Jared Kushner has a theory of American power. It goes like this. The alliances forged over eighty years, the military infrastructure maintained by millions of service members, the diplomatic leverage earned through Cold War patience and post-war institution-building, the rule of law defended in wars your grandparents fought, and your children may yet fight in Iran ... all of it, in Kushner’s view, is inventory. Raw material. Available for conversion into “management fees.”

This week, the conversion rate became public. Affinity Partners, the private equity vehicle through which the Saudi Public Investment Fund effectively rents proximity to US foreign policy, disclosed $6.2 billion in assets under management as of year-end 2025. That is a 30% jump in a single year. Ninety-nine percent of those assets come from non-US investors. The growth tracked almost perfectly with Kushner’s deepening involvement in the Iran negotiations, the Russia-Ukraine talks, and the Gaza file. A coincidence so reliable you could set your watch by it.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose sovereign wealth fund anchors Kushner’s fortune, has been lobbying Trump to escalate the war against Iran, calling it a “historic opportunity” to remake the Middle East. Kushner was one of the officials who convinced Trump to start the war. If you served in the military, Jared thanks you for the gas on his jet. And if you are serving now, in the Persian Gulf, while MBS pushes for ground troops and attacks on energy infrastructure, know that the man who helped send you there is simultaneously raising his next fund from the man who wants you to stay.

A revolving door at least implies that the participants go through sequentially. Kushner is doing both at once, in the same room, with the same people, on the same phone calls. And the Republican Congress is helping. This week, House Republicans walked out of a hearing rather than allow a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr. over $670 million in Pentagon loans that flowed to a company his firm had invested in three months earlier. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s department is steering a $1.6 billion rare earth deal through his sons’ firm. CREW now counts 24 Trump-branded foreign development projects during this presidency. Vietnam “expedited” a $1.5 billion Trump golf resort while negotiating tariffs. Every princeling has a price, and the nation is picking up the tab.

Popular Information, March 25, 2026

MBS has been pushing Trump to continue the war against Iran, arguing the US-Israeli military campaign presents a “historic opportunity” to reshape the Middle East, according to people briefed on the conversations. He has pressed for strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure and floated the idea of US ground troops. As Judd Legum notes, what the New York Times oddly omitted from its own reporting on these conversations is that Trump’s chief negotiator, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, collects more than $110 million in fees from the Saudi government for investment management services that have produced little to no return for Saudi investors. The Saudi PIF also just financed a $7 billion Trump Organization development in Diriyah. Iran, which had been negotiating in Geneva, is now refusing to meet with Kushner, having concluded he is not participating in discussions in good faith. That may be the most accurate assessment any foreign government has made of American diplomacy this year.

Kushner’s Affinity Partners Hits $6.2 Billion as Congressional Investigation Launches

Bloomberg, March 23, 2026 / Senate Finance Committee, March 19, 2026

SEC filings confirm what the trajectory promised. Affinity Partners managed $3 billion at the start of 2024. By year-end 2024, it was $4.8 billion, a spike the Garcia-Wyden investigation says reflected Gulf governments currying favor in anticipation of Trump’s return. Now the fund sits at $6.2 billion, with approximately $6.1 billion from non-US persons. These are the same governments Kushner engages as Trump’s self-described volunteer peace envoy. Senator Wyden called Kushner someone who “makes up for his flaws as an investor by being a wildly corrupt appendage of his father-in-law’s wildly corrupt administration.” In December 2024, Kushner told the Invest Like the Best podcast that his firm would go dark on fundraising for four years to “avoid any conflicts.” That promise lasted approximately as long as the Geneva negotiations. Affinity’s internal performance data shows a 36% gross IRR that is almost entirely unrealized, meaning the Saudis are paying management fees for paper gains on a fund that has returned no actual profits to investors. Which tells you what they are actually purchasing.

House Republicans Walk Out to Block Trump Jr. Subpoena Over $670 Million Pentagon Loan

CNBC, March 25, 2026

In August 2025, 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm where Donald Trump Jr. serves as a named partner, acquired an equity stake in Vulcan Elements, a 30-person rare-earth magnet startup valued at roughly $200 million. Three months later, the Trump administration’s Pentagon committed $620 million in loans to the same company, the largest loan ever issued by the Office of Strategic Capital. An additional $50 million in equity came from Commerce. That $670 million in taxpayer commitments was more than twice Vulcan’s entire pre-investment valuation. Congresswoman Maxine Dexter of Oregon moved to subpoena Trump Jr. Republican chair Paul Gosar immediately called an hour-long recess, then returned to the table, and the motion was passed on a party-line vote. Democrats note that at least four companies in 1789 Capital’s portfolio received federal contracts in 2025, totaling more than $735 million. No public record of any conflict-of-interest review exists. Trump Jr. told the Financial Times he is “very involved” in strategic investment decisions at the firm. For years, Republicans insisted that when a president’s family profits from their name and office, it demands investigation. Suddenly, that standard has vanished. (Or as Representative Dexter put it, “This is the oligarchy on full display.”)

Lutnick’s Commerce Department Steers $1.6B Rare Earth Deal Through His Sons’ Firm

House Science Committee Democrats / Reuters, March 20, 2026

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s department issued a $1.6 billion deal with USA Rare Earth, including $277 million in direct funding and a $1.3 billion loan. The deal required USA Rare Earth to raise at least $500 million in private capital. The company selected Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm Lutnick ran for decades and that he transferred to his sons, Brandon and Kyle, as the lead placement agent for a $1.5 billion raise. Representative Zoe Lofgren wrote in a 10-page letter that the arrangement creates a “massive personal conflict,” granting Lutnick “overwhelming leverage to influence the behavior of a private company while positioning him to promote the interests of his sons.” The deal also lets Commerce keep its equity stake even if it withdraws its entire investment (our money laundering Spidey Senses are not exactly at rest over that one). Billionaire Trump allies, including Steve Schwarzman, Ken Griffin, and Steven Cohen, bought discounted shares in the private raise brokered by Cantor. Suppose they had inside information from Commerce that potentially implicates federal ethics rules. The Commerce Department has not responded to congressional inquiries.

CREW Tracks 24 Trump-Branded Foreign Development Projects Across 11 Countries

CREW, updated March 17, 2026

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington maintains a running tracker of Trump Organization projects that are being planned, built, or opened during Trump’s presidency. The count stands at 24 projects across 11 countries, more than tripling Trump’s overseas property footprint. In each country, Trump knows presidential decisions could affect his bottom line, and foreign officials know they can provide or withhold special treatment. This pairs disturbingly well with Vietnam’s decision to expedite a $1.5 billion Trump golf resort while separately negotiating tariffs that could devastate its manufacturing sector. Vietnam’s prime minister told Eric Trump that his visit “motivated us to expedite this project.” The White House insists trade discussions are “totally unrelated” to the Trump Organization’s business. Diplomats, trade officials, and corporations around the world have concluded otherwise. The $7 billion Saudi Diriyah project, financed by MBS’s PIF, is another entry on this growing ledger. As is the planned Ho Chi Minh City skyscraper that Eric Trump is exploring.

Ukraine Peace Talks Resume in Miami with Kushner and Witkoff Leading a Delegation Funded by the Countries at the Table

Kyiv Independent, March 22, 2026 / Balkan Web, March 2026

US and Ukrainian delegations met in Miami on March 22 for a second day of talks on the Russia-Ukraine war, led on the American side by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meeting came more than a month after the Geneva trilateral talks were derailed by the Iran war that Kushner helped initiate. As Balkan Web reported on the broader contours of the US-Russia discussions, Moscow’s strategy involves presenting itself as an economic partner rather than a military threat, with energy and mining deals designed to redraw Europe’s economic map. The Kremlin’s point man, Kirill Dmitriev of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, found natural allies in Witkoff and Kushner, “whose fund had received billions in investments from Arab countries.” Their approach, the reporting notes, “aligned with Trump’s philosophy that geopolitical crises could be resolved through economic deals.” Ukraine’s envoy Rustem Umerov said the teams made “progress” in narrowing unresolved issues. For the Ukrainians dying daily for sovereignty, the peace talks are not an investment thesis. But for the men leading the American delegation, everything apparently is.

The Garcia-Wyden Letter Reveals the Full Architecture of Kushner’s Conflict

House Oversight Democrats / Senate Finance Committee, March 19, 2026

The March 19 letter from Representative Robert Garcia and Senator Ron Wyden to Affinity Partners is worth reading in its entirety because it lays out the full architecture of the conflict. Since 2021, Kushner has collected more than $110 million from the Saudi government for investment management services. The Saudis increased their commitment from $2 billion to approximately $4.8 billion by the end of 2024, which the investigators characterize as an attempt to curry favor ahead of Trump’s second term. Kushner holds no official government post but was named to Trump’s Board of Peace on February 19, 2026, giving him access to the highest levels of diplomacy without the transparency requirements of a confirmed position. Even Republican Senator Thom Tillis has publicly questioned the arrangement, saying it “doesn’t make any sense” to have unconfirmed individuals lead sensitive negotiations. The investigators demand a full list of all investors and beneficial owners in every Affinity fund since inception, along with copies of all investment agreements. Affinity’s chief legal officer now says the firm has reversed course on a planned new fundraising vehicle. Whether that holds remains to be seen. (We are not holding our breath.)

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🔴 Kushner / Affinity Partners — Fund hits $6.2B. Congressional investigation launched. MBS is lobbying for an escalation against Iran while paying Kushner annually. Iran refuses to meet with him. (🆕🔄)

🔴 1789 Capital / Trump Jr. — Subpoena blocked by House Republicans. $670M Pentagon loan to portfolio company 3 months after investment. $735M+ total federal awards to portfolio. (🆕)

🟡 Lutnick / USA Rare Earth — $1.6B Commerce deal under fire. Sons’ firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, as the lead placement agent. Multiple congressional investigations. (🔄)

🔥 Trump Org Foreign Projects — 24 projects in 11 countries per CREW. Vietnam golf resort expedited during tariff talks. The Saudi Diriyah project is financed by PIF. (🔄)

🟡 Ukraine Peace Talks — Miami talks resume March 22. The US delegation, led by men funded by parties at the table. Russia is pitching economic deals over a security framework. (🔄)

🟢 Iran War — Saudi lobby for escalation exposed. MBS is pushing for ground-troop and energy-infrastructure strikes. Kushner helped start the war. Now, Iran refuses him. (🆕)

💰 Running Total: $6.2B+ documented Affinity Partners AUM from foreign governments (Bloomberg/SEC filings, March 2026). House Oversight Democrats have separately tracked $9.7B+ in broader Trump family digital asset and investment wealth.

We have been working to parse and categorize our 157 articles. Going forward, we will do that with each article and then load it into the database we are building to help you visualise the corruption ecosystem. To fight corruption, the most important thing is to visualize and understand the ecosystem in which it operates. Said differently, it is important to understand the dependencies on which a particular corrupt actor relies. That’s important because, to attack the corruption, the most effective course of action may be to knock out one of the legs of the stool. Second, we all benefit from knowing who else is benefiting from the lawlessness.

While we scale and test the system, we have kept the features to a minimum and limited it to just published facts contained in our notes — fewer variables for our small team to manage while leanging to do so. However, even with that limited scope, you can see the ecosystem take shame, and it is rich with information. Please help us test it out by visiting the Dekleptocracy Explorer and letting us know your ideas for improving it. This link will take you to the page for the star of today’s American Princelings, Jared Kushner.

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