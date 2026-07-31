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Bradley Braun's avatar
Bradley Braun
2h

Like the Hungarians, Dems need to organize against corruption and a return to that transparency the "deep state', aka career non-partisan civil servants encouraged when the US used to enforce the rule of law. WW 2 was essentially fought over this!

"Affordability" is too easy a tack for a post literate society and will fail to cut deep enough into the past 50 years of for-profit reactionary propaganda "from the gut".

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