune reported that crypto PACs affiliated with Fairshake have already spent more than $2.5 million on Texas congressional candidates alone this year, up from $1 million in 2024. In the 2024 cycle, 53 of 58 candidates backed by crypto super PACs won their races.

What sounds like an absurd amount of money is a mere drop in the bucket for companies making billions. Plus, the quid pro quo extended to the SEC dismissing cases against Coinbase, Ripple, and Binance, who just so happened to donate a combined $1 million or more each to Trump’s inauguration. Ripple, whose case was dismissed in 2025, subsequently contributed $25 million to Fairshake for 2026. The Cornerstone Research firm found a 60% drop in SEC crypto enforcement actions from 2024 to 2025, with monetary penalties falling to $142 million, from billions the year before. Each of those dismissed cases had a donor connected to the same political apparatus now choosing who sits in Congress. These candidates got a political sponsor, the sponsors got a get-out-of-jail-free card, and drug dealers, money-launderers and terrorists had their businesses unshackled. Everyone wins in a kleptocracy, except the voters. But they don’t matter. Just ask Peter Thiel.

Inspired (ie disgusted) by the above, our affiliate 501c3 has built an amazing piece of transparency tech called the Quid Pro Quo Tracker. It allows you to follow political donations, visualize the network of donors, recipients and think tanks and then follow that to the legislation that it “purchased.” We have helped them trial it. We donated the technology we used to build the Dekleptocracy Explorer to them, but they took it much further. We believe what they have built will help fill the gap formerly filled by the Sunlight Foundation’s database, which left a wide hole in the transparency ecosystem when the organization shut down a couple of years ago. It should go live at BuyingPolicy.org within the week. We’ll keep you informed.

The lesson of Hungary’s recent election is that a relentless focus on corruption matters. Share this and help undermine the authoritarianism. Share

Enforcement tracker

The SEC, run by Paul Atkins (who previously co-chaired the Token Alliance, a crypto lobbying group), dismissed seven major enforcement cases in 2025 and launched only 13 new ones, down 60% from 2024. Monetary penalties dropped to $142 million, less than 3% of the prior year's total. The agency lost 18% of its enforcement staff in fiscal 2025. The crypto bros would argue that’s a slow start.

In April, the SEC announced that David Woodcock, a Gibson Dunn partner who previously led the firm’s securities enforcement practice, would be the new head of its enforcement division, effective May 4. His predecessor resigned in March, reportedly over disagreements about the direction of enforcement. The revolving door is just propped open.

Ordinary Americans harmed

North Korea’s government-run hacking operation, known as the Lazarus Group, stole $292 million from KelpDAO, a platform that lets users earn returns on crypto they already hold, on April 18. The hack is the largest crypto theft of 2026 (so far). Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis attributed the attack to the Lazarus Group on April 21. The stolen funds will be laundered through exchanges beyond US reach and used, according to UN reports, to fund North Korea’s weapons programs. Luckily for North Korea, at the crypto industry’s urging, the US government lifted sanctions against the mixer most associated with laundering DPRK-hacked crypto, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended these laundering engines as necessary for privacy. Kim Jong Un couldn’t agree more.

Meanwhile, pig butchering scams (a fraud in which criminals build fake romantic or business relationships over weeks before stealing victims’ savings) cost Americans $4.57 billion in 2024, a 15% increase from 2023, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The average victim loses $177,000. Teachers, nurses, and retirees make up a large share of those victims. Reminder: Trump’s company is literally partnered with one of the primary culprits – and here is Don Jr and Zach Witkoff hanging out with him. With the SEC’s enforcement unit gutted and the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, another federal regulator) “pivoting” toward accommodation, the federal government prioritizes criminals over recovery for these victims.

Corruption Receipts

This section tracks ongoing stories across editions. A case stayed this week, a donation next week, a policy change the week after: the pattern only emerges through persistent monitoring.

One thing to watch

WLFI’s governance proposal vote closes in the coming days. The plan would unlock 62.3 billion tokens, burn 4.5 billion insider tokens (thereby reducing the overall supply), and impose vesting schedules. If rejected, 45 billion founder and team tokens remain locked indefinitely, with no exit path. Justin Sun, whose 545 million frozen tokens are worth roughly $42 million, called the proposal a trap. Watch whether ordinary token holders can vote at all, given that the company controls the blacklist function that can freeze any wallet at any time. And whether Iran takes advantage of Trump’s predicament. The founder of Dekleptocracy Alliance introduced the concept of strategic corruption five years ago, never thinking the President of the United States would give tutorials in it.

The Dekleptocracy Journal is a project of Dekleptocracy Alliance, a Texas 501(c)4 whose focus is putting anti-corruption on top of the national political agenda and is building independent anti-corruption organizations to raise more awareness of it. You may support the organization by donating here.

As always, we want to hear what you think. This crypto stuff is painfully tedious. Our brains hurt trying to explain it, so it helps us understand what about it most bothers you.

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