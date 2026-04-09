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Lorraine Kinder's avatar
Lorraine Kinder
2d

I agree. For the ones who have kept quiet, there will be a place in the history books for them but I think they should be pointed out as you do.

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Piscator *'s avatar
Piscator *
2d

At least thinking about it. Trump isn’t gone, yet, but a general consensus about going forward might minimize the chaos of the recovery of a national spirit. Or many spirits. Maybe better….

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