The Trump-era corruption project has always been more than a matter of greed. Greed alone is too pedestrian to explain what we cover here every week. What animates the Princelings — Jared selling foreign-policy access from a Miami office, Don Jr. running a prediction-market book at three competing firms, leveraging insider knowledge from his father’s government policies, Eric Trump and Zach Witkoff laundering UAE money through a stablecoin company jointly owned by the UAE ruling family and the president of the United States — is something larger and more dangerous.

It is the soft, unhurried belief that this is theirs by right.

That belief found a particularly tidy expression this week in Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, whose Department of Sponsors road show we covered Thursday. Duffy is not satisfied with monetizing regulatory authorities for his own benefit — he has decided he is entitled to midwife the next generation of Princelings. While Boeing, Toyota, United Airlines, Shell, and Royal Caribbean were quietly shelling out gas money for his seven-month family road trip, many of the same firms (and the lobbyists who staff them) were quietly underwriting the congressional campaign of his 26-year-old son-in-law, Michael Alfonso. The same transportation industry whose safety standards Duffy sets is, in effect, funding both his retirement reality show and his designated successor.

The Duffy story matters because it makes the year’s underlying logic transparent. You will board a Boeing aircraft because the FAA, under Duffy’s department, restored Boeing’s right to self-certify its own jets last September. You will strap your child into a Toyota whose models passed safety review at the same agency that Toyota helped sponsor. And if any of these vehicles fail in flight or fail on the road, the cost will be borne by the families those vehicles carry, not by the executives who sponsored the road trip. What is cheaper — building a better air traffic control training program, or paying for a hotel room in Albuquerque? Duffy Inc. has answered that question, and the public is invited to find out the answer (if they can afford the ticket).

Duffy’s operation rhymes with Kushner’s. And with the 1789 Capital’s “investments” with Pentagon contracts. Or the “political futures” markets monetizing insider information. The similarity comes from the sense of entitlement radiating from the people behind these schemes. None of them is sneaking. They are not embarrassed. They believe public office is a coupon book. And that they own the coupon book.

The seventeen corporations listed as sponsors of Duffy’s Great American Road Trip — Boeing, Toyota, United Airlines, Shell, Royal Caribbean, Google, Chase Travel, Brand USA, the US Travel Association, the American Bus Association, CRH, and others — are not Hallmark sponsors. They are companies whose pipelines, ports, planes, and product safety reviews land on Duffy’s desk. Duffy’s protest to Fox News is that taxpayers paid nothing because a nonprofit called The Great American Road Trip Inc. covered the production costs. But the nonprofit is a pass-through. The corporations behind it are the ones with business in front of DOT. Were this a drug cartel, this would be called money laundering. But this is the US government, and Duffy feels entitled to do this.

This Prospect piece, building on weeks of reporting from ProPublica, Wisconsin Watch, and View From the Wing, lays out the cleanest summary yet of who gave, what they want, and what they have already received.

Transportation Secretary Duffy filmed a reality show, funded by firms he regulates

NPR, May 12

The Washington, D.C., ethics and anti-corruption think tank, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), filed an ethics complaint Monday, asking DOT’s Inspector General to investigate Duffy for possible violations of federal gift and travel rules. We will gently note that there is currently no permanent IG at DOT. The Trump administration fired him, and the Public Integrity Section at DOJ now has just two full-time attorneys, down from roughly forty. The CREW complaint asks whether Duffy or his family received gifts of travel and hospitality from sponsors with business before the department, and whether taxpayer staff time was spent on the production. That serious organizations have to ask the government for active engagement in questions that should not even need asking should infuriate you.

Transportation Lobbyists Have Donated Thousands to Sean Duffy’s Son-in-Law as He Runs for Congress

ProPublica, March 18 (and ongoing)

Twenty-six-year-old Michael Alfonso, husband of Duffy’s daughter and a candidate for Duffy’s old Wisconsin congressional seat, raised $601,290 in Q1 2026, roughly a quarter of it from individuals tied to companies regulated by his father-in-law’s department. Donors include people from Southwest, Boeing, Uber, the US Travel Association, the National Air Transportation Association, General Dynamics, Delta, and Lockheed Martin. In one striking case, lobbyists working the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel Project cut checks to Alfonso after the Trump administration froze federal funding for the project. Why is this striking? Duffy can release the funds. Duffy himself funneled $1 million from his mothballed congressional campaign account to a super PAC supporting Alfonso. The invitation to one of Alfonso’s fundraisers helpfully clarified that “Sean Duffy is not soliciting funds in connection with this event.” Americans shouldn’t waste their time parsing that statement. Instead, they should ask whether the FAA was basically soliciting funds for Alfonso? Because that’s how this grotesque corruption touches them.

Pro-tip for Democrats: Again, the Hungarian defeat of Orbán demonstrates the power of relentlessly informing voters about how corruption directly impacts them. That last part is key. Stories of grifting usually involve intangible narratives. However, this story is about how Washington corruption puts families’ safety at risk. Moreover, granular research data present a glorious opportunity here. Meta, for example, allows you to buy ads that target owners of a specific make and model of vehicle, purchased in specific time frames. Cross-referencing that with the voter database that the Democratic Party maintains would allow you to target virtually every mom or dad who owns a vehicle with a pending regulatory decision before the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) who “donated” to Duffy’s road trip. Ask those parents whether they are willing to bet their children’s safety on the premise that Toyota and GM did not have regulatory hurdles in mind when they wrote that check. Because that is literally the decision this corruption thrusts on American families. Trump administration corruption teed up the question. But it’s the Democrats’ job to make sure the right people wrestle with it.

Jared Kushner’s Dual Role as Trump Peace Envoy and $6 Billion Fund Manager

Bloomberg, May 14

Bloomberg’s deep dive, published this week, confirms what regular readers of this newsletter have been tracking for months. Kushner is, simultaneously, the United States peace envoy attempting to mediate the war his father-in-law started with Iran, and the chief executive of Affinity Partners, a $6.16 billion “private equity fund” collecting tens of millions of dollars per year in management fees from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, the same three governments whose interests in the Iran negotiation are most directly affected by the outcome. Bloomberg, in a beautiful turn of phrase, describes the arrangement as a campaign of “official peacemaking and private moneymaking like none in modern American history.” The Mideast clients, according to a companion report, are now disappointed that the influence they thought they were buying did not arrive on schedule. We blame the poor customer service.

Chuck Schumer Urges House and White House to Follow Senate in Prediction-Market Ban

Time, May 4

Following the April 24 indictment of an Army Master Sergeant who allegedly used classified intelligence about the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to win $400,000 on Polymarket bets, the Senate moved to ban federal employees from prediction-market trading. This week, Schumer pushed the House and the White House to follow suit. The complication, of course, is that Donald Trump Jr. is an advisor at Polymarket (and his fund, 1789 Capital, wrote a double-digit million-dollar check last August). He’s also a paid advisor at Polymarket’s competitor, Kalshi and a director at Trump Media, which is launching its own prediction market called Truth Predict. Schumer doesn’t get off this easy. Polymarket is built on blockchain (Polygon) and is explicitly designed as a decentralized prediction market. In human-speak, it exists in the yawning regulatory gap created by US cryptocurrency regulations, at the behest of the cryptocurrency industry. And Schumer cast a key vote for the most important of those bills on which Trump’s crypto empire is built. And two of his Democratic colleagues are two of that industry’s biggest enablers. It’s unfair, we know. But if Democrats want to win with a margin sufficient to implement the reforms the country needs, they need to be better than the GOP on corruption. And right now, they appear to want to be put in charge of a corrupt system instead of running against it and promising a political and policy enema. The former stance is why it took Hungary’s pro-democracy coalition 16 years to beat Orbán.

All this publication does is talk about corruption. We do it because we know the transformative political power of ruthless transparency. We are researchers who have spent careers in Eastern Europe and Russia. The Orbán example is just the most recent proof point of this. Share this with a colleague and help us bring this methodology to America. Share

Dems demand Lutnick resign over Epstein interview — “You lied”

CNBC, May 14

All twenty-one Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, citing what they describe as a documented pattern of misrepresentation about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Lutnick told the Senate Appropriations Committee in February that he had cut ties with Epstein in 2005. The released Epstein files contain more than 100 references to Lutnick, including direct email exchanges long after 2005 and a confirmed December 2012 lunch on Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Lutnick, whose Cantor Fitzgerald holds a 5% stake in Tether, the offshore stablecoin issuer with which Lutnick’s Commerce Department now does business directly, retains the president’s confidence. The White House this week described him as “great.” He has indeed been great for Trump’s bottom line.

Warren Questions Hegseth on Trump Family Pentagon Contracts Worth Millions of Dollars

Office of Senator Elizabeth Warren, May 7

Warren sent a formal request to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the full list of Pentagon contracts and loans flowing to companies in the 1789 Capital portfolio, a “private equity firm” established by Peter Thiel’s political network and on whose board Don Jr. sits. The known total since Trump’s inauguration is approximately $735 million in contracts plus a $620 million Pentagon loan to Vulcan Elements, a rare-earth magnet manufacturer that 1789 Capital invested in three months before the loan was awarded. Hegseth has not responded.

Min and Welch Launch Oversight Investigation Into Trump Pardons Amid Corruption Concerns

Office of Representative Dave Min

Representatives David Min and Peter Welch opened a formal oversight investigation this month into whether the pardons granted by the president in his second term are the product of pay-to-play. Letters went to seventeen recipients, among them Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and Nikola founder Trevor Milton, asking, in effect, who they paid and what they got. Joseph Schwartz, sentenced last year by Trump’s own Justice Department to three years for a $38 million tax fraud, paid roughly $1.1 million to two lobbying firms whose congressional filings described their work as federal presidential pardon advocacy. That is the going market rate for getting a fraud conviction wiped clean. The same Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, which would investigate that kind of bargain, has been reduced from roughly forty attorneys to two. The math, as always, is the point. Cryptobro CZ has gone above and beyond. Binance is now a critical part of the plumbing for Trump’s World Liberty Financial.

The Dekleptocracy Journal is published by Dekleptocracy Alliance, a Texas 501(c)4. You can support our transparency mission to put anti-corruption at the top of the national political agenda by seeding an activist anti-corruption ecosystem, or you can become a paying subscriber to this Substack. We are funded solely by your small-dollar donations and Substack subscriptions from people like you.

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