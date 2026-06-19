The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool is built to mirror the monument. However, this week it mirrored America’s 250th under Trump. Eleven days after the President announced the renovation was finished, done properly, and good for 100 years, the water turned the color of pond scum, and a fresh sheet of American-flag blue sealant peeled off the bottom and floated to the surface. On the eve of the country’s 250th birthday, the pool reflected the nation at itself, and the nation came out less than appealing.

Two no-bid contracts, two friends of the family. The $14.7 million paint job went to a Virginia firm. A separate contract worth almost $2 million for the water-purification system. It went to a company called Greenwater Services, which we wish we were inventing, owned through a trust run by John J. Cafaro, the shopping mall heir and Trump donor, Mar-a-Lago neighbor, and a two-time federal felon who once pleaded guilty to bribing one of the most corrupt Members of Congress, James Traficant. The President calls him a fantastic man because, of course. This is what governing by Princeling rules looks like up close. The reflecting pool is the metaphor. The Pentagon, where a quiet office is steering billions toward firms the President’s eldest son happens to hold stakes in, is the same story but with more zeros and at an earlier stage.

The paint is already peeling in Trump’s renovated Washington reflecting pool

Reuters, June 18, 2026

The President spent months talking about this pool, often unprompted, the way a man talks about a renovation he is sure will impress the neighbors. Trump even drove his motorcade on it. Workers refilled it on June 5, he declared victory on June 6, and by the following week they were pouring hydrogen peroxide into the basin to fight an algae bloom that had turned the water green instead of the dark blue he had personally chosen. A visitor from Colorado told Reuters he wanted his money back and thought the pool was beautiful before all the attention. So did the algae, apparently.

Firm tied to Trump donor got a no-bid contract to clean the reflecting pool

New York Times, June 18, 2026

Federal contracting records show the Park Service skipped the competitive bidding normally required and awarded Greenwater Services of Brookfield, Ohio, a $1.7 million contract in April to install an ozone nano-bubble system intended to kill algae. The firm had received exactly one prior federal contract. Its owner of record is the J.J. Cafaro Investment Trust, led by John J. Cafaro, who, by the Times’ count, has given more than $300,000 to committees connected to the President since 2016, owns a Palm Beach mansion near Mar-a-Lago, and whose wife chaired the Red Cross Ball at the club in 2017. The Times also reported that David Schutzenhofer, the general manager of the President’s Bedminster golf club, advised the Park Service on the project and was in contact with Greenwater. The water still turned green, which suggests the system’s one reliable output is disgusting irony.

Cafaro’s company gets the reflecting pool contract, and his record comes along with it

The Vindicator, June 19, 2026

Cafaro is a familiar name in northeast Ohio. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in the case that brought down Representative James Traficant, admitting he funneled nearly $27,000 in benefits to the congressman, then testified for the prosecution. The Vindicator reports that he was fined $150,000 and placed on probation, and that Traficant was convicted on all 10 counts and expelled from the House. That is felony number one. Felony number two, per the Plain Dealer’s contemporary reporting, was a federal campaign-finance crime tied to an undisclosed loan to his own daughter’s congressional run. This loan was never repaid, for which he served five days in jail over a judge’s unhappiness with his financial disclosures and paid a $250,000 fine. So the man the government chose to purify the nation’s most photographed pool of water – a pool of water meant to reflect the monument to Abraham Lincoln – has, twice, been caught polluting something else.

Company owned by Trump donor won the no-bid pool contract, and everyone says the President had nothing to do with it

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CBS News, June 19, 2026

The choreography of denial is by now a genre. The White House said it played no role in the selection. The Interior Department said the company was chosen for its expertise, workforce, and materials, and added, with a straight face, that it had not been aware of Cafaro’s years of support for the President. Cafaro himself told his hometown paper that Mr. Trump does not know a thing about the work, that he would never put a friend in an awkward position by mentioning it, and that he has no idea why any of this is an issue.

The reflecting pool is one line item in a no-bid renovation spree

Irish Times, June 19, 2026

Zoom out and the pool stops looking like a fluke. The same drive to remake Washington at speed, around the usual planning safeguards, has already taken down the East Wing of the White House to make room for a ballroom and lined up a massive arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The administration has also moved to put a $400 million jet, a gift from Qatar, into service as Air Force One, a plan that security experts warn would cost a fortune and take years to make safe. The connective tissue is the no-bid contract and the friendly vendor. A republic that once made presidents sell off their peanut farms now lets the family pick the contractors and choose the paint color.

The White House intervened to get a $620 million Pentagon deal for a company tied to Donald Trump Jr.

ProPublica, May 28, 2026, still the clearest map of the pattern

If the pool is the metaphor, the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital is the machine. Stood up under the last administration to wean the country off Chinese minerals, it has been handed to former Wall Street dealmakers and had its lending authority swollen from about $1 billion to roughly $200 billion. ProPublica documented how a request to lend Vulcan Elements, a North Carolina rare-earth startup, hundreds of millions was processed in weeks rather than months after a call, in one official’s telling, came from the White House. 1789 Capital, the fund in which Don Jr. is a partner, took a stake when Vulcan was valued at nearly $200 million. After the $620 million loan commitment, the valuation reportedly approached $2 billion. The office is also weighing an investment in a drone-parts maker that the President’s son advises and owns shares in. Everyone insists outside affiliations play no role. The valuations keep tripling anyway. The New Yorker has documented billions in family profits since the inauguration, and House Oversight Democrats put the figure even higher, a tally we flag as worth refreshing each edition.

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