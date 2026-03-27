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Charles (Chip) Krakoff's avatar
Charles (Chip) Krakoff
Mar 27

I assume that Jared Kushner has not registered as an agent or representative of a foreign country as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the violation of which is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, and/or a fine of up to $250,000 (pocket change, I know).

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
Mar 27

This is all so fucked up. These people, all of them, are monsters. They don’t belong in office and they don’t belong as heads of corporations. They belong in institutions for the criminally insane.

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