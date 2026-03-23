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jane
Mar 23

Thank you, Mr. Harrison. We need to focus more on the maga caucus funding sources. And the Democrats in the House need to bring articles of impeachment every single day to force House members to go on the record.

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LC - Silence is Complicity's avatar
LC - Silence is Complicity
Mar 27

WE ARE ALWAYS A TARGET

https://substack.com/@lcsilenceiscomplicity1/note/c-234000140?r=5ltu98&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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