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Curt Smith's avatar
Curt Smith
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It would be interesting to follow any Israeli actions with regard to Syria as well. Netanyahu is determined to annex the parts of Syria worth annexing (for Israel), and keeping the rest of Syria at a non-functioning status. So I am betting that the brothers and/or Kushner are paying off the Government of Israel so they can rebuild the airport and any finance other major reconstruction projects in Syria. There are wheels within wheels, as you know by now. Nothing is as it seems in the Middle East...and of course all of Trump's ambassadors are in on the corruption, or they wouldn't have been nominated.

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