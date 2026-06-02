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GSN
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My goodness, thank you. What shocking news. Getting this information to the states in the middle of the country seems so hard… getting it to anyone.

Maybe seek to light up some country singers and some church pastors? A famous singer could write a sort of explanatory song… kind of like Bruce Springsteen did on the last Colbert show.

Individual reach-out….See if a one to one information and advocacy campaign might work. Ask AI how best to get it to everyday people. Messages in fortune cookies?

What a world.

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