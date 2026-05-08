This week, we closed out a three-part series on how Representative Joe Wilson and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, two serious people with serious records. Yet, they played critical roles in helping Jared Kushner monetize US Syria policy. The point of that series was not to add a fresh pelt to the Princeling trophy wall. Rather, we wanted to show you how the Princeling ecosystem monetizes your country’s global leverage. Yes, they trade it for their benefit, but they couldn’t do that without a network of enablers who refuse to use their leadership positions to stop this. Instead of putting their foot down, they try to redirect Trump’s corruption to advance their own pet issues. Maybe it was Evangelicals and their judges, the business and finance communities and their tax cuts or Joe Wilson and his desired end state. In the end, they’re all the same. They sold out the country’s rule of law, as they saw fit.

Trump could not be Trump without this constellation of enablers.

Without enablers pursuing their pet policies, Kushner’s business partners at an Albanian luxury resort would not have been able to leverage the renaming of a Syrian golf club after Trump into a Damascus airport concession.

This is the frustrating part about anti-corruption advocacy. Corruption cases are both complicated and seemingly intangible. You may have never thought about Syria policy for a single second of your life, and that’s fine. But understand this impacts you. Don’t get wrapped up in the tedious details of the public documents. Let us do that. Focus instead on what matters for you and your family: Every dollar that passes through a Witkoff fund or an Affinity loophole is a dollar that did not buy you cleaner or cheaper energy. The lost foreign policy credibility will show up in the budgets for State and Defense. That last part is now a fact. The allies are saying it out loud. And they should.

What we want to do this week is keep the camera focused where the corruption is enabled, not just where it lands. Donald Trump’s kleptocratic patronage system could not exist without these enablers, who decide when we need the rule of law. In private, they invariably say that they think the President is a vandal. Evangelicals, the crypto bros, the China hawks, Rep Wilson, Republican Senators on the Sunday shows. They tell themselves they are being clever. That they will harness Trump’s corruption for a specific national or personal gain, then walk away. The six stories below are about how that calculation is working out for the country. Spoiler. Not great. The Princelings keep the money. We are left holding the bill. Wilson has led an honorable charge on Syria and anti-corruption policy. But he will be remembered as the guy who suggested to Kushner’s business partner to name a Syrian golf course after Trump.

One. Justin Sun discovers the trap door

World Liberty Financial sues Justin Sun in Miami for defamation

CoinDesk, May 7, 2026

Trump-backed crypto venture quietly sold billions in tokens as early investors stayed locked out.

Bloomberg via Unchained, May 4, 2026

Justin Sun is the founder of the Tron blockchain and one of the more “transactional” people in crypto. In 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was prosecuting him for selling unregistered crypto securities and manipulating markets. Two weeks after the 2024 election, he became the largest publicly known buyer of WLFI tokens (i.e., ie “investor”) and eventually put roughly $75 million into WLFI. Within weeks, the new Trump administration paused the SEC case against him.

But on May 4, World Liberty filed a defamation suit against him in Miami, accusing him of running a short campaign against the WLFI token and of deliberately spreading false claims about the company. Sun has countersued in San Francisco, alleging that World Liberty froze roughly $75 million of his tokens, stripped him of his governance rights, and threatened to burn the tokens unless he kept investing. But drowned out by the drama is the fact that the firm has quietly sold an additional 5.9 billion WLFI tokens to private accredited investors in deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. At the same time, early retail buyers remain locked out of roughly 80% of their holdings. The Trump and Witkoff families took theirs out the front door. Sun got the trap door he helped build. The crypto bro enablers got the indulgences they craved. America got saddled with an optional rule of law. This doesn’t begin to touch the damage being done to America’s leadership of the Western financial order by all of this. That is a separate discussion. And if America can’t figure out how to control this corruption, it probably doesn’t deserve to have that leadership position.

Two. The pardon ecosystem gets a subpoena list.

Trump pardon recipients face congressional probe over pay-to-play questions

CBS News, May 7, 2026

Welch, Min, Ruiz launch bicameral oversight investigation into Trump pardons

Office of Representative Dave Min, May 7, 2026

Senator Peter Welch and Representatives Dave Min and Raul Ruiz sent letters on Thursday to 17 pardon recipients, requesting contracts, payments, and communications with anyone who lobbied the White House on their behalf. They made a list of Washington lobbyist enablers. Changpeng Zhao, the Binance founder who pleaded guilty to money laundering and whose firm cleared $2 billion of MGX into a USD1 transaction that delivered hundreds of millions to the Trump and Witkoff families. Joseph Schwartz, the nursing home operator whose representatives paid roughly $960,000 to right-wing operatives close to Trump’s pardon czar and the White House Counsel (who has a bar license because the bar associations that license them are too weak to do their jobs), was released from prison early. Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola, whose roughly $680 million in restitution to defrauded shareholders evaporated after about $3 million in donations. Tim Leiweke hired Trey Gowdy and got his pardon teed up at Mar-a-Lago. Paul Walczak, whose mother went to a $1 million party at Mar-A-Lago. Lawrence Duran, who bilked Medicare fraud for hundreds of millions of dollars. And on and on.

The pardons for sale require sellers, intermediaries, and a White House willing to take the call. The intermediaries are now named in writing. We know the buyers and beneficiaries. One accountability measure will be ensuring that anyone who received a pardon for Trump or lobbied for one bears an indelible mark. Another is for the state AGs in the states where these people live to start enforcing the law.

We do not paywall this work because we believe an informed citizenry is the only durable answer to a kleptocracy. Forwarding this edition to one person who has not yet seen it does more for accountability than another social media post. Thank you. Share

Three. Vučic, dogs, fleas, and all that.

Serbia loses Kushner investment, Vučic points to Albania

Tirana Times, December 17, 2025

Serbia’s sole refinery faces shutdown after US sanctions

France 24, November 25, 2025

First, don’t shed a tear for President Aleksandar Vučic of Serbia. He’s incredibly corrupt. While wrecking his country, he spent eighteen months clearing every obstacle in the way of Kushner’s planned Trump Tower Belgrade. For those who don’t remember, the Serbian government granted Kushner’s Affinity Partners a 99-year lease, free of charge, on a prime central Belgrade lot and granted Kushner permission to level a national monument. When the Serbian heritage protection office refused to lift the cultural designation on the building, Vučic’s government tried to ram a special law through parliament to do it administratively. Supposedly unrelated, last week Vučic went on television to warn Serbians that Pancevo, the country’s only oil refinery, was four days from a shutdown due to US sanctions. Belgrade has not received a waiver despite its request. Of course, there is no official link between that and his government being forced to withdraw from Trump Tower Belgrade in December after Serbian organized crime prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the property’s heritage-status fraud.

The tower is dead. The sanctions are still on. Belgrade is left with an oil sector caught between Vučić’s Putin-servicing and Trump’s US Treasury – and the spectacle of a head of state telling his own population that he intends to charge his own organized crime prosecutors with the crime of doing their jobs. The egg here is on our faces, not the Princelings’.

Four. The Albania ballroom analog.

Bribery dressed as policy, part two

Dekleptocracy, April 30, 2026

Forty environmental groups urge luxury resort on Albanian island to be suspended

Euronews Green, January 27, 2026

Sazan’s Dinner, how public wealth was put on the table

Citizens.al, January 23, 2026

Again, we turn to the Balkans – a place the US went to war to free and has spent decades and billions of dollars trying to improve, but which has become a playground of Princelings running around with scissors. Edi Rama is the longest-serving prime minister in the Western Balkans and is the Albanian government’s most enthusiastic Princeling concierge. Last year, his government granted Strategic Investor status to a Kushner’s Delaware-domiciled, Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, three weeks before Trump’s second inauguration. In December 2025, the committee adopted a second decision shifting many of the costs from the investor to the Albanian Ministry of Defense. In an Albanian variant of the Trump ballroom bait and switch, the Albanian taxpayer is now obligated to clear unexploded ordnance from a 562-hectare island so that Kushner can build a luxury resort whose ultimate beneficial owners trace through six layers of offshore structures to two Doha-based brothers (these are the brothers Wilson inspired to rename the golf course in Syria).

Ivanka Trump visited in late January. Forty-one environmental organizations from twenty-eight countries have demanded the suspension of the project. The European Union has warned that the project may violate the Bern Convention. Rama believes he has bought himself a permanent seat at the Trump family table and has mortgaged Albanian sovereignty, a Mediterranean monk seal habitat, and the demining budget of his own defense ministry to get it. The returns will flow to Doha and Miami, and all of us bear the reputational damage for failing to control our own government. The tentacles stretch from this obscure corruption case astride gains achieved by two bloody wars and counting. It keeps growing because, all along the way, there were Americans in positions of authority who knew better but chose not to speak up.

Though they are not enablers, we need to start asking loudly why our state AGs are not springing into action. After all, money laundering, bribery or whatever else we may see on a day-to-day basis coming from Washington is illegal under our states’ laws. Why aren’t we seeing prosecutions or, at least, investigations? Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC is domiciled in Delaware. Given the size of the investment, a correspondent bank in New York is likely. Why no subpoenas from our state AGs? 🤷Reasons. Always reasons.

Five. Pakistan trades the Roosevelt for nothing in particular

Pakistan and GSA sign deal to renovate Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel

The Architect’s Newspaper, February 24, 2026

Steve Witkoff strikes US Pakistan deal to redevelop Manhattan hotel

Bisnow, February 20, 2026

The Roosevelt Hotel is a 1,025-room building near Grand Central that has been owned by Pakistan International Airlines since 2000. Pakistan owes the International Monetary Fund roughly $7 billion, and the IMF program is forcing Islamabad to monetize its foreign real estate. So far, so normal. What is unusual is that Steve Witkoff personally brokered a memorandum of understanding between the US General Services Administration and Pakistan’s finance minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, to redevelop the property jointly. The GSA does not normally co-manage privately held foreign-owned hotels. The GSA does not – and should not – have the staff, the budget, or the legal authority to do so. It does, however, have an administrator confirmed by Trump and a relationship with the Witkoff Group, which is now run by Steve Witkoff’s son Alex and which made its name in Manhattan luxury hotel work. Flashback: Pakistan is a business partner of the Trump/Witkoff World Liberty Financial.

It can always get shadier: The Roosevelt deal could also cover a seat on Kushner and Witkoff’s Board of Peace, the handpicked Trump diplomatic body, which Pakistan has agreed in principle to join but has reportedly not yet paid its $1 billion entry fee.

By sitting quietly, is NY AG Letitia James signaling that none of these issues triggers any laws in New York?

Six. Ukraine flies to Miami because there is nowhere else to go

Ukraine’s top peace negotiator arrives in Miami for talks

Kyiv Independent, May 7, 2026

Republican senator slams Kushner, Witkoff leading global peace talks, doesn’t make any sense

Mediaite, February 25, 2026

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, arrived in Miami on Wednesday to meet with the aforementioned Steve Witkoff. The talks have been stalled for two months while Witkoff and Kushner have been running the Iran war. Ukraine had hoped that the two envoys would travel to Kyiv. They have not. Witkoff has, however, traveled to Moscow. Repeatedly. Where he uses the Kremlin’s interpreters and where he and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev produced the November 28 point peace plan that the Kyiv Independent and others reported was drafted from a Russian wish list.

It can always get shadier: The chief American interlocutor with Vladimir Putin is the same person whose son co-founded a stablecoin firm half-owned by an Abu Dhabi sovereign and whose family business is reportedly considering a side deal involving roughly $235 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets.

Senator Thom Tillis went on the record at the Council on Foreign Relations in February to say the obvious. Witkoff and Kushner are not Senate-confirmed and are not subject to oversight, he complained while remaining a GOP member in good standing. This is the Joe Wilson failure mode in real time. A Republican senator is willing to articulate the principle but unwilling to spend a single political chit on it. Throw Secretary of State Marco Rubio in this bucket, too. Kushner and Witkoff are filling his shoes (figuratively, not literally). Rubio, like Tillis, doesn’t mind. The enablers are there for the position, not the job. Ukrainians are being murdered every day by the country that Trump and Shadow Secretary of State Witkoff want as an American ally, and these enablers are fine with it. The allies notice that Ukraine is being asked to trust a man whose financial interests in Russian peace exceed Ukraine’s GDP. The allies notice. They are right to notice. But don’t forget, the blame is on all of us, not just Witkoff or enablers like Rubio and Tillis, who are fine trading the murder of Ukrainians for the trappings of their jobs.

Princeling Monitor

Six running threads.

The Dekleptocracy Journal is a project of Dekleptocracy Alliance, a Texas 501(c)4 whose focus is seeding the political landscape with transparency organizations to put the authoritarianism on the run. Visit our new website. It is almost finished. You may support the organization by donating here or by subscribing above.

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