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Ed Green's avatar
Ed Green
1h

(Continued) wire fraud and other criminal acts. Expose all the corruption, including National Park Service’s employees. They stole and privatized most of the $150 million given by Congress to America 250.

Come on Democrats ,Independents and honest Republicans demand accountability. Investigate and expose the corruption of Trump and his cohorts in crime. Get this information out to the public they stole the $$$ from! Start now and if this Dept of Justice under Blanche will not do anything, hold them accountable as co conspirators.

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Ed Green's avatar
Ed Green
2h

I’d love to see grand jury investigations of Trump’s LLC Freedom 250. Expose the wire fraud a

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