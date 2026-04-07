Crypto corruption in focus

OCCRP and the Guardian revealed this week that World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency company co-owned by the Trump and Witkoff families, partnered last November with a blockchain network called AB whose proposed resort project in Timor-Leste involved three people sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for ties to the Prince Group, a Cambodia-based conglomerate the U.S. government calls one of the world’s largest online scam syndicates.

Why it matters to you: The Prince Group industry steals tens of billions of dollars a year from ordinary people through “pig butchering” scams, in which fraudsters befriend victims online, build trust over weeks and then convince them to pour their savings into fake crypto investment platforms. The FBI reported this week that $11.3 billion in losses were tied to crypto in 2025 alone. The president’s family crypto company is now linked, through its business partner, to the same network responsible for much of that theft.

What to watch: A photograph obtained by OCCRP shows Donald Trump Jr. and Zach Witkoff (son of Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff) meeting in Singapore last October with Jacky Sui, the beneficial owner of AB’s Cayman Islands foundation. World Liberty’s lawyers say they conducted due diligence on AB but were not made aware of the resort or the sanctioned individuals. The investigation raises a direct question for Congress and regulators. If World Liberty Financial’s due diligence missed a connection to sanctioned figures tied to a $15 billion scam syndicate, what else did it miss? Or “miss?”

The enabler watch

This week. The AB Network and the infrastructure of legitimacy

This is how the corruption ecosystem works. It doesn’t require a single mastermind. It requires a chain of enablers, each lending credibility to the next, until a blockchain network connected to sanctioned scam syndicate figures ends up in a formal partnership with the president’s family company. And cryptocurrency is custom-created to facilitate this ecosystem.

Start with AB. Launched in early 2025, the network listed former Serbian president Boris Tadic as its “blockchain moderator.” It's an Irish nonprofit listed about two dozen current and former world leaders as advisers and was chaired by former Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Bertie Ahern. AB promoted a “blockchain theme resort” in Timor-Leste, a tiny Southeast Asian nation of 1.4 million people, where most business is still done with paper cash.

The local company set up to develop that resort was 60% owned by Yang Jian, a Cyprus passport holder who the U.S. sanctioned in October 2025 for ties to Prince Group’s CEO, Chen Zhi. Two other people sanctioned in the same action also worked on the project. A fourth shareholder, Zhao Chen, is the wife of Hu Xiaowei, the alleged “second in command” of the Prince Group. All were removed after the sanctions, but the connections were there.

Then came the partnership. On November 12, last year, World Liberty Financial and AB announced their collaboration, giving AB the right to carry the Trump family’s USD1 stablecoin (a digital token pegged to the U.S. dollar) on its blockchain. Jacky Sui, AB’s beneficial owner, says he was introduced to World Liberty by Lin Xiaofan, a secretive Chinese businessman who admits to knowing the alleged Prince Group number two and once flew on his private jet from Manila to Switzerland.

None of this proves World Liberty knew about the scam syndicate connections. Its lawyers deny it. But the pattern is the story. A blockchain network wraps itself in the prestige of former presidents and prime ministers. It signs deals with entities connected to sanctioned individuals. It scrubs those connections after sanctions are announced. And it partners with the president’s family crypto company, which either failed to discover any of this or didn’t look for it.

The money trail

The Democracy Defenders Fund obtained Steve Witkoff’s financial disclosure report from the Office of Government Ethics (OGE, the federal agency that reviews officials’ finances for conflicts of interest). Witkoff is Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East. He co-founded World Liberty Financial with the Trump family, is a business partner with an oligarch who made his money in Russia, and is negotiating the agreements with Russia and Iran. The report remains uncertified more than seven months after filing, a red flag that, at a minimum, suggests unresolved conflicts of interest.

Witkoff reported holding significant shares in World Liberty Financial while simultaneously negotiating over “peace” with Iran, while literally sitting at the same table with his Government-of-UAE official co-investor, who holds a 49% stake in his company. Forbes reported that Witkoff is 15% richer than he was a year ago, thanks to his crypto venture with the Trump family and his stake in Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The Witkoff family has earned at least $200 million from WLFI token sales and related transactions.

Fairshake super PAC (the crypto industry’s) now holds $191 million for the 2026 midterms. It is targeting New York House races, watching how members voted on the CLARITY Act (a bill that would shift crypto regulation away from the enforcement-focused SEC to the more industry-friendly CFTC). Six New York Democrats who voted yes are now being monitored. The PAC’s strategy is to fund candidates before elections so the industry’s biggest threats never take office. It’s working. Ask Trump, Witkoff, the Emeratis and North Koreans.

We don’t use paywalls. Caring is sharing. Share

Enforcement tracker

The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) issued a joint interpretation on March 17 declaring that most crypto tokens are not securities. SEC Chair Paul Atkins, who previously co-chaired the crypto industry’s Token Alliance lobbying group, called it the end of “more than a decade of uncertainty.” Translation for ordinary Americans: The cop who used to write the tickets just declared that drunk driving isn’t illegal.

Ordinary Americans harmed

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released its 2025 annual report this week. The headline number is staggering. $17.6 billion stolen through cyber-enabled fraud, with $11.3 billion tied to cryptocurrency. That is more than the annual budgets of several U.S. states. Investment fraud (which includes pig butchering scams) led all categories, accounting for $8.6 billion.

People over 60 filed 201,266 complaints and lost approximately $7.7 billion. A Dooly County, Georgia, man lost $164,000 after a woman he met on Facebook convinced him to invest through a fake crypto trading platform. The FBI traced his Bitcoin to wallets in Myanmar, the same region where the Prince Group and similar syndicates operate forced-labor scam compounds. The agency recovered roughly $24,000 of his money—less than 15%.

On April 1, DeFi platform Drift Protocol was hacked for approximately $285 million, already the largest crypto theft of 2026. Chainalysis estimated that $17 billion was stolen through crypto scams and fraud in 2025, with impersonation scams up 1,400% year over year. These are the victims the SEC is no longer protecting. This was the “persecution” David Sacks, Mark Andreesen and the crytobros used to complain about.

Corruption Receipts

This section tracks ongoing stories across editions. A case stayed this week, a donation next week and a policy change the week after. The pattern only emerges through persistent monitoring.

One thing to watch

The Binance WLFI reward campaign, which is distributing 135 million WLFI tokens, ends on April 17. Watch for a sell-off as participants cash out rewards, which would test whether there is real demand for the Trump family’s governance token or whether it is sustained entirely by promotional campaigns. WLFI is currently trading at roughly $0.095, down over 70% from its all-time high. At the same time, the Chainalysis 2026 Crime Report projects that scam losses this year will exceed 2025's record of $17 billion. Every dollar lost to pig butchering, every retiree cleaned out on a fake trading platform, is another data point in the case that this industry's growth comes at the direct expense of the people the president claims it serves.

We continue to grow the Dekleptocracy Explorer into an investigative tool that helps you dig deeper into the corruption in our posts. Help us improve it by telling us what features you would use most.

Leave a comment