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George Robertson
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Corruption is the transformer that converts wealth into political power. Corruption is all that you need if you're rich and want to do something both dastardly and illegal. Corruption makes regulators blind deaf and silent. It makes legislators do nearly everything they do, including selectively exempting some people from certain requirements of the law, with a loop hole, or by removing the laws entirely.

It should go without saying that corruption is the target we must obliterate. You do little when you fund anti-corruption to defeat corruption. Corruption is a game played by people. It's eradication requires removal or nullification of the people who buy and sell the prevention or reversal of legal regulation, enforcement, or the making of the laws that would have protected us but don't. Democracy is a political scheme for gardening. Planting and growing yes, but perhaps most important of all eliminating infestations of pests and pulling weeds. It is Spring Time in America, right now, be busy pulling congressional weeds, and applying pest control measures, so our garden will yield more of what we want this fall.

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