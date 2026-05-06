The Dekleptocracy Substack

The Dekleptocracy Substack

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Tom Shetterly's avatar
Tom Shetterly
6h

Thank you doesn’t do justice to the work that must have gone into this reporting. Bravo, excellent, extraordinary would come to mind. Without you guys we would not know any of the stuff you research. Keep going. Your work becomes more critical everyday. Ciao

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Joan Wiersma's avatar
Joan Wiersma
14h

Thank you!

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