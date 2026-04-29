In December 2025, President Trump signed the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. Section 8369 of the act repealed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, i.e., the bill that imposed comprehensive sanctions on Syria. The Senate had passed the bill 77 to 20.

Rep. Joe Wilson has received plenty of abuse for supporting the repeal of the sanctions. That’s unfair – or at least, the abuse is misplaced. We also supported removing the sanctions. The US called for a change in government, so we should have supported the new government when we finally got it. Punishing the new government for Assad’s sins makes no sense. Wilson should be called to task for not having the courage to point this out. But his real sin was failing to do proper due diligence at a crucial moment. As a result, he enabled Jared Kushner to corrupt US foreign policy by clearing the path for one of the latter’s “business partners.”

People often ask us how we find some of the wild corruption stories that we investigate. A trade secret: follow Jared. He is the human variant of the exploding, indelible, brightly colored dye packs banks put in with the thieves’ cash during a robbery. It eventually explodes, ruining the money and making the thieves impossible to miss.

Wilson and Sen Jeanne Shaheen wrote an op-ed for Foreign Policy, warning that short-term sanctions waivers were insufficient to unlock the scale of investment Syria needed, and that without permanent repeal, malign actors like Iran and Russia would re-enter the post-Assad vacuum.

Bashar al-Assad fell in December 2024, and Ahmed al-Sharaa’s new government needed capital. Sure enough, the constant 6-month sanctions waivers prevented him from attracting long-term private capital. No sane foreign bank will underwrite a fifteen-year power loan when the underlying asset might get sanctioned in 180 days.

Wilson sponsored the Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act in his first term and has been a firm and steady proponent for a free Syria since. He has correctly named Russia and Iran as murderous belligerents, and nothing in his July 2025 statement on filing the Caesar repeal text was inconsistent with that. The same standard applies to Senator Shaheen, who, as the Senate Foreign Relations Ranking Member, made the case for the Senate amendment that ultimately produced Section 8369, as mentioned earlier.

However, the involvement of Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, should have been an indicator. When a close friend of Trump’s argues that something is a good deal for the country, you’re a mark. Firm rule. They have shown no interest in caring about anything other than what is good for them personally.

Eric Lipton’s New York Times investigation of April 19, 2026, surfaced proof. Three Syrian-born brothers based in Doha — Moutaz, Ramez, and Mohamad al-Khayyat — had, according to Lipton’s reporting, secured more than $12 billion in Syrian government-sponsored reconstruction contracts contingent on the sanctions wall coming down. The campaign to lift it included direct lobbying of at least a dozen members of Congress, a candlelight Trump inauguration dinner that cost $1 million per plate (something a Qatari citizen should not be able to attend), and a foundation stone engraved with “Trump International Golf Club, Syria,” presented in Representative Wilson’s Capitol Hill office.

Yup. Barrack mortgaged Wilson’s honorable record defending Syrian freedom for a Trump golf course. But it gets worse.

Lipton’s frame was the lobbying. The story underneath the lobbying is the architecture, and the architecture is what this series is about.

No Khayyat-controlled entity appears in the Senate Lobbying Disclosure Act database under “Syria,” “Caesar Act,” or “NDAA” for 2024 or 2025. We checked Power International Holding, UCC Holding, Estithmar Holding, Urbacon and Baladna. There is no Foreign Agents Registration Act filing at the Department of Justice for any al-Khayyat brother, any Khayyat company, or any US firm acting as a foreign-agent intermediary on Syria policy. The single Syria-themed FARA registration filed in the entire post-Assad period — Tiger Hill Partners on behalf of the Beirut-based Foundation for the Development of Western Syria, August 4, 2025 — represents an Alawite, Druze, Christian, and Kurdish minority-rights NGO arguing for conditional repeal, something Wilson opposed.

The Khayyats appear to have engaged in almost no registered lobbying.

What they did instead was invest with the President’s son-in-law, that indelible walking ink pack.

Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC — Jared Kushner’s Delaware-registered Albanian project vehicle developing a luxury resort on Sazan Island — filed its application with Albania’s Investment Development Agency on December 27, 2023. The Albanian Strategic Investments Committee approved the strategic-investor designation on December 30, 2024. The Trump inauguration was three weeks later. The Saudi Public Investment Fund extended Affinity Partners’ agreement and committed an additional $1.5 billion to deepen its co-investment with Qatar Investment Authority and Lunate in December 2024 — a move Kushner described publicly on a podcast as a preemptive measure to avoid any conflicts.

Instead of going the lobbying/FARA route, the al-Khayyatts “invested” in Jared’s Sazan Island resort in Albania, which the Albanian government approved three weeks before Trump’s second inauguration.

The corruption is appalling, but we haven’t even gotten to parts two and three, yet. Please share so that as many as possible can read it. Share

That November, their UCC Holding signed the final $4 billion concession to redevelop Damascus International Airport, with US Special Envoy Tom Barrack in attendance.

Twenty-three days after the airport signing, Trump signed Section 8369 into law.

It is worth pausing on two points about what that twenty-three-day window meant for this project’s financing. First, international project finance for major infrastructure runs on letters of credit issued by major, global money-center banks. As long as the Caesar Act was in force, a French, Japanese or Saudi bank issuing a letter of credit for a Damascus airport contractor faced statutory secondary-sanctions exposure under United States law — exposure that could not be cleared by any executive waiver shorter than the underlying construction timeline. The shift unlocked the financing the Khayyat consortium needed for its $4 billion Damascus airport BOT and its $7 billion Syrian power deal. Paying close attention to the timeline, note the Khayyats had positioned for that shift since at least the August 6, 2025, 14-billion-dollar infrastructure signing ceremony at the Syrian presidential palace, which Tom Barrack publicly endorsed.

An interesting thread we have not yet pulled is the second point. What kind of pre-approval work went into that project financing? Project finance is an extremely technical and complicated field, and 23 days seems like light speed for drafting and closing one for a $4 billion infrastructure construction project in war-torn Syria. It would be fascinating to see if any promises about lifting sanctions were made, by whom and for what. Was a major international financial institution involved in this? (Pro tip: Any bank of seriousness will have a footprint in New York. Letitia James will have jurisdiction to subpoena emails.)

The Khayyat brothers’ commercial footprint is worth a moment. Power International Holding, the Doha-headquartered conglomerate founded by the three brothers in 2011, operates more than 400 subsidiaries across 24 countries through six platforms. UCC Holding handles construction and energy concessions and is ranked in the ENR Top 250 International Contractors. Estithmar Holding QPSC, listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange as IGRD, handles healthcare, hospitality, and capital markets, and is now acquiring Shahba Bank and Syria International Islamic Bank. Baladna QPSC produces about 95 percent of Qatar’s dairy products and signed an International Finance Corporation financing agreement in April 2026 for a Syrian dairy plant in Adra Industrial City. Their family origin is Syrian. Their political exposure is Qatari.

The decision to channel reconstruction capital through this particular Doha-based vehicle, rather than any of the other Gulf or Turkish consortiums circling post-Assad Syria, requires explanation. The Khayyats’ specific advantage in Washington is the through-line.

The Caesar Act repeal arrived with three financial structures already in place – a Saudi sovereign wealth fund stake in the President’s son-in-law’s firm, an Albanian luxury resort jointly managed by that firm and the same Doha brothers, and $12 billion in Syrian state contracts whose unlocking value depended on Section 8369 passing.

Together, they form the geometry of where the policy meets the payday.

That geometry is the subject of part two.

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