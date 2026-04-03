One year ago today, Donald Trump walked into the Rose Garden and declared April 2 “Liberation Day,” promising that his sweeping tariffs would make America wealthy again. Twelve months later, 89,000 manufacturing jobs have vanished, the Supreme Court struck down half the tariff regime as unconstitutional, the government owes $166 billion in refunds to businesses it overcharged, and the only sector experiencing a genuine boom is Washington lobbying. The tariffs changed more than 50 times. They were haphazard enough to create what one academic study called “a very effective spoils system allowing the administration of the day to reward its political friends and punish its enemies.” Companies that donated to Republicans were measurably more likely to receive exemptions. Companies that backed Democrats were measurably less likely. But never mind the statistics. Look at the map. Vietnam was supposed to face a 46% tariff. Instead, Vietnam fast-tracked permits for a $1.5 billion Trump Organization golf resort outside Hanoi, slashed its tariffs on American goods to zero, and gave Elon Musk’s Starlink favorable conditions to operate in the country. Vietnam’s tariff rate dropped to 20%. We’re sure it was a coincidence.

Meanwhile, on the actual anniversary, Trump added 100% tariffs on pharmaceuticals and 50% tariffs on metal products through investigations led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, earned record revenue last year and whose sons now run the company he built while he runs the agency that determines which products get taxed and which do not.

Lastly, we have been watching insider trading on Polymarket, the “political futures” market owned by Peter Thiel, where Donald Trump Jr. is an advisor. As you may remember, several new crypto wallets made $1.2 million by predicting the time of the Iran strikes. Another wallet made $2.4 million on the same trade, correctly “predicted” the Maduro raid and has now wagered $800,000 that the US will commit ground troops to Iran by the end of April.

In sum, while Americans watched oil prices surge past $111 a barrel thanks to the Iran war Trump launched, while gas hit $4.08 a gallon, while the Attorney General got fired for not prosecuting enough of the president’s enemies, and while the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed to 20% of global oil supply, the American Princelings were doing what they always do. Cashing in.

Trump’s Liberation Day Tariff Hustle. Higher Prices, a Carnival of Corruption, and No Manufacturing Comeback

Groundwork Collaborative and American Economic Liberties Project, April 2, 2026

A devastating fact sheet released on the anniversary documents what any honest observer already knew. The tariffs were never about rebuilding American manufacturing. They were a transactional system in which tariff leverage was used to secure favorable treatment for Trump-linked business ventures. Vietnam got its rate slashed after approving the Trump family golf resort. Tech companies that donated to the inauguration got carve-outs. Exemptions were granted behind closed doors with no transparency. A peer-reviewed study found that Republican donors were significantly more likely to win exemptions, and Democratic donors were significantly less likely. The researchers’ conclusion was unequivocal. They called the evidence “strongly indicative of quid pro quo arrangements.” Meanwhile, the economy lost 89,000 manufacturing jobs, factory construction spending plummeted, and inflation remained elevated at 2.4%. The only industry that thrived was lobbying, which saw a sixfold increase in trade-related activity. The tariffs generated revenue for the government, yes. But as of February, the Supreme Court ruled Trump overstepped his authority with the IEEPA-based tariffs, and Customs is now working to refund approximately $166 billion in wrongly collected duties. Happy anniversary.

Kushner’s Affinity Partners Assets Surge to $6.2 Billion on Mideast Backing

Bloomberg, March 23, 2026

Jared Kushner’s private equity firm saw its assets jump nearly 30% last year to $6.2 billion, per a new SEC filing. Approximately 99% of those assets belong to non-U.S. investors, with funds tied to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. These are the very same governments Kushner has been engaging with as Trump’s self-described volunteer peace envoy. He brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine. He negotiated with Iran before the war began. He participated in discussions in the final days before the U.S. started bombing Tehran. At the same time, he continued running Affinity Partners. The fund struck a $52.5 billion deal to take Electronic Arts private alongside the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is also Affinity’s anchor investor. He is now raising Fund 2, with internal performance data showing a 36% gross IRR, “albeit almost all unrealized.” Representative Robert Garcia and Senator Ron Wyden have launched a formal congressional investigation, demanding to know what safeguards exist to separate Kushner’s government work from his fundraising. The answer, based on all available evidence, is none.

World Liberty Financial’s USD1 Stablecoin Now at $4.4 Billion in Circulation

CoinMarketCap, April 2026

The Trump family crypto venture continues its extraordinary expansion. USD1, the stablecoin launched just over a year ago, now has $4.4 billion in circulation. The Trump family receives 75% of net revenue from token sales. By December 2025, the Trumps had already profited $1 billion on proceeds while holding $3 billion in unsold tokens. The UAE royal family owns 49% of the venture through a deal signed before the inauguration that WLF did not publicly disclose. Zach Witkoff, son of Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, remains CEO. The company has applied to the OCC for a national bank charter that would allow it to issue, custody, and convert USD1 under a single regulated entity, taking advantage of the GENIUS Act that Trump signed into law last July. The same law Trump signed. For the company that his family owns. That is regulated by agencies whose leaders he appoints. This week, USD1 was integrated into the Zebec payroll platform, expanding its reach into real-time salary payments. The stablecoin is now on Binance, Coinbase, and multiple DeFi protocols. It generates an estimated $80 million annually from investing reserves in government bonds. The question of who exactly benefits from U.S. crypto policy has never been easier to answer.

Reminder about the corruption that the tariffs enabled: Little Offered to Vietnam Farmers Displaced for $1.5 Billion Trump Golf Club

Japan Times (via Reuters), August 11, 2025 / updated coverage through April 2026

The Trump Organization’s $1.5 billion golf resort near Hanoi remains the clearest illustration of how the tariff regime served as a tool for personal enrichment. Vietnam was facing a 46% tariff. The Vietnamese government fast-tracked approvals for the Trump resort, a process that typically takes years, completing it in three months. Eric Trump attended a groundbreaking ceremony with Vietnam’s Prime Minister. Vietnam’s tariff was cut to 20%. Vietnamese farmers displaced from the 2,446-acre site were offered $3,200 and rice. Developers subsequently cut the compensation estimates. The planning permission process, which usually requires extended negotiations with local officials, was bypassed. The resort is expected to open in time for the APEC summit Vietnam will host in 2027. As the Groundwork Collaborative fact sheet noted this week, Vietnam actually has a growing trade deficit with the United States, which by the administration’s own stated logic should have resulted in higher tariffs, not lower ones. But logic was never the point.

Oil Prices Surge Past $111 as Trump’s Iran War Speech Stokes Fears of Further Escalation

CNBC, April 2, 2026

The backdrop to all of this corruption is war. Oil surged past $111 a barrel this week after Trump’s national address promised more bombing of Iran “over the next two to three weeks” while offering no structured path to a ceasefire and no plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices hit $4.08 a gallon nationally. The global oil benchmark has surged more than 60% in the past month. Kushner and Witkoff, who led the pre-war negotiations with Iran, are now reported to be exploring a return to diplomacy. One might ask why the diplomats who failed to prevent the war should be trusted to end it. One might also ask whether the $6.2 billion in Gulf state capital sitting in Kushner’s fund creates any incentive structure worth examining. An unnamed Gulf diplomat described Witkoff and Kushner as acting like “Israeli assets” engaged in “unorthodox and destructive diplomacy.” Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced attacks on U.S. companies in the region, Saudi Arabia intercepted Iranian drones, and British Prime Minister Starmer convened 35 nations to discuss the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. did not participate in that call.

Reminder of who benefited from the tariff corruption: Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick’s Old Firm, and the Tariff Ruling Questions

Semafor, February 20, 2026 / Judiciary Democrats letter, February 27, 2026

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the new pharmaceutical tariffs on the anniversary of Liberation Day, citing Section 232 investigations his department conducted. Lutnick’s former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, now run by his two sons, earned more than $1 billion in revenue last year, a firm record and four times the average per head of any Wall Street firm. Cantor is the lead banker to and investor in Tether, the largest stablecoin. House Judiciary Democrats sent a letter to both Howard and Brandon Lutnick questioning whether the family’s cornering of financial products related to tariff outcomes was coincidental. The letter cited a Wired report showing that Cantor had pitched a financial product tied to the outcome of the Supreme Court tariff case. A Cantor salesman wrote that the firm had “already put a trade through” worth $10 million in tariff-refund rights. After the Supreme Court ruling, Cantor claimed it had “never executed any transactions” in this market, a denial that appears to contradict the documented communications. The Commerce Secretary determines which products face tariffs. His sons profit from the financial products created around those tariffs. The inspector general who might have investigated this was fired and replaced by someone who had previously been removed for alleged whistleblower retaliation.

‘Like a kid set this up’

You may remember all the insider trading and war profiteering that occurred around the announcement of Trump’s war with Iran. Well, it’s continuing. A lot. There’s insider trading on the false ceasefire signals, and one crypto wallet with a 100% contract wagered almost $1 million that the US would send in ground troops before the end of April. Now, a suspected insider trader used 38 loosely disguised Polymarket accounts, funded via Robinhood and Coinbase and all ultimately routed to a single Coinbase deposit address, to amass roughly $2.14 million by repeatedly and almost perfectly betting on secret U.S. military strikes on Iran and a surprise operation against Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, behavior a blockchain forensics expert calls so amateurish it looks like the trader “doesn’t care” about being detected. The same pattern of well‑timed “no, then yes” wagers on U.S.–Iran strikes, followed by large, concentrated bets on a ceasefire by March 31 or April 15, parallels massive, unexplained spikes in S&P 500 futures and oil trading minutes before President Donald Trump announced “very good and productive” talks with Iran and a pause in attacks on its energy infrastructure, enabling anonymous traders to profit from the ensuing stock rally and drop in oil prices, and drawing criticism from Senator Chris Murphy and others as evidence of “mind‑blowing corruption” and war‑linked market rigging. Polymarket, which operates offshore in a murky legal gray zone, has responded by tightening its rules to nominally ban insider trading and participation by those with confidential information or influence over outcomes, but experts quoted in the story argue enforcement is effectively impossible, especially given the platform’s anonymity and the ease with which large actors can split wallets across many accounts. The insider trading has been so blatant that the Iranian regime flat-out blamed Trump for manipulating oil markets.

Critically, these trades routed through Coinbase and Robinhood. Those two entities are licensed to do business in virtually every blue state, particularly New York, California, Maryland, Washington and Minnesota, as well as Washington, DC. This means that state authorities could subpoena these organizations to identify the wallet owner. We all know the federal government will not issue such a subpoena. But the founders blessed us with federalism. State authorities in any of those jurisdictions could make demands of these companies, and there’s no way for the White House to interfere. If a systemically important state like New York issued the subpoena, one of these companies would have a very difficult time ignoring it. If several blue states – say, California, New York, Illinois and Massachusetts – banded together and did it, these companies could not refuse and remain going concerns.

They have the authority and require no legislation. The question is, why aren’t these using it? Are they afraid of uncovering that Barron Trump could be trading on highly classified information?

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