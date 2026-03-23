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Russian influence did not capture the conservative movement because of its ideology. Rather, it stopped policing corruption in its own ranks. When your inner circle is full of people collecting foreign payments, cutting deals with sanctioned Russian energy companies, and pocketing $157 million in fees from foreign governments without producing a dime in returns, you do not need a sophisticated intelligence operation to compromise your movement. You just need a checkbook.

Follow the money around Trump’s inner circle

Start with Jared Kushner. The day after leaving the White House in January 2021, he incorporated a “private equity” firm called Affinity Partners. Six months later, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund “invested” $2 billion, despite the fund’s own screening panel citing Kushner’s “inexperience” and rating his operations “unsatisfactory in all aspects.” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman overruled them personally. A Senate Finance Committee investigation found that Affinity collected $157 million in fees from foreign clients, $87 million from Saudi Arabia alone, while distributing zero earnings back to investors. Senator Wyden concluded that Affinity’s investors “may not be motivated by commercial considerations, but rather the opportunity to funnel foreign government money to members of President Trump’s family.”

Then there is Steve Witkoff, the real estate developer with no diplomatic experience, whom Trump appointed to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. While serving in that role, Witkoff maintained a financial partnership with Len Blavatnik, a Ukrainian-sanctioned billionaire with ties to Russia. A leaked transcript showed Witkoff coaching a Putin aide on how to sell Moscow’s terms to Trump. The 28-point “peace plan” he produced with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev was based on a Russian-authored paper and read like a laundry list of Kremlin demands. Witkoff’s financial disclosure form remained unsigned by any ethics official months past the deadline, with senators calling it incomplete.

And now Gentry Beach, a college friend of Donald Trump Jr. who served as deputy finance chairman for Trump’s inauguration, has quietly signed an agreement with Russia’s Novatek, one of that country’s largest energy producers, which leads consortia to build and run LNG megaprojects to restore Russia’s global leverage after Gazprom’s precipitous decline. This deal would expand its reach beyond Russia’s borders and inside ours by developing natural gas in Alaska using Russian technology (a phrase that raises eyebrows). Beach, who previously appeared in coverage of a mercifully abortive attempt to relaunch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with US investors last year, told the New York Times that information about the project is known “at the highest level” in both Washington and Moscow. His words captured the entire arrangement perfectly. “I don’t think people would have felt as comfortable working with Russian companies during the Biden administration as they do during the Trump administration, “ Beach said. No other Russian company is closer to the Kremlin than Novatek. This deal should be seen as a marriage between the Putin and Trump clans.

The MAGA Balkans operation tells the same story

The pattern extends across the MAGA orbit. Michael Flynn – that Flynn – who admitted to secretly working on behalf of a foreign government – was hired by the Republika Srpska statelet within Bosnia at $100,000 per month to lobby for Milorad Dodik, Putin’s closest Balkan ally. Rod Blagojevich registered under FARA to do the same.

Rudy Giuliani visited Banja Luka and posed with “Make Srpska Great Again” hats. Ric Grenell, the recently removed director of the Kennedy Center, received the Order of the Serbian Flag, the same decoration given to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Their combined lobbying campaign succeeded. The Trump administration lifted sanctions on Dodik in October 2025. Meanwhile, this month, a Serbian court convicted three citizens of espionage for carrying out Russian intelligence operations across Western Europe, showing how Russia has been able to recruit agents from the same country whose leaders these MAGA figures cultivate.

Jared Kushner and Ric Grenell have also cultivated prominent business deals with the same pro-Kremlin politicians in the Balkans.

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Corruption is why Trump is pro-Russia

You do not need a conspiracy theory to explain Trump’s posture toward Russia. You just need to look at who is making money. Kushner collects management fees from Gulf states that coordinate closely with Moscow. Witkoff’s business empire intersects with Russian-linked financial networks while he simultaneously drafts peace plans favorable to the Kremlin. Beach cuts energy deals with Russian companies. Flynn and Giuliani collect paychecks from Putin’s Balkan allies. Trump himself meets Putin in Alaska while his friend negotiates gas ventures with Russian firms in the same state.

Ukraine is paying the price. Brave people fighting for their survival watched an American envoy literally coach a Kremlin aide on how to package Russia’s demands. They watched the United States produce a “peace plan” that required them to cede territory, abandon NATO aspirations, and limit the size of their own army. And they watched a Trump-connected financier sign an agreement with a Russian energy company while their cities were still being bombed.

And our allies have watched as America gave up its honor and trustworthiness so that Trump and his cronies could make a buck. This world does not – and should not – trust us. This is why.

Trump’s allies are attempting to dismantle government accountability tools.

On her first day, Attorney General Bondi disbanded the DOJ’s Kleptocracy Team, the very unit that tracked Russian oligarchs’ stolen money. Trump paused the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Bondi gutted FARA enforcement and disbanded the Foreign Influence Task Force.

Transparency International dropped America to a score of 64, its lowest ever, now behind Lithuania, Barbados, and Uruguay. In September 2024, the Justice Department charged two RT employees with secretly funneling $10 million to a conservative media company called Tenet Media.

The new administration’s response to this proven Russian influence operation was to dismantle the units that caught it. After their turn as Russian mouthpieces, those influencers, who proved to be easy marks by Russian intelligence, showed no humility and are back at it.

The conservative movement owes its country better than this

When corruption goes unchecked inside a political movement, hostile foreign actors will exploit it. This is why Russia finds strategic corruption so useful. It undermines institutions and makes them easy marks. Russia does not need to recruit ideological converts when it can simply do business with people who have the right connections and the wrong incentives.

As conservatism no longer has any guiding principles, it presents an easy target.

Honest conservatives have long left the party, but the meek ones remaining should be furious. Their movement’s honor has been sold for Alaskan gas deals, Saudi management fees, and Serbian lobbying contracts. Their country’s support for a democratic ally fighting for survival is being undermined by people whose financial interests align with Moscow’s strategic objectives. And the law enforcement tools designed to catch exactly this kind of corruption have been gutted by their own party’s attorney general. If you care about America’s standing in the world, that should sting.

That it does not for most GOP leaders tells you all you need to know.

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