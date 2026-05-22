The week the corruption got loud enough to drown itself out

If you tried to follow the news this week, you probably caught the story about the $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Justice Department set up to settle Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. Senator Wyden called it a slush fund. Senator Warren called it a slush fund. Representative Raskin called it a slush fund. But it’s really a symptom of converting the DOJ into a critical cog in a criminal enterprise. Two January 6 police officers filed suit on May 20 to block it because no statute authorizes its creation, that the underlying settlement is a corrupt sham, and that its design violates the Constitution and federal law.

They are right about every word of that. And while the press chases the fund, and let us be clear, the press should chase the fund, Americans need to dwell on what fundamental change in the DOJ that it signals. We believe that point comes more into focus when seen through the prism of the less-discussed hyperlink inside the press release announcing the fund, which supposedly would exempt the Trump family from all tax criming for all eternity.

Before we get to that, a brief and entirely self-interested note: the organization that supports this publication, the Dekleptocracy Alliance, and its partner, ArsenalPAC, are racing to rebuild the public-facing January 6 court database that the Trump administration took offline after the mass pardons. They scraped the entire DOJ database before it could be buried. The backend is built. The frontend needs an engineer. If they get the J6 Offender Tracker live before Blanche’s commission begins writing checks to the thugs whose records the administration tried to erase, every American with a browser will be able to look up exactly who their tax dollars are buying. The project is 43% funded. You can fund the launch here.

The hyperlink

On Tuesday, May 19, the Justice Department quietly posted an addendum to the IRS settlement that, in its own words, forever barred and precluded the IRS from prosecuting or pursuing any examination or review of Donald Trump, his sons, the Trump Organization, related trusts and affiliated individuals, with respect to any matters currently pending or that could be pending before the IRS. The acting attorney general who signed it is Todd Blanche, who was Donald Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer in federal cases involving the 2020 election and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents. The Trump-appointed defense lawyer signed a one-page document waiving the Trump family’s exposure to federal tax law. He did not mention it during his Senate testimony earlier that day. The addendum was added inside a hyperlink in the Monday press release.

This scandal, enabling the president’s family’s lawlessness, should dominate four news cycles in a healthy country with a functioning press corps. It got barely one. The fund was bigger, louder, and easier to explain. It sucked the oxygen out of the room. Reporters did good work. But the country has arrived at a point where the casual obliteration of federal tax enforcement against a sitting president and his family is treated as a footnote to the louder corruption beside it.

Three things that should be said plainly

First, the addendum is, on its face, the exact conduct that 26 USC 7217 was written to prevent. The statute supposedly makes it unlawful for the president, the Vice President, and senior executive branch officials to request that any officer of the IRS conduct or terminate an audit or investigation of any particular taxpayer. But there is no honest reading of the addendum under which Trump did not benefit from a request to terminate audits of a particular taxpayer, that taxpayer being Trump. There is no honest reading under which the acting attorney general, who used to be Trump’s personal defense lawyer, was the appropriate person to sign it. What the addendum describes is a predicate act. The people who signed and accepted it are the conspirators.

Second. We do not need to spend a single second debating how to overturn the addendum. The addendum is not the problem to solve. The problem to solve is the conspiracy that produced it. The fix is not a narrower release language or judicial review of the settlement. The fix is prosecution. Trump, Blanche, the line attorneys at DOJ who signed off on it, the IRS officials who concurred, every one of them belongs in front of a grand jury when this administration ends. Just because the settlement carries the DOJ’s imprimatur does not mean it is not evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

Third. The fund and the addendum are both downstream of the same underlying condition, which is that Americans, for the first time in the lifetime of anyone reading this newsletter, cannot trust the federal government to enforce federal law against the people who hold federal office. That is a literal description of what happened on Monday and Tuesday of last week. We have not begun to absorb the consequences of that, and we will be absorbing them for a long time.

And then you can do us a solid by sharing this note. We focus on this because we believe anti-corruption is MAGA’s kryptonite. Everyone hates abuse of power, but today’s information environment lacks a source with a laser focus on corruption. Our humble goal is to fill some of that void. You can help that goal by sharing this. Share

The rebuild

When this ends, and it will end, the pro-democracy coalition needs to plan for a rebuilding project on a scale this country has not seen since Reconstruction. Not just the institutions. The trust. Americans will have to be persuaded, by results rather than slogans, that the federal government can again be trusted to apply its own rules to its own officials. It cares about the protection of the people, not a crazed man and his enablers trying to turn Washington, D.C., into an Atlantic City lounge minus stripper poles. That it can be trusted to prevent communicable diseases and related issues, that persuasion will require, at a minimum, prosecutions, structural reforms of the Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service, and the regulatory destruction of the industries that paid to make this moment happen.

This is the argument that the pro-democracy coalition needs to make more often and more honestly. The US government is in shambles, by design. We have not even begun to feel the repercussions. But the first step in fixing that is clamping down on the corruption that got us here.

The enablers

We have been writing for more than a year about how the cryptocurrency industry’s investment in this administration is the cleanest single case study in modern American history of an industry buying a presidency to escape law enforcement. Our 501(c)(3) has begun tackling the giant issue of tracking money in politics and what policies it buys with its Quid Pro Quo Tracker. The cryptocurrency industry’s deluge of money and the resultant policies are stunning. Go check it out.

This publication’s Tuesday Crypto Corruption Tracker newsletter walked through the breathtaking OGE filing that showed Trump’s brokerage accounts executed 3,642 trades worth between $220 million and $750 million in the first quarter of 2026. For us, that story’s focus was how Trump’s trades were concentrated in firms whose enforcement cases his appointees dismissed and whose business models depend on rules his appointees write. He’s personally profiting on both sides of the ledger. And that filing only showed her personal trades, not those of his companies or the wider Princeling ecosystem.

Coinbase put more than $45 million into the Fairshake super PAC during the 2024 cycle. The SEC dismissed its case. Trump’s brokerage account is now sitting on roughly a 35% gain on that specific stock. That is crypto-related insider trading by the president of the United States, and the people who funded the political coalition that made it possible share the moral responsibility for it.

Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel and the venture class that lined up behind Trump bought regulatory protection for their portfolios and got it. They also bought a dumb war with Iran and a recession that appears to be landing. Peter Thiel arguably bears as much responsibility for the war with Iran as Donald Trump does. Marc Andreessen arguably bears as much responsibility as SEC Chair Paul Atkins for the conversion of the Securities and Exchange Commission into a crypto industry concierge service. If your response to Tuesday’s IRS addendum is to mutter, damn you, Marc Andreessen, we will not argue with you.

The cryptocurrency industry and the venture capital wing of the tech industry need to be regulated into operational oblivion. They have demonstrated what happens to democracy when corruption attacks it. The country should respond accordingly.

Princeling Tracker

While the IRS settlement was busy burying federal tax enforcement against the Trump family, the family itself was, as usual, hard at work cashing in. None of the items below got real airtime this week. That is the point. The casual self-dealing has become so routine that the press cannot cover it and the surrounding corruption at the same time, and the surrounding corruption is currently louder. The receipts continue.

On the arch

A short note on Trump’s proposed gaudy arch monstrosity. We are not against the calls to tear it down. But we have a controversial take: Leave it as a monument to cowardice. The National Chamber of Commerce and Nikki Haley need a memorial. The institutions and the individual politicians who, when this country needed them to say one true sentence in public, chose instead to hide. A monument to the cowards who could have stopped the onslaught of the Princelings that now cause immense damage to our institutions, but, like Bartleby, chose not to. Or tear it down. Either option is fine.

The throughline

The corruption did not arrive in one event. It arrived because an industry that knew what it was doing paid a coalition that knew what it was doing to install an administration that knew what it was doing, and the institutions whose job it was to stop them concluded that the institutional risk of acting was greater than the institutional risk of allowing the country to be looted. Your children’s well-being did not factor into that calculus.

The first step in fixing it is clamping down on the corruption that got us here, which means regulating the cryptocurrency and venture capital industries into operational oblivion, prosecuting every official who participated in this conspiracy, and rebuilding the public records the administration tried to destroy. Sure, yell about Donald Trump, but an 80-year-old, seemingly senile man would not have been in a position to create a war, crash the economy and loot the till without the greed of people like Peter Thiel. Do not let them off the hook.

If you want to help with the last of those right now, the J6 Offender Tracker needs to be live before Blanche’s commission starts writing checks. It is the kind of project an institution would normally do. It’s just republishing DOJ material – information that is literally the public record. The institutions are not doing it, which is why our coalition is.

Thanks for listening to our rant. We will be in your inbox again next week.

Sources

Trump-IRS Settlement Forever Bars Audits Into Tax Claims for Trump and His Family — Reuters, May 19, 2026.

DOJ Addendum to Trump Settlement Ends Any IRS Audits of Him and His Family — ABC News.

New Settlement Term Bars IRS From Investigating Trump, His Family for Past Tax Issues — CNN Politics.

What to Know About the DOJ’s New Anti-Weaponization Fund — TIME.

Trump Sued by January 6 Police Officers to Block DOJ Lawfare Fund — CNBC.

Justice Department Announces a $1.7 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund to Compensate Trump Allies — PBS NewsHour.

DOJ Sets Up $1.8B Anti-Weaponization Fund After Trump Drops IRS Lawsuit — NBC News.

US Government to Drop Tax Claims Against Trump in Broadening of IRS Settlement — NPR.

26 USC 7217 — Prohibition on Executive Branch Influence Over Taxpayer Audits and Other Investigations — US House Office of the Law Revision Counsel.

Crypto Corruption Tracker, Week of May 19, 2026 — The Dekleptocracy Substack.

J6 Offender Tracker — Stand Up to Corruption, Dekleptocracy Alliance.

We strive to highlight the corruption most relevant to you each week, but there’s so much that we know we miss some. What did we miss that needs better coverage?

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