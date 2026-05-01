Three weeks ago, Hungarian voters threw Viktor Orbán out of office after sixteen years. The opposition leader who beat him, Péter Magyar, did not run on hope, charisma, or borrowed slogans. He ran on receipts. Every campaign stop, every speech, every interview returned to the same point. Orbán’s favorite trick was to lob questions about the trans athletes or some culture war distraction (sound familiar?) But every. Single. Time. Magyar returned to the anti-corruption message: The system is stealing from you. Here is the contract. Here is the price. Here is who got rich from what was stolen from you.

Anti-corruption is the kryptonite of modern authoritarians, and Magyar brutalized Orbán with it at every turn by giving every single constituency proof of how complicated, distant-sounding corruption stole from them. Balkan Insight covered the regional aftershocks on April 13. We hope it is a preview. It could be, if the Democrats learn and execute this playbook. The “more cowbell” approach to politics is why Hungary had to deal with Orbán for 16 years and why the US has been saddled with this kleptocracy since at least 2016 — though the problem is not just Trump. He is symptomatic of a system that long predated that descent from the golden elevator. The opposition must run against it, making anti-corruption the centerpiece of the campaign.

Like Rumplestiltskin, Trump’s kleptocratic Princelings spin campaign gold every single day. We see our job as packaging it for use by the pro-democracy coalition. Nothing – nothing! – unites Americans more than being stolen from. Think of anti-corruption as political aikido. Every time Trump and his associates steal, we should use it to make his political enablers pay the price. Turn that united American anger on the people too timid to speak up for their constituents against the grift. At a fundamental level, voters send Members of Congress to protect them from the government. The GOP Senators are not only failing to do that, but they are also helping the government steal from their constituents. Democratic oppositions in authoritarian governments couldn’t dream of the content the Trump administration generates every day. The Democrats’ failure to use it is appalling.

Americans already know Donald Trump is corrupt. Knowing has not been enough. What pierces the noise is the receipt. So this week we have receipts. Senate Finance documented that the President’s signature drug-pricing program is a multibillion-dollar gift to pharmaceutical companies, wrapped in a Most-Favored-Nation ribbon. This is a kleptocracy stealing from Americans and rewarding Trump’s enablers.

The Treasury Secretary publicly defended an emergency dollar lifeline to the United Arab Emirates, the same UAE whose royal family owns 49% of the crypto firm owned by the Trump and Witkioff families. While Americans pay over a billion dollars a day for a war that is less popular than the Vietnam War, and wrestle with an affordability crisis fueled by it, Trump is using their pocketbooks to bail out a business partner.

This stuff can present as complicated and intangible, and it is. But there is always a local angle. This week presented some good examples, so here’s how this works. Pain-by-numbers simplie. We all like to dunk on the president’s memecoin because of things like it tumbling 14 percent in value during a gala designed to prop it up at Mar-a-Lago. But participating in the gala – not just attending – were Sens Bernie Moreneo (R – OH) and Ashley Moody (R – FL). Florida officials have described seniors as losing life savings to crypto‑linked scams “every single day.” Federal prosecutors in Ohio described an investment fraud case in which a brother and sister lost more than 1 million USD in savings. The fraudsters converted that money into USDT, the Tether stablecoin issued by the El Salvador company Tether. The long-time treasurer of Tether was Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Now, his sons do the job. Not only was Lutnick still the custodial treasurer of Tether at the time of the fraud, but he was also a prominent attendee at last year’s pay-for-play Mar-A-Lago extravaganza. We don’t know whether Lutnick participated this year, but Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino reportedly shared the stage with Moreno at Mar-A-Lago. Ohio has a Senate election this year.

We put out two installments on three Syrian-Qatari brothers, and the President’s son-in-law assembled an architecture that turned the Caesar Act repeal into a private payday (the final installment comes Monday). Even that has a local angle. The Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF), based in Little Rock, AR, has done heroic work helping Syrians harmed by that brutal war. And while the US indeed should have lifted sanctions on Syria, the repeal bill should not have been done in a way that benefited Jared Kushner’s business partner and allowed Russia, Iran and Hezbollah back into the country that they helped destroy. One of the champions of the Syrian refugee community has been French Hill (R–AR). Yet, he did not feel compelled to speak up about the wild corruption that would enable the murderers who created the refugees he supported and to which Arkansas has such strong ties.

In Maryland news, Clark Construction, the Bethesda, MD company constructing Trump’s ballroom, received a secret, no-bid contract to repair fountains across the street from the White House. That’s dodgy enough. But the Biden administration had estimated the cost of the work. According to the New York Times, “Mr. Trump’s government agreed to pay Clark $11.9 million to do it, and later added tasks that increased the contract to $17.4 million.” We have no idea what is going on here, but if the White House wanted to dish out political favors using secretive contracts, would the situation look different? The states of Maryland and Virginia have major contracts with Clark and also have subpoena power. That might produce some interesting results at a time when Americans are struggling with an affordability crisis, and all Republican Senators want to do is force the American people to pay for this ballroom. The ballroom is a symbol of corruption, not just garrishly ugly.

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The pharmacy aisle. The TrumpRx sham, in writing.

Wyden Report Finds Trump’s Big Pharma Deals Are a Sham

Senate Finance Committee, April 21, 2026

Senate Finance Ranking Member Ron Wyden released a report titled Trump’s Big Pharma Giveaway alongside the Drug Deal Disclosure Act. The pharmaceutical companies that signed Most-Favored-Nation deals with the administration received tariff relief, exemptions from other Medicare price-parity initiatives, and Priority Review Vouchers to fast-track FDA approvals, while delivering little to no savings to patients. Per the report, nearly two-thirds of the drugs on TrumpRx are available for equivalent or cheaper prices elsewhere. At a Finance Committee hearing the next day, Senator Elizabeth Warren walked Health Secretary Robert Kennedy through specific examples in which TrumpRx charged hundreds of dollars for the same drug. At the same time, Costco offered the same drug for $12. NPR’s analysis of 46brooklyn data found that all sixteen deal-signing companies still raised list prices on 872 brand-name drugs in the first two weeks of 2026, at the same median 4 percent rate as last year. CBO estimates that one orphan-drug provision tucked into last year’s spending bill alone will hand Big Pharma between $8.8 and $10.9 billion over ten years at the expense of seniors. None of this is hidden. The President is selling it to working Americans as a victory while the people he claims to serve continue to pay the highest drug prices in the developed world. The pharmacy bill is the receipt.

The gas pump and the lifeline. A bailout for the country that owns half the President’s crypto firm.

Bessent Defends a Dollar Lifeline for the UAE

CNBC, April 22, 2026

On April 22, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that many Gulf and Asian allies have asked for emergency dollar swap lines through the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund, and that he favored extending them. The country at the front of the line is the United Arab Emirates. Senator Chris Van Hollen made the cost to Americans explicit on the record. The Iran war is costing American taxpayers more than a billion dollars a day in direct spending, alongside higher gas and food prices. Now the Treasury is preparing to extend a dollar backstop to the country whose royal family owns nearly half of the President’s family crypto firm through Sheik Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s $500 million stake in World Liberty Financial. House Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Gregory Meeks put the suspicion plainly. Anytime he sees the President doing anything with the UAE, it benefits the Trump family. Six days after Bessent’s testimony, the UAE announced it was leaving OPEC and OPEC+, a move that the Washington Post directly linked to the war’s pressure on Gulf liquidity. (Our money laundering Spidey Senses are going off, and so should yours.)

Then, on April 28, Wyden disclosed that Bessent’s own nominee for Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy, Sriprakash Kothari, had told Finance Committee staff that he was unaware of any work the Treasury Department had done to plan for the war’s economic consequences before its launch on February 28. Bessent’s reply, per Wyden, did not contradict that. Translation. The war is on, gas prices are up, food prices are up, and the people who started the fight did not bother to model the costs. They are now arranging to lend dollars to the country that paid the President’s family $500 million. Every American bears the cost of that arrangement at the pump.

The bribery architecture. Section 8369 was a Khayyat-Kushner payday.

Bribery Dressed as Policy, Part Two

The Dekleptocracy Substack, April 30, 2026

If you missed it this week, please read Part One and Part Two of our Caesar Act series. The Khayyat brothers’ 12 billion dollar Syrian reconstruction portfolio could not have been financed by any major international bank as long as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act remained in force, because the law’s secondary sanctions exposure made any letter of credit a US enforcement risk. Repeal of the Act, signed by the President on December 18, 2025, lifted that wall twenty-three days after the Khayyat consortium signed the four billion dollar final concession to redevelop Damascus International Airport, with US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack present at the signing ceremony alongside Ramez al-Khayyat. According to Senator Wyden’s Senate Finance investigation of Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, 99 percent of Affinity’s capital comes from foreign sources, principally the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, the UAE…and the al-Khayyats. The Khayyats did not lobby through FARA. They invested with Jared. Part Three lands on Monday.

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The crypto insider is now suing World Liberty Financial

Justin Sun Sues Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Over Frozen Assets

CoinDesk, April 21, 2026

Tron founder Justin Sun and the largest individual investor in World Liberty Financial filed suit on April 21 in the Northern District of California, alleging fraud, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment. Sun’s complaint alleges that World Liberty Financial used a hidden blacklisting function in its smart contract to freeze approximately 2.9 billion of his WLFI tokens, valued at a peak of over $1 billion. He alleges the company pressured him to mint up to $200 million USD1 in stablecoin units. When he refused, his tokens were locked. The complaint calls World Liberty’s principals’ approach a golden opportunity to profit through fraud by leveraging the Trump brand. World Liberty’s co-founder, Zach Witkoff, publicly responded that Sun engaged in misconduct that required action. Sun, in his X post, called that characterization false and defamatory and said that all he wants is to be treated the same as every other early investor.

Two days later, the President hosted a memecoin gala at Mar-a-Lago for the top 297 holders of the separate $TRUMP token, with a VIP champagne reception for the top 29. The President spoke for forty-five minutes. The token fell 14 percent, bringing it to roughly 97 percent below its January 2025 all-time high. According to a Bloomberg analysis cited in a letter by Senators Warren, Schiff, and Blumenthal to event organizer Fight Fight Fight LLC, 19 of the top 25 memecoin holders are likely foreign nationals. Trump-affiliated entities have collected more than 320 million dollars in transaction fees since the token launched. Americans who bought into $TRUMP are sitting on massive losses.

The ballroom and the donors. Anonymous federal contractors are paying for the President’s pet project.

Trump’s Ballroom Contract Shielded Donors and Skirted Conflict Rules

The Washington Post, April 21, 2026

Per the Public Citizen FOIA litigation that forced its release, the contract among the National Park Service, the Trust for the National Mall, and the White House for the President’s $400 million East Wing ballroom shields donor identities and exempts the White House and any other federal agency, including the Department of Justice, from conflict-of-interest review. The conflict-of-interest review provisions cover only the Trust for the National Mall and the Park Service. The contract specifically tasks the White House with identifying donors. The donor list released by the White House in October includes Amazon, Alphabet, Lockheed Martin, Comcast, Microsoft, Coinbase, Palantir, and Altria, among others, every one of which has or seeks substantial federal contracts or favorable regulatory treatment. Per Fortune, Lockheed Martin alone received $33 billion in federal contract awards in 2025, according to USAspending. Alphabet’s $22 million ballroom contribution comes from a $24.5 million YouTube settlement extracted earlier this year. A federal judge described the financing structure as a Rube Goldberg contraption designed to evade congressional authorization. The pattern is the same one we have been documenting all year. Corporations with regulatory exposure pay for visibility, they win enormous contracts, and then a supplicant like Lyndsey Graham swoops in and offers that you pay for this gaudy monstrosity designed in the Saddam-chic aesthetic.

Pentagon contracts to the President’s son’s portfolio – reminder number 2.

Trump Wages War, His Sons Get the Payoff. ‘Obscene Corruption’

NJ.com, April 24, 2026

Reminder for returning readers. The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is a partner at 1789 Capital, an “investment firm” assembled with the help of Peter Thiel. In one year, this fund’s assets jumped from $150 million to $861 million. Companies in the portfolio have received more than $735 million in Trump administration contracts and loans, including a $620 million loan from the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital to Vulcan Elements, a 30-employee rare-earth-magnet startup that 1789 invested in three months earlier. Trump Jr. has publicly acknowledged that 1789 helped craft some of the administration’s messaging. The taxpayer pays. The insider profits. When Democrats couldn’t stop talking about “makers and takers” during the Romney era, they never imagined a situation like this developing. They should update the concept for today.

The through line.

Americans deserve plain-language receipts detailing exactly how corruption makes their lives more difficult, whether it be drug prices, gas prices, retirement portfolios, or foreign policy. Yes, the Princinglings are infuriatingly corrupt and entitled, but they are also efficient producers of opposition content. Ask the Hungarians.

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