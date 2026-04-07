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George Robertson's avatar
George Robertson
4d

I am curious, what happens to the data if some natural catastrophe totally destroys the links to and physical computer data center where a bit coin system's info is stored and transactions are executed and recorded?

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George Robertson's avatar
George Robertson
4d

Could Iranian hackers just make all or Trumps bitcoin disappear? or could they somehow make it all just collapse in value in the blink of an eye? They are pretty smart people. These days it would be pretty hard to imagine just how motivated they must be. Not to mention focused on who is doing all this to them.

Trump and Hegseth, a couple dozen billionaire wierdos and a hand full of terrified Republican political senatorial and congressional hostages are all that is sustaining these currently insane US attacks. That is all pretty scary. I don't think more bombing is going to make that better.

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