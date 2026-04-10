Image by Gokul Raghu M from Pixabay

Over the weekend, Serbia said it had discovered “explosives of devastating power” near a pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to Hungary and other parts of Europe, an episode that has intensified political tensions days before Hungary’s parliamentary election. Experts have raised the possibility of a “false flag” operation intended to influence the vote, an idea likely to originate from the Kremlin, but as of now, it is impossible to know for certain the extent to which the Russians were involved. It’s unclear whether we can expect another attack like this this week.

On Sunday, Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he had been informed by Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, of the find near an extension of the TurkStream pipeline, which transports Russian gas through the Balkans into Central and Eastern Europe. Orbán said an investigation was underway and that he had convened an emergency meeting of Hungary’s defense council.

The discovery comes one week before a closely contested election that poses an unusual challenge to Orbán’s power. His main opponent, Péter Magyar, has framed the race as a choice between competing visions for Hungary’s future. Orbán has emphasized the risks posed by the war in Ukraine, while Magyar has focused on economic stagnation, strained public services, and corruption.

Vučić said Serbian authorities had found two backpacks containing “two packages of explosives with detonators” in the northern municipality of Kanjiža, a few hundred meters from the pipeline. He described the find as a threat to critical infrastructure, adding that the explosives could have endangered lives and caused significant damage. He declined to provide details about their origin, citing undisclosed evidence, but said intelligence services had performed well.

A Hungarian intelligence officer told the Dekleptocracy Project that “knowing the logic behind these operations, we cannot rule out the possibility that something else will emerge to elevate this sequence of events to an even higher level. We are talking here about an unfulfilled measure. The gradual progression and the dramatic structure lay the groundwork for a sequence of events where the next element will be a similar infrastructure.” He also added that the fact that the explosive is American makes it likely that there is a Russian connection, because they are capable of assembling the type of explosive that the Ukrainians received from the Americans.”

And on how these false flag attacks really work, he said, first, they lay the groundwork [for the event] using communication tools, and to ensure the event has a cathartic effect, they don’t reveal the main plot immediately so that it won’t be too obvious, but instead build up the sequence of events to make it more convincing. “First comes a failed attempt, followed by a successful one, which helps to win over the majority of the skeptics.”

The intelligence officer said that, given the logic of such operations, he wouldn’t rule out another false-flag attack this week.

On the backpacks found near the pipeline, he said it was interesting to see the story covered in the Hungarian pro-government media about “an illegal migrant placing the backpack near the pipeline.”

“Organized crime operates in collusion with the secret service, and organized crime is responsible for human trafficking. In Serbia, organized criminals might have been able to operate by posing as Ukrainians, telling [the migrants] to place over their backpacks here, etc,” he explained, adding that “the refugees would do anything to get across the border. The person in question will think that someone with a Ukrainian background asked him to do it.”

The Hungarian officer said that the operation will end when they find this migrant, and he won’t know what to say. And then they’ll provide some details based on which it can be concluded that they were Ukrainians. “Plans for this false-flag attack had been circulating in intelligence circles since February. The Serbs also claim that they had information about this.”

Orbán faces the voters next week, and multiple reports document that he is already cheating. But that isn’t enough, and Vance and Trump stumping for him isn’t moving the needle, so the Kremlin is weighing more drastic options. Please share this so that more Americans understand the utterly disgraceful spectacle that our government is participating in. Share

He stressed that it is not in an illegal migrant’s best interest to blow up infrastructure, because military units would instantly go to the area. According to the intelligence officer, it is a well-known intelligence method that it is not the intelligence agent who goes there, but an intermediary.

The timing of the incident quickly drew political scrutiny in Hungary. Magyar said multiple sources had warned his party that an event involving a gas pipeline in Serbia might occur around Easter, allegedly with Serbian and Russian involvement. He accused the government of trying to create fear among voters and said the election would proceed as scheduled.

Some analysts expressed skepticism and described the situation as a “convenient threat,” suggesting it could heighten fears of military escalation and potentially shift blame toward Ukraine.

The campaign has grown increasingly tense in recent months. In February, Orbán asserted, without providing evidence, that Ukraine was planning to disrupt Hungary’s energy system and said troops had been deployed to protect infrastructure. He has also accused Ukraine of delaying repairs to the Druzhba pipeline, which delivers Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. He has blocked a major European Union loan to Kyiv amid the dispute.

Hungary’s foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, pointed to Ukraine’s recent actions but stopped short of assigning blame for the latest development. Orbán later described the incident as a prepared act of sabotage, adding that Ukraine had long sought to cut Europe off from Russian energy, though he did not directly accuse Kyiv.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry rejected any connection to the episode, calling it most likely “a Russian false-flag operation” tied to interference in Hungary’s election.

The episode unfolds as international attention turns to Hungary. Vice President JD Vance just paid a two-day visit to Hungary and held a joint press conference with the Hungarian PM as a very public effort to help Orbán in the final days of the campaign. The United States administration has long supported him, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly praising his leadership.

At the same time, concerns have been raised over intense foreign influence in the election. Recent reporting has suggested that Russian operatives discussed staging an assassination attempt to improve Orbán’s prospects, while disinformation networks linked to Russia have been pushing out material on X and on other platforms aimed at undermining the opposition.

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