NOBODY SAID A WORD

Two billion dollars.

That is what Mohammed bin Salman paid Jared Kushner through the Saudi Public Investment Fund in 2021, overruling his own investment screening committee, which had recommended rejecting Kushner’s proposal on the grounds of “inexperience” and “excessive” fees.

This week, the return on that investment came due.

American soldiers are dying, the Strait of Hormuz is functionally closed, oil is careening toward triple digits, global shipping has ground to a halt, and the world economy is staring down the barrel of a stagflationary crisis. But Jared Kushner, who holds no government title, who pledged never to return to government, who collects $25 million a year from the Saudi government in “management fees,” sat in a Geneva negotiating room representing the United States of America in nuclear talks he was manifestly unqualified to conduct, then told his father-in-law that Iran was “basically playing games.” Less than 48 hours later, the bombs fell.

This week’s edition of American Princelings is about what happens when corrupt authoritarians invest in the right people. We told you a year ago, “Jared is back,” and the dictators who paid for his return are collecting in the form of American blood and treasure—the blood and tradition of your family.

MBS shrewdly looked at the American political system and saw a price tag.

He invested $2 billion in Jared Kushner’s hollow “private equity” firm and, in return, MBS got the United States and Israel (!) to wage war against his biggest regional rival. No American institution stopped it. Not the Pentagon. Not the generals. Not the business community. Not the intelligence community. They assessed that Iran posed no imminent threat, but American heard no word of it. Not Congress, where even a Republican senator called Kushner’s role suspect. Not the press corps, which allowed a private citizen with massive Saudi financial entanglements to brief reporters as if he were the Secretary of State. Nobody demanded accountability. The investment committee was right to have concerns, but MBS made the shrewdest investment of his career.

Jared Kushner was briefing the press as the de facto top American official in these negotiations. He held press conferences. He issued (or pointedly did not issue) statements. He sat across from the Iranian foreign minister in Geneva, representing the United States. And nobody in the American press had the fortitude to write, in a headline, that a private citizen with $3 billion in foreign government money was conducting American foreign policy. Nobody in the military chain of command, from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to the generals to the civil servants to the enlisted service members who are now dying in Iran, publicly objected. Not the billionaires. Not Wall Street. Not the China hawks now watching weapons stockpiles dwindle. Not only is the business community watching the global economy buckle. Not Congress. Even Republican Senator Thom Tillis acknowledged it made no sense, but nobody with subpoena power followed through.

We published a story on the 11th about Don Jr’s college roommate Gentry Beech, who is crawling into bed with the Kremlin in what appears to be a marriage between the Trump and Putin families. We’re not trying to be obnoxious and toot our horn here. We’d link to other articles discussing the significance of this, but none exist.

On March 10th, Politico noted, unintentionally ominously, that in Ukraine, “officials” insist that a breakthrough is just a matter of when, not if, and that random events can become inflection points for a deal.

The world’s authoritarians know not to fear the United States because corruption and meek officials have brought it to its knees.

Trump Confirms Kushner Helped Convince Him to Launch Iran War

Popular Information, March 11, 2026

At Monday’s press conference, Trump confirmed what everyone suspected, but no one in official Washington dared to say out loud. Kushner, along with Steve Witkoff, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, convinced Trum to launch major combat operations. Trump praised Kushner for his decision-making assitance, despite Kushner holding no government title, receiving no Senate confirmation, and operating under no oversight. Kushner’s largest investor, Saudi Arabia, had been privately lobbying Trump for weeks to strike Iran, according to multiple reports. The UAE, another major backer of both Affinity Partners and World Liberty Financial, was also pushing for military action behind the scenes. Kushner reportedly told Trump that Iran was not negotiating in good faith and that any deal would be an “Obama kind of deal” that would take months. This characterization directly contradicted the Omani mediator’s assessment, who said negotiations had made “substantial progress.” Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said he saw no evidence Iran was planning any preemptive strike against the United States.

Nuclear Experts Undercut White House Claims About Iran Reactor at Heart of Case for War

MSNBC / MS NOW, March 9, 2026

The negotiators Trump sent to represent the United States in the most consequential diplomatic talks in a generation chose not to include nuclear technical experts, according to a senior Middle East diplomat. Witkoff and Kushner, a real estate scion and an investor, were negotiating a nuclear nonproliferation agreement without anyone in the room who understood it. Iran’s Foreign Minister noted the absurdity in diplomatic terms, writing that when nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction and big lies cloud realities, the outcome is bombing the negotiating table out of spite. The Arms Control Association published a devastating analysis showing Witkoff’s public statements about Iran’s nuclear program contained fundamental technical errors. Iran had presented a seven-page proposal 36 hours before the bombs fell. We will never know what it contained.

The Money Behind the New Iran War

Popular Information, February 28, 2026

The Saudi Public Investment Fund “invested” $2 billion with Kushner in 2021 despite its own screening committee finding his proposal deficient. MBS personally overruled the committee. The fund pays out $25 million in management fees annually. The Senate Finance Committee estimates Kushner will have collected $137 million from Saudi Arabia alone by August 2026.

On top of that, in September 2025, Affinity Partners and the Saudi PIF jointly acquired Electronic Arts for $55 billion, the largest leveraged buyout in history. The UAE invested an additional $200 million-plus in Affinity Partners through both direct investments and through Lunate, an Abu Dhabi investment firm funded by government money. The new war began weeks after the Trump Organization and its Saudi partner, Dar Global, unveiled $10 billion in Trump-branded real estate projects within the PIF-funded Diriyah development in Riyadh, along with a new Trump Plaza in Jeddah. The question that Senators should be asking is not whether Affinity Partners is a legitimate private equity fund. The question is whether Jared Kushner functioned as an end run around the entire American foreign policy establishment, purchased by a foreign government for $2 billion.

NSA Intercepted Conversation Naming Kushner as Iran Decision-Maker

Wall Street Journal / Newsweek, February 2026

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that the National Security Agency intercepted a conversation between two foreign nationals who named Kushner as the Trump administration’s key decision-maker on Iran policy. That intercept became the basis for a classified whistleblower complaint against Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who allegedly restricted access to the intelligence report and delayed its distribution to Congress for eight months. Instead of allowing the NSA to publish the report, Gabbard reportedly brought a paper copy directly to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Foreign intelligence services apparently understand the American power structure better than the American press does. They knew who was really calling the shots.

Iran War Depleting US Weapons Stockpiles, Raising Taiwan Vulnerability

TIME, March 5, 2026

The consequences of Jared’s $2 billion handshake extend far beyond the Middle East. TIME reported that the war is draining sophisticated weapons systems that protect American bases, allies, and ships around the world. Lawmakers raised the issue during a classified briefing with Trump officials. A Heritage Foundation report warned that high-end interceptors would be exhausted within days of sustained combat. Bloomberg reported that depleted stockpiles could take years to replace, leaving Taiwan vulnerable. Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed concern that the US will be “hard-pressed” to tell Ukraine what support is coming. Professor Steve Tsang of the University of London’s China Institute posed the question directly. Could Xi Jinping attack Taiwan while US precision munitions are depleted? His answer was one word. Possible. If you’ll remember back to the election, even the supposedly serious House Commission on the CCP complained that sustained support for Ukraine would deplete the US’s ability to defend Taiwan. They have remained mum over the Iran war, demonstrating they are clearly more fearful of Trump’s ire than of the US facing a national security disaster.

Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reshapes Global Economy

Al Jazeera / Axios / CNBC, March 2026

The IRGC warned March 4 that it would block any vessel from the US, Israel, or its allies from transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude has swung from $70 to over $110 per barrel within days. Gasoline prices jumped past $4 per gallon for the first time in years. The IEA is releasing 400 million barrels from global reserves that it coordinates, an unprecedented step reserved for emergencies. Farmers face a 35 increase in fertilizer prices during the spring planting season, signaling coming food inflation. Aluminum smelters paused. Goldman Sachs pinned the probability of a global recession above 25%. Oxford Economics modeled a scenario in which oil at $140 per barrel would push Europe, the UK, and Japan into economic contraction. The IRGC’s message was blunt. If you can tolerate oil at more than $200 per barrel, continue this game. Jared’s driver can buy a lot of gasoline with $2 billion. Can yours?

World Liberty Financial Pushes Staking Overhaul as Token Loses 50% From All-Time Highs.

Bloomberg, March 8, 2026

While Jared was helping start a war, the rest of the Princelings were also busy. World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s flagship crypto “venture” (49% owned by the UAE’s national security advisor, which nobody seems to think is a problem), passed a governance proposal with 99% approval that would strip voting rights from early investors unless they lock their tokens up for 180 days. In English, this is WLFI insiders cheating earlier investors out of voting rights. We used to have an SEC to guard against such things. As a result, the token is down 50% from its highs. Bloomberg reported that early investors are divided, with some calling the staking proposal a “death case” for the token.

Meanwhile, WLF co-founder Zak Folkman teased that the company is building stablecoin infrastructure for AI agents to make autonomous payments. What exactly will this company do? We asked that question in Issue 1. We still don’t know.

We don’t do paywalls because every American needs to see how corruption impacts them. We don’t know all the Americans. You might, and even if you don’t, we’d appreciate you sharing with those that you do know. Share

PRINCELING TRACKER — Week 9

🔴 Kushner / Iran War — Trump confirmed Kushner was a key adviser pushing military action. $2B Saudi investor was simultaneously lobbying for an Iran strike. Kushner holds no title and has pledged not to return to government. Outrageous Fact — Foreign intelligence services intercepted by NSA knew Kushner was the real decision-maker before the American public did.

🔴 World Liberty Financial — Token down 50%. Governance overhaul strips early investors of voting rights unless they lock their tokens for 180 days. The USD1 stablecoin is now the 5th-largest. AI payment pivot announced. Outrageous Fact — The UAE’s national security advisor owns 49% of the crypto company whose co-founder was simultaneously “negotiating” with Iran on behalf of the United States.

🔥 Global Economic Fallout — Strait of Hormuz effectively closed. Oil above $100/barrel. 150+ tankers stranded. IEA’s unprecedented 400M barrel reserve release. Goldman recession odds at 25%. Fertilizer up 35% during planting season. Outrageous Fact — The IRGC told the world to expect $200/barrel oil. American families are paying the price for Jared’s $2B.

🟡 NSA / Gabbard Whistleblower — DNI Gabbard accused of burying a classified report about Kushner for 8 months. Whistleblower attorneys threatening to sue. Outrageous Fact — Gabbard reportedly hand-delivered the intercept to the White House instead of allowing normal intelligence distribution.

🟡 Trump Org / Saudi Arabia — $10B in PIF-backed real estate. Diriyah Golf Resort and Trump Plaza Jeddah launched. 500 mansions priced $6.7M-$24M. Outrageous Fact — The deals launched the same month MBS was privately lobbying Trump to bomb Iran.

🟢 Weapons Stockpile / Taiwan — Heritage Foundation warns interceptors exhausted within days of sustained combat. Bloomberg reports years to replace. Outrageous Fact — China hawks who backed Trump are now watching the munitions they need to defend Taiwan get burned in a war their guy started.

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