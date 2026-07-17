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To the meat. The State Department spent the week answering a question nobody asked. Who should control $201 million in US-taxpayer-backed financing for the South Caucasus? Its answer? Konstantin Sokolov, a Russia-born, Chicago-based private equity investor who gave $11 million to Trump’s super PAC, wrote an undisclosed check for the White House ballroom and already co-owns the largest mobile operator in Armenia, the country at the center of the corridor the fund is designed to finance. He bought that operator from Russia’s MTS through a Cyprus company whose beneficial owners Armenia’s own security services initially could not identify. The Armenian press has spent two years asking who actually funds Sokolov’s acquisitions. Its verdict on the appointment, via the daily Hraparak, was a headline calling him “the most absurd part” of the entire TRIPP+ project. The US press has barely noticed. We read the foreign press so you don’t have to. On that note, Russian-aligned “Pravda” network sites framed the appointment as “The Colonial Manager” taking control of the Trump Route, a useful reminder that Moscow is watching this corridor too.

The rest of the week kept the feed trough’s familiar rhythm — Trump Media will now sell Wall Street millisecond early access to the President’s market-moving posts (yes, really), the Washington Post mapped the sons’ defense-tech portfolio against their father’s Pentagon budget, Albania’s Flamingo Revolution passed a month and a half of nightly marches, and the holiday pardon window opened for a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser. Consistency is the one virtue this administration has mastered.

A Trump Ballroom donor will lead the US State Department’s $200 million Armenia fund

The Guardian (republished by ARKA News Agency), July 15, 2026

The State Department confirmed on Friday that Sokolov will chair the new TRIPP+ Enterprise Fund, which will be $201 million in loans, equity and grants across Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and five Central Asian states, named for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity through southern Armenia. Sokolov has never held public office. But he has held a checkbook — more than $12 million to Republican causes in Trump’s second term, including $11 million to MAGA Inc (per FEC records as read by the Guardian and NBC News), plus the ballroom contribution. He also co-owns Viva Armenia, the country’s largest mobile operator, which sits squarely inside the sectors the fund will finance — and last August, Yerevan approved an option letting his Cyprus vehicle buy back, for $50 million, the 20% Viva stake it had donated to the state, per RFE/RL. The State Department promises conflict-of-interest rules, annual reporting and independent audits. A former USAID administrator put the test more plainly — “The question is whether he can personally benefit from investment decisions. The answer must be no.” We will be watching the answer.

The Most Absurd Part — Who Is Sokolov, the Head of the TRIPP+ Project?

NEWS.am, citing the Armenian daily Hraparak, July 16, 2026

Armenian journalists have been mapping Sokolov far longer than Washington has, and the pattern in their reporting is consistent — repeated purchases of assets divested by Russian state-linked or sanctioned sellers, through offshore layers whose ultimate funders are never named. His Cyprus vehicle, Fedilco Group, bought Viva from Russia’s MTS in January 2024, after Armenia’s regulator first rejected the transfer in 2023 because, on the security services’ advice, the real beneficiary could not be identified (a restructured application was approved within days). In 2026, Viva absorbed fiber operator GNC-Alfa (OVIO) from Rostelecom, the majority-Russian-state carrier that sits on OFAC’s non-SDN menu-based sanctions list. Sources cited by RFE/RL and CivilNet link him — unconfirmed — to the Teghut copper mine sold by sanctioned VTB this month through a newly formed shell whose buyer refuses to be named. Hetq’s investigation concluded that Sokolov and his Chinese partner, Zhe Zhang, “represent the actual beneficiaries” — managers for owners who remain hidden, with unspecified “family trusts” cited as the source of funds. To be precise and fair, none of these purchases is unlawful on its face. Sokolov appears on no sanctions list, and a Cypriot liquidation petition alleging fraud and naming him as a beneficial owner was dismissed in December 2018. But our sister 501c3 has a history with MTS. It submitted evidence to the SEC concerning MTS-linked entities back in 2022, when the company was still NYSE-listed (it went private after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine). Nothing happened, of course, because the US doesn’t enforce laws anymore. We do not allege any connection between those matters and these acquisitions. We do suggest, as loudly as we can, that investigative journalists start pulling these threads before $201 million in US financing flows through the same neighborhood. This week’s graphic maps the web.

Trump Media launches paid data service to help Wall Street track Trump’s posts

CNBC, July 16, 2026

Trump Media will launch “Truth API” on August 1 — licensed real-time feeds of the platform’s top ten accounts, pushed to subscribers “within milliseconds.” High-frequency trading firms and financial news organizations have already signed up. Strip away the product language, and this is the business model: The President announces tariffs, firings and market-moving policy on his own family’s platform, and the company sells the first look at this market-moving data to Wall Street. These financial houses will have algorithms to trade on Trump’s posts. They do not care about the corrosive impact on American democracy because they will be making money hand over fist.

At the same time, and without blushing, the Trump administration is going after the White House teleprompter operator who has been running the beta version of this model by taking bets on Kalshi on what the president will say. The Washington Post reported that the White House aide who has run Trump’s teleprompter since 2016 was placed on unpaid leave after allegedly “winning” more than $100,000 on Kalshi’s “Mentions” markets by wagering on whether the President would say particular words in speeches the operator could read in advance. Kalshi flagged the trades to the CFTC, which found bets on more than a dozen speeches over three months, and the aide is reportedly in settlement talks. Meanwhile, Wall Street is eagerly answering the call of Trump’s dinner bell as he monetizes the presidency, delivered as a data product, at enterprise pricing.

Trump’s sons invest heavily in defense tech as their father’s administration pours money in

Washington Post, July 13, 2026

The Post gave the sons’ portfolio the full interactive treatment. Funds linked to Don Jr. and Eric hold stakes in more than a dozen defense-tech and federal-facing companies, most of which were acquired since their father won a second term, as Pentagon priorities and spending shift toward exactly those firms. The White House and Pentagon say there is nothing inappropriate about the President’s sons investing in companies that benefit from federal business. You may remember last week’s story about the sons investing in the Kazakh tungsten concern weeks after receiving $1.6 billion in US financing. Remember when Republicans melted down over Hillary Clinton’s Uranium One controversy? Whatever the truth of that matter, it involved $145 million, 9% the size of the Trump sons’ Kazakh mine.

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How Jared Kushner’s Luxury Hotel Sparked a Protest Movement in Albania

The American Prospect, July 17, 2026

An update from the Flamingo Revolution, which we covered at length last week. The nightly marches have now run more than 45 consecutive evenings, and what began as an environmental objection to the Kushner-backed resort in the Vjosa-Narta protected area has hardened into a national anti-corruption movement demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation (CBS News calls it a snowballing movement). Rama insists that the project will proceed. The frozen 110 million euros and the allegations of forged documents from OCCRP’s June reporting still hang over the land assembly. Belgrade proved these projects can be stopped. Tirana is testing whether nightly persistence can do it again. Jared is proving, single-handedly, to be the spark reawakening Eastern Europe’s animal spirits that shook the region free of the last wave of authoritarianism. In the 1980s, Pope John Paul II lit that flame. To be sure, Jared is no John Paul II, nor do they share the same motivations. But we will settle for Jared’s bumbling corruption and entitlement sparking color revolutions, if that’s all America can muster. Does anybody have his number? We hear there are some great investment opportunities in Moscow. In Washington, DC, too.

Trump’s pre-July 4 news dump included pardons for 11 people, including an ex-Abramoff partner

Fortune, July 4, 2026

A story we missed through the fireworks’ acrid smoke (really, it was terrible in the DC area the next day). Trump celebrated the holiday with a weekend clemency batch that included Adam Kidan, Jack Abramoff’s former business partner, who pleaded guilty in 2005 to fraud over a SunCruz casino-boat purchase and has more recently worked as a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser. Also pardoned: nine people convicted of disabling vehicle emissions controls, whom the President described as imprisoned “for fixing their cars.”

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RESEARCH NOTES (source archive)

Sokolov / TRIPP+ appointment

The Guardian via ARKA, July 15, 2026 — ballroom donor to lead the $200M fund; State confirmed July 10

NEWS.am citing Hraparak, July 16, 2026 — “The Most Absurd Part”

NEWS.am, July 2026 — Guardian summary; Sokolov also invested in Armenia

Armenpress, July 2026 — Sokolov to lead TRIPP+ enterprise fund

MassisPost, July 2026 — appointment coverage

Horizon Weekly, July 2026 — Trump-connected investor to lead $201M fund

Asbarez, July 2026 — ballroom donor to lead TRIPP+ fund

Hetq (Russian), prior reporting — Posparon Investments litigation; petition dismissed December 2018

disclosure.ru — Kompressorny Kompleks board filings (K. Sokolov, I. Sokolov, Katoraychik, Tonkacheyev)

Domestic threads

CNBC, July 16, 2026 — Truth API paid data service

Bloomberg, July 17, 2026 — traders to pay for faster access to Truth posts

CNN Business, July 16, 2026 — Truth Social sells Wall Street quicker access

Washington Post, July 16, 2026 — teleprompter operator placed on leave after betting on Trump speeches

ABC News, July 2026 — operator made more than $100K betting on Trump’s speeches

NBC News, July 2026 — Kalshi bets, CFTC involvement, unpaid leave

Washington Post, July 13, 2026 — sons’ defense-tech portfolio interactive

TechCrunch, July 5, 2026 — NYT/Nansen $3.8B memecoin losses

Fortune, July 7, 2026 — ~1M losing wallets vs. $636M presidential payout

Fortune, July 4, 2026 — Kidan pardon, Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

Washington Post, July 4, 2026 — pardons for a major donor and Clean Air Act violators

The Block — WLF nears OCC approval for federal trust charter (status unchanged this week)

Bloomberg, July 15, 2026 — the presidency, deals and the new age of grift (framing reference)

Kushner / Albania

The American Prospect, July 17, 2026 — how the hotel sparked a protest movement

CBS News, July 2026 — protests snowball into anti-corruption movement

Responsible Statecraft, July 2026 — the Kushner-Israel nexus behind the Flamingo Revolution