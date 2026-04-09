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Elections alone will not fix what has been broken. The institutions that protect American lives have been willfully hobbled, and real people have died because of it. The country needs a serious conversation about three groups of people who made this possible and what accountability looks like for each. Waiting for the ballot box to sort this out is a fantasy.

The damage has a body count

Consider the stakes. The dismantling of USAID and the gutting of PEPFAR, the AIDS relief program President Bush started that saved an estimated 25 million lives, produced a real body count. The ImpactCounter tracking model estimates that more than 762,000 people died from the funding cuts in their first year, including over 500,000 children. The Center for Global Development estimates the range at 500,000 to 1,000,000 lives lost. These are dead human beings who would be alive if the programs keeping them alive had not been chainsawed by ideologues with zero understanding of what they were cutting.

The destruction touched the civil service, the judiciary, law enforcement independence, and the basic principle that you cannot ship people to a Salvadoran mega-prison with no trial. The Century Foundation’s Democracy Meter rated the United States at 57 out of 100 in 2025, down from 79 the year before. A 28 percent drop in one year. America is in free fall, and the people who could have stopped it chose not to.

Three buckets of complicity

The first bucket is easy—the true believers. Stephen Miller wants an authoritarian America and has built the infrastructure for it. He and his fellow travelers should face the full weight of legal accountability. Protect Democracy has published a detailed framework identifying the tools available, from criminal prosecution to professional ethics complaints to restrictions on future government service. For the true believers, those tools exist and should be used.

The second bucket is harder, but only slightly. The careerists. Kevin Hassett. Scott Bessent. People who almost certainly regard Trump as a dullard and find him vile in private, but who are so servile and opportunistic that they will lick boots for a title. Elon Musk fits squarely here. “Big Balls of DOGE” destroyed programs that saved hundreds of thousands of lives because he wanted to play government. These people believed in themselves, not any mission. They were too weak and too vain to walk away when decency demanded it.

The enablers are the real problem

The third bucket should spark a national debate. The enablers. People who make no secret of their dislike for Trump, who signal disapproval at the right cocktail parties, but who never take proactive action because it might cost them a board seat or a commission appointment.

Nikki Haley. George W. Bush. Condoleezza Rice (full disclosure: my former boss). Consider PEPFAR. Secretary Rice and President Bush built a program that cared for millions of people with AIDS in Africa. They do not get enough credit for it. Then Musk and a crew of social-media-selected wrecking balls, with Thiel and Andreessen whispering in his ear, destroyed it in days. A program saving roughly 1.6 million lives per year, gone. The resulting death toll sits in the hundreds of thousands. Rice and Bush did not murmur a word.

Most enablers sit lower on the food chain. Retired generals who did not think America’s honor was worth risking a consulting contract over. People who watched masked federal agents roam American streets and decided that was less uncomfortable than a little turbulence in their own lives.

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Cowardice is not a crime, but it should not go unrewarded

The enablers present the hardest problem. Worrying more about a commission reappointment than the fate of an eight-year-old Honduran child deported to a Salvadoran super-prison with no right to a trial is vile. But cowardice may not be illegal. But it should attract an exacting societal cost.

Perhaps the most fitting consequence is to consign these people to nothingness. Record their names. Inscribe them as members of a generation too afraid to risk anything for the country they profess to love. The polar opposite of the Greatest Generation.

After World War II, the most powerful accountability came not from courts but from the children and grandchildren of Germany’s silent majority. They would not let their parents shake the shame. And they sought to purge veteran Nazis from often senior roles in government and the private sector, where they settled in the new West Germany. Then they blocked them from the government and from key parts of the private sector. Scholars of transitional justice call this process lustration, and versions of it have been applied in every society that has confronted the question of what to do with those who went along.

If we choose not to grapple with the enabler problem, the government will face an impossible task regaining trust. Would you trust people who could have spoken up about hauling people to a foreign gulag without trial but stayed quiet because speaking up caused minor discomfort? I will not. I suspect a huge number of Americans will not, either.

Politics is nothing but how 350 million people debate tough issues. If we cannot debate something as fundamental as how we value standing up for Democracy in the face of personal difficulty, and how we treat those who are too self-centered to come out on the right side, then our politics may be too far gone. I do not believe that. But I do believe we need to force a little discomfort on our fellow citizens. It is absolutely worth it.

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