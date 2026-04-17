While the president was warning Tehran that a whole civilization would die if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, his eldest son was touching down in Banja Luka, Bosnia. That is a city in Republika Srpska, the Bosnian Serb entity whose former strongman, Milorad Dodik, spent years being sanctioned by three consecutive American administrations for threatening to tear Bosnia and Herzegovina apart at its constitutional seams. The current administration followed the advice of lobbyists Rudy Giuliani and Rod Blagojevich and lifted those sanctions in October 2025, without public explanation. Dodik’s son, Igor, was on hand to greet Donald Trump Jr. at a cultural center ringed by armored vehicles and a 200-meter police perimeter. One son welcomed another son, as a regional analyst put it. Don Jr was fetted like a visiting dignitary, and the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended a war that included genocide, went unmentioned. One of the things discussed was a gas pipeline that would route Russian gas to Croatia, where it would compete with American gas (which we’re reliably told is an important GOP constituency). This and Trump’s other gas project with Putin would devastate the US fracking industry and un-employ hundreds of thousands. The Balkan project is to be owned by Joe Flynn and Jessee Binnall, who set up a brand-new Wyoming company last Winter for it. Neither have Balkan nor energy experience, so far as we can identify. But Flynn is the brother of January 6th hero Michael Flynn, and Binnall was Trump’s personal attorney in the January 6th civil suits. We’re not saying this is why these two seem to have gotten the nod for this project, but the pattern is noteworthy.

After representing the United States in Bosnia, Jr. flew on to Kazakhstan for an unexplained meeting. We don’t know why, but we’re wondering out loud if it has to do with this? Russian gas would flow via Kazakhstan, and Putin really needs this pipeline. Also, Putin very much wants the Ukrainians not to attack Novorossiysk because Kazakh oil flows through there. Maybe there’s a war council convening there? Whatever the case, Putin has an entire constellation of Americans doing his bidding, not to mention the son of the President of the United States appears to be serving as his pipeline b**** (we assure you, that’s a highly technical political science term).

Democratic Party mentions of all this? Zero.

Moving on…this week’s edition journeys from the Balkans to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota, where the Senate voted Thursday to lift a 20-year mining moratorium protecting America’s most-visited wilderness area to allow for a mine. This highly toxic form of mining risks 17,000 tourism jobs in the purple district of the Minnesota GOP Rep, who did Jared Kushner a solid by sponsoring the bill (really). Jared’s friend is a Chilean billionaire heir who was Kushner’s Washington “landlord” (the scare quotes because there’s a whole shady story we won’t get into). The first Trump administration gave the landlord’s company most of what it wanted in 2017. The Senate this week just gave it the rest. And while the Democratic caucus faced a genuine procedural constraint (the Congressional Review Act requires only a simple majority and forecloses the filibuster), the broader silence from most of the party in the weeks before the vote was remarkable – particularly since we’ve almost never seen a political narrative this ripe. Oh, and the mine’s copper will be smelted in China. Xi Jinping would like to thank the Senate Democrats for their gentle opposition to this.

In the coming weeks, the Democrats are going to make a lot of noise about copying Péter Magyar’s winning strategy against the comically corrupt Viktor Orbán. We’ve been urging this strategy for years. In fact, that’s literally why this organization exists. But before the Democrats have any chance of adopting Magyar’s strategy, they’re going to have to stop being so bad at politics. The two stories above are the political variants of teeball, and instead of hitting a home run, they forfeited.

Trump Jr. Visits Bosnian Serbs, Spotlighting Republika Srpska’s US Outreach

Balkan Insight, April 7, 2026

On April 7, while his father was issuing apocalyptic warnings to Iran and the technical vice president was helping Viktor Orbán lose his race, Donald Trump Jr. -- vice president of the Trump Organization -- landed in Banja Luka, Bosnia, to badmouth Europe and promote the above-mentioned energy deal. The event was held at the Banski Dvor cultural center, with a 200-meter security perimeter, armored vehicles deployed in the city streets, and a ban on heavy-vehicle traffic through portions of the center. Igor Dodik, son of the elder Dodik, personally invited Trump Jr., who was accompanied by noted diplomat Brad Parscale, the former Trump campaign manager who became a registered lobbyist for the Israeli government in September 2025 -- a presence that drew attention given documented connections between Republika Srpska’s leadership and lobbying networks with Israeli adjacency. Regional analysts and Bosnian media have linked the visit directly to Dodik’s expensive lobbying effort in Washington, which culminated in October 2025, when the Trump administration removed Dodik and 48 associated individuals and entities from the Treasury’s OFAC sanctions list, again without public explanation. Whether Trump Jr.’s visit was paid for by Republika Srpska’s government -- as Bosnian opposition figures and some analysts have speculated -- remains unconfirmed. Igor Dodik denied it. That is, of course, what one says.

Senate Votes 50-49 to Strip Boundary Waters Wilderness of Mining Protections

Earthjustice / Business North, April 16, 2026

The Senate voted 50-49 on Thursday to overturn a 20-year federal mineral withdrawal protecting 225,378 acres of public land in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness watershed from toxic sulfide-ore copper mining. The resolution, H.J.Res. 140, was sponsored by Minnesota Republican Pete Stauber and used the Congressional Review Act as its legislative vehicle -- a procedural choice that requires only a simple majority and forecloses the filibuster, making it, as one senator noted, an unprecedented use of the law to overturn a public land protection. The primary beneficiary is Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Antofagasta, a Chilean mining giant majority-owned by the Luksic family. Andrónico Luksic’s family investment office purchased a $5.5 million Kalorama mansion in Washington in December 2016 -- the same month Trump won the election -- and promptly rented it to Jared Kushner. The first Trump administration, in a move that American Oversight later sued to expose, opened the door to this in 2017. The Biden administration reversed it, but (of course) left the door open to mischief. This week, that mischief happened. The mine will sit directly upstream of the Boundary Waters, with sulfide-ore pollution flowing into and through the heart of the 1.1-million-acre wilderness. The recreation economy that depends on clean water there generates $913 million annually and supports 17,000 jobs in northeastern Minnesota. Much of Antofagasta’s copper production is processed in China, where it supports China’s AI industry. Senator Smith put it plainly on the Senate floor: you are going to come down on the side of a Chilean billionaire who will take American minerals, ship them to the Pacific coast, send them to China to get smelted, and then sell the copper back to us at a profit. That is not an America First strategy. It is a Jared’s corruption-first strategy. On the Democratic side, the CRA’s procedural constraints are real and should not be minimized -- but those constraints do not explain the absence of a sustained national campaign, coordinated pressure on persuadable Republicans, or any visible messaging effort in the weeks preceding the vote from most of the caucus. The coming pollution will put 17,000 jobs in a purple district at risk to benefit a friend of Jared Kushner. The profits will flow to Chile, and the raw material will flow to China. Democrats: your silence is a choice. A bad one.

This story is not new. The Luksic-Kushner landlord relationship was reported as early as March 2017 by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. Washington knew. We’ve written about it. Twice, last in the local Duluth newspaper. Lobbyists knew. Every member of the Senate knew. It took two terms and a procedural maneuver to finish what began with a rental agreement in a tony neighborhood. This is what legal corruption looks like when it completes its full arc. It had the space and luxury to complete that arc because the Democrats did not even try to interrupt it.

World Liberty Financial Borrows $75 Million Against Its Own Token, Trapping Depositors

CoinDesk, April 9-13, 2026

World Liberty Financial, the Trump/Witkoff/bin Zayed crypto venture whose USD1 stablecoin has grown to $4.6 billion in circulation, executed a series of transactions this month that its own major backer, Justin Sun, described as treating users like a personal ATM. It was a tedious and complicated transaction, but the interesting part is that it involved making a lot of money for one of the top insiders, Corey Caplan. The venture’s explanation of it was equally tedious and only raised more questions. When CoinDesk requested comment, WLF stonewalled them.

Also, reminder: WLF has applied to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national “trust bank charter,” which is a new use of an old financial classification. Basically, the OCC is allowing these crypto companies to act like banks but without all the regulations. Veterans of the savings-and-loan industry have assured the country that it will be fine. Congress seems content to play oversight theater, which is good because the final decision lies with the Trump-appointed crypto-industry insider who runs the OCC.

As a country, we’re not talking enough about the corruption. Help us change that. Forward this to your friends. Share

Ethics Office Has Not Certified Witkoff’s Financial Disclosure After Seven Months

Democracy Defenders Fund, April 3, 2026

More than seven months after Special Envoy Steve Witkoff filed his public financial disclosure with the Office of Government Ethics, the report remains uncertified. Virginia Canter, chief counsel at Democracy Defenders Fund, which obtained the filing, explained that OGE would not decline to certify a financial disclosure unless there was an indication of potential misconduct or a failure to take required corrective action. We don’t speculate around here, but possible issues hanging over his head could be this, this, this, this, this, this, this — any number of things. The disclosure itself shows Witkoff holding significant shares in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family crypto company that received $500 million from a UAE investment fund days before the inauguration and entered an additional $2 billion deal with a separate Abu Dhabi fund the following May. Witkoff’s primary diplomatic assignment is to the Middle East. His son Zach is WLF’s co-founder and its public face in UAE negotiations. For example, he visited Pakistan last year to sell Pakistan on partnering, where he might have invented cryptodiplomacy. His other son, Alex, runs the Witkoff Group real estate firm, which has a…past. It could be any number of things. Who’s to say what it might be? 🤷‍♂️ As Witkoff’s new friend Vladimir Putin might say, we’re just asking questions.

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