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Thomas Schwarting's avatar
Thomas Schwarting
4h

The "Reflection pool" is the PERFECT REFLECTION of the orange turd's congress turned swamp!

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

🎵🎵🎵... gave proof through the night that the flag paint was no longer there...🎵🎵🎵

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