The Dekleptocracy Substack

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Joan Wiersma's avatar
Joan Wiersma
Mar 13

Thank you! Shared.

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1 reply by Dekleptocracy
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
Mar 15

These people are the worst of the worst of this country. I’m still gobsmacked that people voted for this corruption and cruelty. In my opinion, no one who is not racist and/or sexist would vote for him. I doubt I am wrong about that. The VP is no better, so no way to get rid of this fucker early.

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