Credit: Stockcake

Bribery Dressed as Policy?

Part three — How corruption unleashed what Joe Wilson was trying to prevent

It has been longer than promised to get part three out. This one took some wrestling. So, to summarize parts one and two, Rep. Joe Wilson and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen failed to perform due diligence and thereby apparently opened the door for Jared Kushner and Tom Barrack to monetize US Syria policy through Qatari-Syrian billionaire partners, the al-Khayyat brothers. The Khayyats then secured at least $12 billion in Syrian reconstruction contracts. The connection was that the Khayyats are important partners in Kushner’s Sazan Island resort in Albania. The episode is an example of how foreign sovereign money appears to have flowed to Kushner’s fund, resulting in US policy decisions that benefit the “investors” without triggering FARA or standard AML/beneficial-ownership disclosure. As we shall see, this corruption weakened the wall meant to keep Russian, Iranian, and Hezbollah influence out of Syria, the combined influence of which had enabled Basha al-Assad to murder half a million people.

By 2025, the Caesar Act had become a hindrance to building a better Syria. The wall that the law sustained held back Assad’s murderous enablers — Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah’s cash networks – but Assad had fallen in December 2024. The new government needed access to capital. That is why the repeal needed careful crafting. The consequences of failing to do that paint an even darker story than the New York Times investigation in April. Instead of careful crafting to keep Russia and Iran out of Syria, it was crafted to help Jared Kushner’s business partner. By doing so, it ushered Russia, Iran and Hezbollah back into Syria. Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory for the Syrian people.

For the avoidance of doubt: We supported lifting sanctions that prevented al-Sharaa’s government from building a freer and more peaceful Syria. What we opposed is, frankly, the same as what Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) opposed and what the Trump administration says it opposed… but what we feared became precisely what their bill created.

In theory, Wilson’s repeal of the Caesar Act continued to block financial and commercial transactions involving Russia or Iran. However, it shifted that from statutory language to discretionary under Executive Order 13894. Treasury’s December 2025 update removed the SYRIA-CAESAR program “tag” from the Specially Designated Nationals list and replaced it with PAARSSR-EO13894 — Promoting Accountability for Assad and Regional Stabilization Sanctions. The substantive designations remained for virtue-signaling, but in reality, the change rang the dinner bell.

It inverted Joe Wilson’s policy theory by explicitly opening the door to the Russians and Iranians, instead of blocking them, as he correctly wanted. For example, the shadow fleet began showing up at the Syrian port of Banias before the ink on the December suspension was dry.

Since March 2025, Russia has routed Arctic‑origin crude and condensate to Syria’s Banias refinery using a small fleet of sanctioned tankers operated by Dubai‑based managers linked to Sovcomflot and other Russia‑related networks.

Karam Shaar Advisory’s tally through October 2025 records seventeen shipments. Russia has averaged about 60,000 barrels per day in 2026. The Dubai-domiciled managers — Sun Ship Management, Fornax, others — several of which remain OFAC-designated under Executive Order 14024, operate freely.

Then there is the Aether. The vessel is OFAC-designated for ties to the network of Iran’s Shamkhani family and its role in funding Hezbollah. In December 2025 — five days after Trump signed Section 8369 — the Aether loaded approximately 600,000 barrels at Russia’s Black Sea terminal of Sheskharis. Its automatic identification system showed it was bound for Banias, where it discharged in January 2026. A US-sanctioned Iranian-network vessel carried Russian crude to a Syrian port in the first weeks after the Caesar repeal, facilitated specifically by a US policy sold to Donald Trump by means of Jared Kushner’s business partners, naming a golf course after Donald Trump. Recall from the first installment in this piece, “The campaign to lift it included direct lobbying of at least a dozen members of Congress, a candlelight Trump inauguration dinner that cost $1 million per plate (something a Qatari citizen should not be able to attend), and a foundation stone engraved with ‘Trump International Golf Club, Syria,’ presented in Representative Wilson’s Capitol Hill office.”

After Kushner’s business partners renamed that golf course, Russian vessels no longer needed to evade sanctions because statutory sanctions no longer blocked the route.

It wasn’t just oil. The new Central Bank of Syria contracted Goznak, Russia’s state currency printer, which is sanctioned under Executive Order 14024, to print the redenominated Syrian pound issued in January. And Russian flights resumed at Khmeimim air base in October 2025, after Sharaa visited Moscow that same month. While there, he honored the 2017 Russian Navy basing agreement, allowing the Russian Navy to base in Tartus.

The Caesar Act’s secondary sanctions had been blocking Iranian and Russian economic access to Syria. A sloppy repeal invited them in. The remaining tools — Executive Order 14024, the Hezbollah Financial Sanctions Regulations, and Executive Order 13902 covering Iran’s petroleum sector — are discretionary, not statutory, and require active US designation rather than the blanket statutory liability imposed by secondary sanctions. That means they require President Trump to enforce them. At a time when he’s begging Iran to open the Straits of Hormuz, that seems unlikely.

By design, this means that the Khayyat-led acquisition of 49% of Shahba Bank and approximately 30% of Syria International Islamic Bank — the first major foreign banking acquisitions in Syria since the regime change — is happening at exactly the moment the secondary-sanctions wall around the Syrian financial system has come down. Joe Wilson crafted a bill that traded his proud and noteworthy record standing up for a free Syrian people and traded that in so that Kushner’s partners could take over the Syrian financial system and so Trump could get a Syrian golf course named after him.

We don’t use paywalls because we believe anti-corruption will be a unifying force in American politics, as it was in Hungary. But for that to work, we need your help reaching beyond our modest platform. Help Americans focus on the corruption by forwarding this message. Share

And then there is the uncle.

Mohammad Saber Hamsho was first designated by OFAC in August 2011, under Executive Orders 13573 and 13572, for providing services in support of and acting on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his brother, Maher. Treasury’s June 2025 Executive Order 14312 redesignated Hamsho and Hamsho International Group under Executive Order 13894, but under a new “tag,” PAARSSR-EO13894. In plain language, statutory secondary sanctions against him are now gone. As mentioned above, Trump could enforce sanctions against him, but that seems unlikely given that enforcement could very likely snag one of his son-in-law’s most important business partners and, as we’ll see, upset Iran.

To understand how fundamentally corruption just undermined US policy, you have to understand that Hamsho helped build Maher al-Assad’s economic empire.

According to the Assad’s Businessmen Project from Pro-Justice, “Hamsho is a key regime-connected businessman who has helped the Assad government circumvent international sanctions.” Qatar – an important “investor” in Kushner’s Affinity Partners – sought Hamsho’s rehabilitation and used Qatar government officials to do it, according to the Syrian Sanctions Monitor. Hamsho is still on the SDN list. Hamsho International Group is still on the SDN list. But the nephews are not. And now they don’t need to worry about secondary sanctions.

Hamsho is the maternal uncle of Kushner’s business partner.

Maher, the younger brother of Bashar, is known as “the Enforcer.” Hamsho was a frontman to help Maher circumvent sanctions, win state contracts, and monetize the 4th Division’s assets. He was what is known in money laundering as a nominee owner – someone whose name appears on ownership documents to disguise beneficial ownership. In this case, he was a nominee owner for Bashar al-Assad’s brother. His nephews own the infamous golf course and are Kushner’s partners. Are the nephews now nominee owners for the uncle? Nobody asked.

As an example of how this nominee ownership worked, Hamsho International Group ran Syria Metal Industries, the steel smelter that, according to Financial Times reporting, was supplied during the war with scrap metal looted from rubble in Yarmouk Camp, al-Hajar al-Aswad, Idlib and Hama. In 2019, it funneled roughly $10 million per month into Assad’s pockets.

Given his central role in helping Maher monetize the Syrian Army’s 4th Division assets, which Maher commanded, Hamso was a key node in the regime‑backed Captagon apparatus. Captagon is a Syrian variant of meth that has created a drug epidemic across the Middle East that stretches into Europe. It generated tremendous revenue for the Assad regime and created a crisis so severe that it even gave Assad diplomatic leverage. A BBC investigation documented Maher al-Assad’s Fourth Armored Division at the center of the captagon trade.

In January 2026, just nineteen days after Trump signed Section 8369, Hamsho posted on his Facebook page that he had signed a comprehensive agreement with Syria’s transitional government. The Illicit Gain Combating Committee recovered $800 million from Hamso.

Even with Hamsho still on the SDN list, and with secondary sanctions now lifted, the liability that had kept European banks and Gulf investors from clearing transactions involving Hamsho’s network was gone. The wall that made Hamsho economically untouchable in any market that mattered, the wall that the Caesar Act maintained, came crumbling down. Hamsho’s network is now back in business, albeit under the helm of Jared Kushner’s business partners. Iran cheered. Russia cheered. Jared Kushner – dinged for Affinity Global’s high fees – showed value to his investors. Meanwhile, the corruption and authoritarianism that murdered half a million Syrians once again have a strong economic footing in Syria.

The repeal Joe Wilson signed on for had a defensible underlying policy theory. Keep Iran and Russia out of post-Assad Syria and prevent this from happening again. He correctly wanted to give the new government room to rebuild without being held hostage to Tehran’s air bridge or Moscow’s basing concessions. The argument was honest and correct.

But it was poorly executed and marred by flagrant strategic corruption that should have been noticed immediately by anyone with as long and serious a track record in Syrian affairs as Wilson.

So, while Russian Arctic crude flows to Banias on a shadow fleet operated under Iran-linked vessel cover, the Khayyat brothers — Hamsho’s nephews, partners in a Mediterranean luxury resort joint venture with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law – will soon control a $12 billion Syrian portfolio. They stand to control the Syrian banking sector, famously a vector for financial flows to terrorist groups from Iran and deeply integrated with Russian sanctions evasion.

…all facilitated on behalf of the “investors” in the Affinity Partners FARA loophole.

The Khayyat brothers brought their sanctioned uncle back inside the wall, along with his ties to the drug trade, Assad, Russia and Iran, and Congress and the White House facilitated it because the President’s son-in-law had a payday on the other side.

The disgrace is not Joe Wilson’s push to repeal sanctions. But it will be his if he cannot find the courage to criticize Jared Kushner and the White House for selling his Syria legacy on the cheap.

The Dekleptocracy Journal is a project of Dekleptocracy Alliance, a Texas 501(c)4 whose focus is seeding the political landscape with transparency organizations to put the authoritarianism on the run. Visit our new website. It is almost finished. You may support the organization by donating here or by subscribing above.

As always, we want to hear what you think. We read every comment and email. I can’t promise that we’ll respond immediately, but we’ll try.

Leave a comment

Investigate our posts further