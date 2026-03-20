It has been a clarifying week for the family business. On Wednesday, Bloomberg published a deep dive into Vulcan Elements, the rare earth magnet startup backed by Donald Trump Jr.’s venture fund 1789 Capital. The company, which 1789 invested in at a $200 million valuation last August, is now raising at a $2 billion valuation. That is a 10x return in under a year for the president’s eldest son. The catalyst? A $620 million Pentagon loan and a $50 million Commerce Department equity stake, awarded three months after 1789 got in. We’re sure it was a coincidence. The same day, Senator Ron Wyden and Ranking Member Robert Garcia fired off letters to both the White House and Affinity Partners demanding answers about Jared Kushner’s simultaneous fundraising tour and Middle East peace envoy role. Kushner is reportedly seeking $5 billion from the same Gulf sovereign wealth funds whose governments he is supposed to be negotiating with on behalf of the United States. He was supposed to be negotiating to keep the US out of a war. Instead, the US went to war against the greatest regional foe of the man who has already “invested” $2 billion with Jared. Who will the US have to bomb for Jared’s $5 billion payday?

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial rolled out a new program offering “guaranteed direct access” to its executive team for anyone willing to lock up $5 million in WLFI tokens. And the $TRUMP meme coin, down 96% from its all-time high, announced a second gala at Mar-a-Lago to entice top holders. For those not familiar with crypto – and you definitely shouldn’t be – anyone in the world can buy those WLFI tokens and remain entirely anonymous. Members of the Chinese Politburo can (and probably have) buy WLFI tokens. If they buy $5 million worth, they get a guaranteed meeting with the president of the United States. We reached out to Marco Rubio to ask whether he minded Don Jr. casting aside the role of Secretary of State, but he was too busy trying on his new shoes to respond.

Welcome to Week 10 of American Princelings, where the grift never sleeps.

Trump and His Son’s 1789 Capital Back Rare-Earth Startup Vulcan Elements

Bloomberg, March 19, 2026

In August 2025, 1789 Capital, the venture fund Peter Thiel helped set up and in which Donald Trump Jr. is a partner, invested in Vulcan Elements in a $65 million Series A at a valuation of roughly $200 million. Three months later, the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital awarded Vulcan a $620 million loan, the largest the office had ever made. The Commerce Department, led by Howard Lutnick, took a $50 million equity stake. In February, Trump announced a $12 billion rare earth strategic reserve. This week, Axios reported Vulcan is now raising $550 million at a $2 billion valuation. That is a 10x return on paper for Don Jr.’s fund in under a year. Vulcan’s CEO says he has never met Donald Trump Jr. Four companies in the 1789 portfolio have received government contracts totaling over $735 million in this administration. In January, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Andy Kim, and Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asking whether there was a competitive process for the Vulcan loan and requesting a list of all communications between DoD officials and Trump Jr. since Election Day 2024. Don Jr. told the Financial Times in February that he was “very involved in the strategic decisions regarding where to invest our resources” at 1789. The timing is either the greatest coincidence in investing history, or it isn’t. If your blood pressure is under control, you can check the real-time stock performance of some of your favorite Princelings’ portfolios at this site, which creates and tracks model portfolios.

Wyden, Garcia Investigate Kushner Raising Billions from Middle East Governments While Negotiating US Foreign Policy

Senate Finance Committee, March 19, 2026

Senator Ron Wyden did not mince words. “The guy is literally on the payroll of the Saudi government and trying to take even more of their money while simultaneously hijacking U.S. foreign policy with his shadow State Department,” Wyden said in the press release accompanying twin letters sent to the White House and to Affinity Partners on Wednesday. The investigation was triggered by a New York Times report that Kushner has been courting $5 billion from Saudi, Emirati, and Qatari sovereign wealth funds for Affinity’s second fund, even as he serves as Special Envoy for Peace. This role got the country into a war that nobody outside the people who “invested” in Kushner’s firm wanted. Affinity has already collected $157 million in management fees from foreign clients, including $87 million directly from the Saudi government. The fund has returned zero profits to its investors, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally overruled his own investment staff, who recommended against the original $2 billion commitment. He wasn’t looking for market returns. Affinity’s foreign capital jumped from $3 billion to $4.8 billion during the 2024 election year. The letters demand answers by April 2 and request Kushner’s complete schedule of foreign business travel since January 20, 2025. Even Republican Senator Thom Tillis has raised concerns about Kushner and Witkoff’s unchecked foreign policy roles. Remember, he is not a government employee.

Trump Crypto Venture Offers “Guaranteed Direct Access” for $5 Million

Reuters, March 13, 2026

World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture co-founded by President Trump and his sons, has a new tier of investors. For those willing to lock up $5 million in WLFI tokens for six months, the company is offering what its website describes as “guaranteed direct access” to its business development team and executives. The proposal passed with 99% of the vote from 1,786 token holders. Among those listed on World Liberty documents as the firm’s “Supporting Team” are Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump. After Reuters reported on the arrangement, spokesman David Wachsman walked back the “guaranteed” language, calling it merely “preferential access.” This is from a company that launched in 2024 and promises to democratize digital finance. USD1, the company’s stablecoin, now has a circulating supply exceeding $4.4 billion. The Trump family receives 75% of net proceeds from WLFI token sales and a cut of stablecoin profits. By December 2025, the Trumps had profited $1 billion on proceeds while holding $3 billion worth of unsold tokens. A UAE royal family entity owns 49% of the company, a deal signed before the inauguration and not publicly disclosed until reporters uncovered it. A representative of that company and the UAE was in the room with Jared while he negotiated the country into war.

President Trump Is Hosting Another Exclusive Event for Meme Coin Holders

Yahoo Finance, March 13, 2026

The $TRUMP meme coin, which hit a record low of $2.71 on March 13, suddenly spiked 60% on the announcement of a second gala luncheon at Mar-a-Lago scheduled for April 25. The event invites the top 297 token holders, with the top 29 getting a VIP reception with the president. A dormant crypto wallet that had been silent for five months immediately scooped up $7 million in $TRUMP tokens. Transaction fees put a tidy sum into Trump’s pockets. The coin remains down roughly 96% from its January 2025 all-time high of $74. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis found that the coin had generated at least $350 million in fees for entities connected to the president. The gala is scheduled for the same day as the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Trump’s attendance at Mar-a-Lago is not yet confirmed. If he does not show, attendees may receive “a limited edition Trump NFT” as compensation. Senator Elizabeth Warren called the first dinner an “orgy of corruption.” Attendees of that May 2025 event described the food as “Walmart steak.”

Trump’s World Liberty Financial Teases AI Agent Tech for USD1 as Stablecoins Near $315 Billion

DL News, March 12, 2026

World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman hinted on Wednesday that the company is building payment infrastructure for autonomous AI agents using its USD1 stablecoin. “We’ve been building in the background,” Folkman said, describing “very exciting updates” that would “completely change how people think about AI agents making autonomous payments.” The stablecoin market has swelled to nearly $315 billion, with USD1 ranking as the fifth largest. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has projected that global stablecoin adoption will reach $3 trillion by 2030. If WLF can position USD1 as the default rails for machine-to-machine transactions, the Trump family’s 75% revenue cut from the stablecoin operation could dwarf anything they have made from real estate or meme coins. This is the family’s attempt to build infrastructure rather than just extracting fees. A rising tide floats all Princeling boats.

Jared Kushner’s New Private Equity Fund Raises Old Questions

Axios, March 16, 2026

Axios provided a revealing window into how Kushner views the criticism of his dual role. Affinity has committed roughly 80% of its first fund, including a stake in the pending $55 billion buyout of video game company Electronic Arts alongside Saudi PIF and Silver Lake. On that deal, Affinity essentially acted as the buy-side banker for its own anchor investor – kind of like Kushner’s role in the Iran negotiations. Kushner “is said to brush aside still the idea of conflicts between his side hustle and his day job,” Axios reported, noting that his argument boils down to one word: “Scoreboard.” We suppose that is one way to describe collecting $87 million in management fees from the government of a country whose crown prince you helped shield from accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The same government has agitated for war against Iran for years. Affinity Partners has returned zero profits to its investors, but we question whether Affinity’s “investors” expect any.

Eric Trump Markets $10 Billion in Saudi Real Estate Projects

Semafor, January 13, 2026 (running story, updated)

The Trump Organization’s real estate ambitions in the kingdom now exceed $10 billion. Eric Trump is marketing a second residential project in Jeddah after what he described as soaring early sales at the first Trump-branded development. Separately, the family is putting its name on a golf and residential community in Diriyah, a $63 billion Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project outside Riyadh, in partnership with Dar Global. That development will include 500 mansions priced between $6.7 million and $24 million. Dar Global’s purchase of Trump brand licensing rights generated $21.9 million for the Trump family business last year alone. The Trump Organization has also inked deals in Qatar (with the government’s sovereign wealth fund entity), Oman, the UAE, and the Maldives. Eric Trump has said his father “has nothing to do” with any of these ventures. During a hot-mic moment at Sharm el-Sheikh, Indonesia’s president was heard asking President Trump to arrange a meeting with Eric.

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