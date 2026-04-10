This week, the Trump family ran a coordinated charm offensive across Eastern Europe that would make a Kremlin political technologist blush. While Vice President JD Vance stood on a stage in Budapest telling Hungarian voters to reelect Viktor Orbán, a man whose own foreign minister was caught on tape pledging fealty to Sergei Lavrov, Donald Trump Jr. was 400 miles south in Banja Luka, the administrative capital of Republika Srpska, meeting with the political clan of Milorad Dodik, a formerly sanctioned Bosnian Serb separatist whose sanctions the Trump administration quietly lifted last year and appears to be turning into a Trump Organization business partner. At the same time, Russia was conducting false-flag attacks in the same region. See our last-minute exclusive reporting about that from today for more. Dodik, you may recall, is a genocide denier who admires both Trump and Putin. His son Igor, who had also been sanctioned, personally invited Don Jr. The US Embassy said the visit was in a “private capacity.” With friends like these...

The through-line this week is not subtle. The Trump family and its inner circle are now openly functioning as a geopolitical lobbying operation for pro-Kremlin nationalists across Europe, while simultaneously sending the Princelings out to extract private financial gain from every diplomatic relationship that the US has built up over generations. A leaked transcript revealed Orbán told Putin he was “at your service” and compared himself to a mouse helping a lion. Not wanting Orbán to steal all of Putin’s accolades, Vance flew in to campaign for him (which him? Good question) two days before Hungarian voters go to the polls. Meanwhile, back in DeFi-land, World Liberty Financial borrowed $75 million against its governance token on a lending protocol co-founded by one of its advisors, draining its stablecoin pool and sending $40 million to Coinbase Prime. And the $TRUMP meme coin hit a fresh all-time low of $2.73 before a dead-cat bounce, just in time for the snapshot that determines who gets a seat at the April 25 Mar-a-Lago gala. This is the kleptocracy America willingly chose, and that the business and finance community continues to excuse.

Trump Jr Visits Bosnian Serbs, Spotlighting Republika Srpska’s US Outreach

Balkan Insight, April 7, 2026

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Banja Luka under heavy security, accompanied by his fiancée, Bettina Anderson and Brad Parscale, a former Trump campaign manager who has been a registered lobbyist for Israel since September 2025. The event at the Banski Dvor cultural center was restricted to government-aligned media. Igor Dodik, son of Milorad Dodik and himself a former US sanctions target, organized the visit and thanked Trump Jr. for accepting the invitation. Don Jr. called the European Union “a little bit of a mess” and “a disaster that needs to be fixed,” while the official purpose of the visit was never disclosed. Bosnian media reported potential investments by the Trump Organization in the region. This follows Don Jr.’s visit to Belgrade last year, where he met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The pattern is now unmistakable. The Trump Organization is building a Balkan business pipeline through leaders who were, until very recently, under US sanctions for corruption and secessionism, and whose political patrons in Moscow remain very much engaged. And it shouldn’t be necessary to repeat that these patrons had their sanctions lifted by the business owner. You may recognize this business model from organized crime. Republika Srpska’s lobbying apparatus in Washington has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars cultivating access to figures in Trumpworld. That investment continues to pay off.

Vance Campaigns for Orbán in Budapest Ahead of Hungary’s Election

CBS News, April 8, 2026

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Budapest to campaign for Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s April 12 parliamentary election, telling a soccer stadium rally that voters should “stand with Viktor Orbán because he stands for you.” Trump phoned in to declare his “complete and total support.” Vance accused the European Union of “disgraceful” interference in Hungarian democracy, a breathtaking accusation from a man who flew across an ocean literally to do the same. Orbán is trailing in polls against challenger Peter Magyar of the Tisza party, who has run on an anti-corruption platform (America: please take note!!). The stakes for the MAGA movement are enormous. As Axios put it, the US and Russia are both intervening to keep Orbán in power. If Orbán loses, the Atlantic Council noted, investigations into his government’s corruption could follow. Which might explain the desperation. More likely, Orbán will find a way to steal it. He has too much downside not to. Once upon a time, Orbán was a Princeling darling. They couldn’t move fast enough to suck up to him. Here’s Thiel, Musk, Don Jr., Grennell, who even took money from his foundation, and probably more. This was all while Orbán was turning Hungary into “China’s closest ally in the EU,” allowing China to build factories, set up surveillance and even allow Chinese police to operate independently on Hungarian soil. But now all those people seem to have fallen silent about their Hungarian crush. It sure would be nice if a reporter asked, say, Peter Thiel or Elon Musk what they think about the man they once supported.

Orbán Offered to Be ‘Mouse’ Helping Russian ‘Lion’ in Putin Call

Bloomberg/Japan Times, April 7-8, 2026

A leaked Hungarian government transcript of an October 2025 phone call reveals Orbán told Putin he was willing to help “in any way” and that “I am at your service.” Orbán referenced a Hungarian fable about a mouse that frees a lion caught in a net. Putin laughed. The transcript also revealed Orbán offered to host a US-Russia summit in Budapest. This bombshell landed the same day Vance arrived in Budapest to campaign for Orbán. Making America great indeed… Separately, leaked audio recordings showed Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto briefing Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov during EU summits and discussing how to lift EU sanctions on relatives of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. European officials described the relationship between Szijjarto and Lavrov as resembling that of “an agent and a leading officer.” France called him a “traitor.” In stark contrast, Szujjarto greeted Vance at the airport and declared “a new golden age in US–Hungary relations.” Russian intelligence reportedly considered staging a fake assassination attempt on Orbán to boost his sagging poll numbers, but it politely waited until ally Vance had cleared the area. The Kremlin dispatched GRU officers to the Russian Embassy in Budapest under diplomatic cover. And this is the man the Vice President of the United States flew to endorse. Kínos (awkward), as the Hungarians might say. Orbán’s government, meanwhile, has filed espionage charges against the journalist who exposed the GRU operation. He is a friend of the Dekleptocracy Journal and a strong voice for democracy.

World Liberty Financial Borrows $75M Against Its Own Token, Trapping Depositors

CoinDesk, April 9, 2026

World Liberty Financial pledged 5 billion WLFI governance tokens on the Dolomite lending platform to borrow $75 million in stablecoins, draining the protocol’s USD1 pool to 93% utilization and sending over $40 million to Coinbase Prime. The WLFI token dropped nearly 10% to a record low. Here is the part where your money laundering Spidey Senses should activate. Dolomite co-founder Corey Caplan is an advisor to World Liberty Financial. So WLF used its own governance token to borrow its own stablecoin from a protocol run by one of its own advisors, who is often lumped in with Eric, Don Jr, Barron and Steve Witkoff. Some might call this self-dealing. WLFI now represents 55% of Dolomite’s entire supply liquidity. Separately, an investigation found that WLF had integrated USD1 with a Southeast Asian blockchain project linked to a founder sanctioned by US and UK authorities for alleged involvement in large-scale online fraud. The stablecoin now has $4.6 billion in circulation. The Ethics Office still has not certified Steve Witkoff’s financial disclosure, seven months after he filed it, which the Democracy Defenders Fund called a red flag suggesting “unresolved conflicts of interest.”

Witkoff’s Financial Disclosure Remains Uncertified After Seven Months

Democracy Defenders Fund, April 3, 2026

The Office of Government Ethics has failed to certify Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s public financial disclosure more than seven months after it was filed. According to Democracy Defenders Fund chief counsel Virginia Canter, OGE “would not decline to certify a financial report unless there was an indication of potential past misconduct or a failure to comply with necessary corrective action.” Witkoff, whose son Zach co-founded World Liberty Financial, has been negotiating with the very Middle Eastern governments whose sovereign wealth entities have invested hundreds of millions into WLF. Forbes reported in April 2026 that Witkoff increased his personal wealth by 15% during his first year in the Trump administration. A Gulf diplomat described Witkoff and Kushner as acting like “Israeli assets” who manipulated Trump into the Iran war. The Arms Control Association found that Witkoff was “ill-prepared for serious nuclear talks” and that his failure to familiarize himself with the nuclear file was “a diplomatic disservice.” But the crypto deals are going great.

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$TRUMP Meme Coin Hits All-Time Low Ahead of Mar-a-Lago Gala

CoinGecko/Bitcoin News, April 9-10, 2026

The $TRUMP meme coin is trading at approximately $2.95, down 96% from its all-time high of $73.43 in January 2025. It briefly touched an all-time low of $2.73 this week. Over 813,000 wallets have collectively lost roughly $2 billion trading the coin. Despite this, the Trump team is holding a second Mar-a-Lago gala on April 25, with the qualifying snapshot for top holders closing today, April 10. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have condemned the event as pay-to-play access tied to meme coin speculation. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the entity behind the token, retains 80% of the supply. The token generated $427 million in fees, which analysts have described as one of the largest liquidity-extraction events in crypto history. The first gala, held in May 2025, drew similar criticism. Trump-affiliated entities are not listed as direct distributors, but the licensing arrangement means the family profits from every transaction. Today’s snapshot means anyone wanting face time with the President needs to be holding a rapidly depreciating asset. Translated: Don’t focus on the token price. The service fee setup has afforded Trump a lot of taco bowls.

Inside Orbán’s Kremlin Connection and the Disinformation War Over Hungary’s Election

EU Alive/Kyiv Independent, April 9, 2026

A consortium investigation by VSquare, FRONTSTORY, Delfi Estonia, The Insider, and the Jan Kuciak Investigative Centre has documented systematic alignment between Budapest and the Kremlin. The findings include energy deals, cultural exchanges, and intelligence cooperation that investigators describe as betraying EU interests. The Kremlin-linked Social Design Agency, already under Western sanctions for the “Doppelganger” disinformation operation, drew up a plan to flood Hungarian social media with pro-Orbán messaging while depicting challenger Magyar as an EU puppet. GRU officers were dispatched to Budapest under diplomatic cover. Russian bot networks pushed narratives about a “Maidan-style coup” to delegitimize any opposition victory. Orbán’s own party operatives were caught unfurling a Ukrainian flag at an opposition rally, a false flag operation so clumsy that Magyar himself joked about it. But the Putin/Orbán coordination has gone further than that. MEPs have warned the European Commission that conditions for free and fair elections may not exist in Hungary. This is the alliance that the Trump family and the Vice President of the United States — and, as a result, Americans — are publicly supporting, two days before the vote.

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